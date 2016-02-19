Gene Regulation documents the proceedings of the CETUS-UCLA Symposium ""Gene Regulation,"" held in Keystone, Colorado in March/April 1982. The symposium related gene structure and regulatory sequences to overall genomic organization and genetic evolution. It was the first meeting to focus on regulation of eukaryotic gene expression since the maturation in recombinant DNA technology. The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents studies on the structure of eukaryotic genes, including the organization and molecular basis for differential expression of the mouse λ light chain genes; globin gene transcription and RNA processing; and the cloning of the human chromosomal α1-antitrypsin gene and its structural comparison with the chicken gene coding for ovalbumin. Part II on chromatin structure includes papers on nuclease sensitivity of the ovalbumin gene and its flanking DNA sequences; and the relationship of chromatin structure to DNA sequence. Part III on gene expression includes papers on the role of poly(A) in eukaryotic mRNA metabolism and the in vitro transcription of Drosophila tRNA genes. Part IV on cellular biology includes studies such as the importance of calmodulin to the eukaryotic cells.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Structure of Eukaryotic Genes

1. Organization and Expression of Mouse λ Light Chain Immunoglobulin Genes

2. Structure and Expression of Globin and H-2 Genes

3. The Relationship of Gene Structure to Protein Structure

4. The Human α1-Antitrypsin Gene: Its Sequence Homology and Structural Comparison with the Chicken Ovalbumin Gene

5. Cryptic Splice Sites in the Rabbit ß-Globin Gene Are Revealed Following Inactivation of an Authentic

II. Chromatin Structure

6. Chromatin Structure of the Ovalbumin Gene Domain

7. Supercoiled Loops and Transcribing Genes

8. Chromatin Conformation and Gene Activity

9. The Relationship of Chromatin Structure to DNA Sequence Organization at a Heat Shock Locus of Drosophila melanogaster

10. An Exposed Chromatin Structure at the

11. Workshop Summary: Chromatin Structure

III. Gene Expression

12. The Role of Poly(A) in Mammalian Gene Expression

13. Small Nuclear RNPs and RNA Processing

14. Adenovirus-2 Major Late Promoter: Sequences Upstream from the Tata Box Are Essential for Efficient in Vivo and in Vitro Transcription

15. Transfer RNA Processing and Gene Regulation

16. The in Vitro Transcription of Drosophila tRNA Genes

17. The Growth Hormone Gene Family: Structure, Evolution, Expression, and Regulation

18. Regulation of the Human Growth Hormone Gene in Mouse Cells

19. Maternal and Embryonic Transcripts of the Sea Urchin Embryo

20. Complex Hormonal Regulation of Mammary Gland Milk Protein Gene Expression

21. Selective Gene Expression within Hormonally Activated Multigene Families

IV. Cellular Biology

22. Multiple Roles for Calmodulin in the Regulation of Eukaryotic Cell Metabolism

23. Induction of Microtubule Assembly in Situ from Unpolymerized Tubulin Pools in SV40-Transformed

24. Modulation of Intermediate Filament Organization by Cyclic Nucleotide Analogues and ß-Adrenergic Agonists during Myogenesis in Vitro

25. Workshop Summary: Hormone-Receptor-DNA Interaction

Index





