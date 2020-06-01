Gene Regulatory Networks (GRNs), Volume 139
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Mouse hindbrain GRN
Robb Krumlauf
2. Xenopus endoderm GRN – organogenesis
Ken W.Y. Cho
3. Vertebrate limb GRN
Rolf Zeller
4. Placode GRN
Andrea Streit
5. The notochord gene regulatory network in chordate evolution: conservation and divergence from Ciona to vertebrates
Anna Di Gregorio
6. Ciona early embryo GRNs
Yutaka Satou
7. Boolean logic models
Denis Thieffry
8. Modeling GRN response to morphogen gradient
James Briscoe
9. GRN architecture
Isabelle S. Peter
10. Theory of GRN evolution
Douglas H. Erwin
11. Evolution of fly segmentation GRNs
Ariel D. Chipman
12. GRN evolution in echinoderms
Veronica Hinman
13. Evolution of network specificity
Mark Rebeiz
14. The mechanisms of temporal progression during the development of a neural stem cell
Claude Desplan
Description
Gene Regulatory Networks (GRNs), Volume 139 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors. Topics in this release include Mouse hindbrain GRN, Xenopus endoderm GRN – organogenesis, Vertebrate limb GRN, The notochord gene regulatory network in chordate evolution: conservation and divergence from Ciona to vertebrates, Ciona early embryo GRNs, Boolean logic models, Modeling GRN response to morphogen gradient, GRN architecture, Theory of GRN evolution, Evolution of fly segmentation GRNs, GRN evolution in echinoderms, Evolution of network specificity, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on gene regulatory networks (GRNs)
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128131800
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Isabelle Peter
Isabelle S. Peter is Assistant Research Professor and Eric H. Davidson is Norman Chandler Professor of Cell Biology in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California. Over the last seven years they have co-authored a series of works on experimental, conceptual and computational analyses of developmental gene regulatory networks, including their evolutionary significance. The discussions and conceptual explorations occasioned by this collaboration produced the new synthetic views encompassed in this book, building on decades of earlier work summarized in the 2001 and 2006 Academic Press books by Eric H. Davidson.
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA