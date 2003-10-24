Gene Transfer and Expression in Mammalian Cells, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (S.C. Makrides). 1. Protein production in mammalian cells: Expression vectors (S.C. Makrides). 2. Viral-based vectors for gene expression in mammalian cells. 2.1 Herpes simplex virus (J.C. Glorioso). 2.2 Epstein-Barr virus (B. Sugden). 2.3 Simian virus 40 (D.S. Strayer). 2.4 Adeno-associated virus (X. Xiao). 2.5 Adenovirus (B. Massie). 2.6 Vaccinia virus (M.W. Carroll). 2.7 Baculovirus (J.P. Condreay). 2.8 Coronavirus (L. Enjuanes). 2.9 Poliovirus (R. Andino). 2.10 Sindbis virus (H.V. Huang). 2.11 Semliki Forest virus (K. Lundstrom). 2.12 Retroviruses (G. Palù). 2.13 Lentiviruses (F. Wong-Staal). 3. Methods for DNA introduction into mammalian cells (D.C. Gruenert). 4. Lipid reagents for DNA transfer into mammalian cells (D. Scherman). 5. Reporter genes for monitoring gene expression in mammalian cells (J.L. Cook). 6. Gene transfer and amplification in mammalian cells (F. Wurm). 7. Co-transfer of multiple plasmids/viruses to introduce several genes in mammalian cells (F. Wurm). 8. Optimization of plasmid backbone for gene expression in mammalian cells (D. Scherman). 9. Matrix-attachment regions and protein production (N. Mermod). 10. Chromatin insulators and position effects (G. Stamatoyannopoulos). 11. Locus control regions (G. Stamatoyannopoulos). 12. Posttranslational processing, transport and secretion of proteins in mammalian cells (R.J. Kaufman). 13. Pathways of mammalian protein glycosylation (D.A. Cumming). 14. Metabolic engineering of mammalian cells for higher protein yield (M. Fussenegger). 15. Translational regulation in mammalian cells (M. Kozak). 16. Pathways of mammalian messenger RNA degradation (S.A. Liebhaber). 17. Pathways of mammalian protein degradation (W.A. Dunn). 18. Gene targeting techniques for efficient protein production (J. Bode). 19. Intracellular targeting of antibodies in mammalian cells (W.A. Marasco). 20. Inducible gene expression in mammalian cells (M. Fussenegger). 21. Protein production by large-scale mammalian cell culture (D.K. Robinson). 22. Protein production in transgenic animals (Y. Echelard). 23. Protein purification in mammalian cell culture (S.L. Giardina). Index.
Description
The production of proteins in mammalian cells is an important tool in numerous scientific and commercial areas. For example, proteins for human therapy, vaccination or diagnostic applications are typically produced in mammalian cells. Gene cloning, protein engineering, biochemical and biophysical characterization of proteins also require the use of gene expression in mammalian cells. Other applications in widespread use involve screening of libraries of chemical compounds in drug discovery, and the development of cell-based biosensors.
This book presents a state-of-the-art comprehensive coverage of the technical aspects of gene expression in mammalian cells, written by experienced scientists working at the forefront of the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 24th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930350
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513717
Reviews
Mentioned in PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH, Vol. 21, No. 10, 2004
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.C. Makrides Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
EIC Laboratories Inc. Norwood, MA, USA