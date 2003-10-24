Gene Transfer and Expression in Mammalian Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513717, 9780080930350

Gene Transfer and Expression in Mammalian Cells, Volume 38

1st Edition

Editors: S.C. Makrides
eBook ISBN: 9780080930350
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513717
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th October 2003
Page Count: 722
Table of Contents

Preface (S.C. Makrides). 1. Protein production in mammalian cells: Expression vectors (S.C. Makrides). 2. Viral-based vectors for gene expression in mammalian cells. 2.1 Herpes simplex virus (J.C. Glorioso). 2.2 Epstein-Barr virus (B. Sugden). 2.3 Simian virus 40 (D.S. Strayer). 2.4 Adeno-associated virus (X. Xiao). 2.5 Adenovirus (B. Massie). 2.6 Vaccinia virus (M.W. Carroll). 2.7 Baculovirus (J.P. Condreay). 2.8 Coronavirus (L. Enjuanes). 2.9 Poliovirus (R. Andino). 2.10 Sindbis virus (H.V. Huang). 2.11 Semliki Forest virus (K. Lundstrom). 2.12 Retroviruses (G. Palù). 2.13 Lentiviruses (F. Wong-Staal). 3. Methods for DNA introduction into mammalian cells (D.C. Gruenert). 4. Lipid reagents for DNA transfer into mammalian cells (D. Scherman). 5. Reporter genes for monitoring gene expression in mammalian cells (J.L. Cook). 6. Gene transfer and amplification in mammalian cells (F. Wurm). 7. Co-transfer of multiple plasmids/viruses to introduce several genes in mammalian cells (F. Wurm). 8. Optimization of plasmid backbone for gene expression in mammalian cells (D. Scherman). 9. Matrix-attachment regions and protein production (N. Mermod). 10. Chromatin insulators and position effects (G. Stamatoyannopoulos). 11. Locus control regions (G. Stamatoyannopoulos). 12. Posttranslational processing, transport and secretion of proteins in mammalian cells (R.J. Kaufman). 13. Pathways of mammalian protein glycosylation (D.A. Cumming). 14. Metabolic engineering of mammalian cells for higher protein yield (M. Fussenegger). 15. Translational regulation in mammalian cells (M. Kozak). 16. Pathways of mammalian messenger RNA degradation (S.A. Liebhaber). 17. Pathways of mammalian protein degradation (W.A. Dunn). 18. Gene targeting techniques for efficient protein production (J. Bode). 19. Intracellular targeting of antibodies in mammalian cells (W.A. Marasco). 20. Inducible gene expression in mammalian cells (M. Fussenegger). 21. Protein production by large-scale mammalian cell culture (D.K. Robinson). 22. Protein production in transgenic animals (Y. Echelard). 23. Protein purification in mammalian cell culture (S.L. Giardina). Index.

Description

The production of proteins in mammalian cells is an important tool in numerous scientific and commercial areas. For example, proteins for human therapy, vaccination or diagnostic applications are typically produced in mammalian cells. Gene cloning, protein engineering, biochemical and biophysical characterization of proteins also require the use of gene expression in mammalian cells. Other applications in widespread use involve screening of libraries of chemical compounds in drug discovery, and the development of cell-based biosensors.

This book presents a state-of-the-art comprehensive coverage of the technical aspects of gene expression in mammalian cells, written by experienced scientists working at the forefront of the field.

Details

No. of pages:
722
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930350
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513717

Mentioned in PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH, Vol. 21, No. 10, 2004

S.C. Makrides Editor

EIC Laboratories Inc. Norwood, MA, USA

