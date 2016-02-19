Gene Regulation
1st Edition
Description
Gene Regulation documents the proceedings of the CETUS-UCLA Symposium ""Gene Regulation,"" held in Keystone, Colorado in March/April 1982. The symposium related gene structure and regulatory sequences to overall genomic organization and genetic evolution. It was the first meeting to focus on regulation of eukaryotic gene expression since the maturation in recombinant DNA technology.
The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents studies on the structure of eukaryotic genes, including the organization and molecular basis for differential expression of the mouse λ light chain genes; globin gene transcription and RNA processing; and the cloning of the human chromosomal α1-antitrypsin gene and its structural comparison with the chicken gene coding for ovalbumin. Part II on chromatin structure includes papers on nuclease sensitivity of the ovalbumin gene and its flanking DNA sequences; and the relationship of chromatin structure to DNA sequence. Part III on gene expression includes papers on the role of poly(A) in eukaryotic mRNA metabolism and the in vitro transcription of Drosophila tRNA genes. Part IV on cellular biology includes studies such as the importance of calmodulin to the eukaryotic cells.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Structure of Eukaryotic Genes
1. Organization and Expression of Mouse λ Light Chain Immunoglobulin Genes
2. Structure and Expression of Globin and H-2 Genes
3. The Relationship of Gene Structure to Protein Structure
4. The Human α1-Antitrypsin Gene: Its Sequence Homology and Structural Comparison with the Chicken Ovalbumin Gene
5. Cryptic Splice Sites in the Rabbit ß-Globin Gene Are Revealed Following Inactivation of an Authentic
II. Chromatin Structure
6. Chromatin Structure of the Ovalbumin Gene Domain
7. Supercoiled Loops and Transcribing Genes
8. Chromatin Conformation and Gene Activity
9. The Relationship of Chromatin Structure to DNA Sequence Organization at a Heat Shock Locus of Drosophila melanogaster
10. An Exposed Chromatin Structure at the
11. Workshop Summary: Chromatin Structure
III. Gene Expression
12. The Role of Poly(A) in Mammalian Gene Expression
13. Small Nuclear RNPs and RNA Processing
14. Adenovirus-2 Major Late Promoter: Sequences Upstream from the Tata Box Are Essential for Efficient in Vivo and in Vitro Transcription
15. Transfer RNA Processing and Gene Regulation
16. The in Vitro Transcription of Drosophila tRNA Genes
17. The Growth Hormone Gene Family: Structure, Evolution, Expression, and Regulation
18. Regulation of the Human Growth Hormone Gene in Mouse Cells
19. Maternal and Embryonic Transcripts of the Sea Urchin Embryo
20. Complex Hormonal Regulation of Mammary Gland Milk Protein Gene Expression
21. Selective Gene Expression within Hormonally Activated Multigene Families
IV. Cellular Biology
22. Multiple Roles for Calmodulin in the Regulation of Eukaryotic Cell Metabolism
23. Induction of Microtubule Assembly in Situ from Unpolymerized Tubulin Pools in SV40-Transformed
24. Modulation of Intermediate Filament Organization by Cyclic Nucleotide Analogues and ß-Adrenergic Agonists during Myogenesis in Vitro
25. Workshop Summary: Hormone-Receptor-DNA Interaction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152907