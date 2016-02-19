Gene Expression Technology, Volume 185
Table of Contents
Introduction:
D.V. Goeddel, Systems for Heterologous Gene Expression.
Expression in Escherichia coli:
L. Gold, Expression of Heterologous Proteins in Escherichia coli.
Vectors:
P. Balbas and F. Bolivar, Design and Construction of Expression Plasmid Vectors in Escherichia coli.
Promoters:
J.D. Gralla, Promoter Recognition and mRNA Initiation by Escherichia coli Eo-70.
D.G. Yansura and D.J. Henner, Use of Escherichia coli trp Promoter for Direct Expression of Proteins.
F.W. Studier, A.H. Rosenberg, J.J. Dunn, and J.W. Dubendorff, Use of T7 RNA Polymerase to Direct Expression of Cloned Genes.
Translation:
L. Gold and G.D. Stormo, High-Level Translation Initiation.
B.E. Schoner, R.M. Belagaje, and R.G. Schoner, Enhanced Translational Efficiency with Two-Cistron Expression System.
H.A. de Boer and A.S. Hui, Sequences within Ribosome Binding Site Affecting Messenger RNA Translatability and Method to Direct Ribosomes to Single Messenger RNA Species.
P.O. Olins and S.H. Rangwala, Vector for Enhanced Translation of Foreign Genes in Escherichia coli.
Proteases:
S. Gottesman, Minimizing Proteolysis in Escherichia coli: Genetic Solutions.
Gene Fusions:
M. Uhlén and T. Moks, Gene Fusions for Purpose of Expression: An Introduction.
B. Nilsson and L. Abrahmsén, Fusions to Staphylococcal Protein A.
D.G. Yansura, Expression as trpE Fusion.
Secretion:
J.A. Stader and T.J. Silhavy, Engineering Escherichia coli to Secrete Heterologous Gene Products.
Protein Refolding:
T. Kohno, D.F. Carmichael, A. Sommer, and R.C. Thompson, Refolding of Recombinant Proteins.
Expression in Bacillus subtilis:
D.J. Henner, Expression of Heterologous Genes in Bacillus subtilis.
Intracellular Production:
S.F.J. Le Grice, Regulated Promoter for High-Level Expression of Heterologous Genes in Bacillus subtilis.
Secretion:
V. Nagarajan, System for Secretion of Heterologous Proteins in Bacillus subtilis.
Inducible Expression of Regulatory Proteins:
D.J. Henner, Inducible Expression of Regulatory Genes in Bacillus subtilis.
Expression in Yeast:
S.D. Emr, Heterologous Gene Expression in Yeast.
Plasmid Vectors:
A.B. Rose and J.R. Broach, Propagation and Expression of Cloned Genes in Yeast: 2-µCircle-Based Vectors.
T.Stearns, H. Ma, and D. Botstein, Manipulating Yeast Genome Using Plasmid Vectors.
Inducible Expression Cassettes:
L.M. Mylin, K.J. Hofmann, L.D. Schultz, and J.E. Hopper, Regulated GAL4 Expression Cassette Providing Controllable and High-Level Output from High-Copy Galactose Promoters in Yeast.
V.L. Price, W.E. Taylor, W. Clevenger, M. Worthington, and E.T. Young, Expression of Heterologous Proteins in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Using ADH2 Promoter.
T. Etcheverry, Induced Expression Using Yeast Copper Metallothionein Promoter.
Constitutive Expression Cassettes:
S.M. Kingsman, D. Cousens, C.A. Stanway, A. Chambers, M. Wilson, and A.J. Kingsman, High-Efficiency Yeast Expression Vectors Based on the Promoter of the Phosphoglycerate Kinase Gene.
S. Rosenberg, D. Coit, and P. Tekamp-Olson, Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate Dehydrogenase-Derived Expression Cassettes for Constitutive Synthesis of Heterologous Proteins.
A.Z. Sledziewski, A. Bell, C. Yip, K. Kelsay, F.J. Grant, and V.L. MacKay, Superimposition of Temperature Regulation on Yeast Promoters.
Translation:
T.F. Donahue and A.M. Cigan, Sequence and Structural Requirements for Efficient Translation in Yeast.
Proteases:
E.W. Jones, Vacuolar Proteases in Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
K.D. Wilkinson, Detection and Inhibition of Ubiquitin-Dependent Proteolysis.
R.L. Kendall, R. Yamada, and R.A. Bradshaw, Cotranslational Amino-Terminal Processing.
Protein Secretion and Modification:
A.J. Brake, à-Factor Leader-Directed Secretion of Heterologous Proteins from Yeast.
R.A. Hitzeman, C.Y. Chen, D.J. Dowbenko, M.E. Renz, C. Liu, R. Pai, N.J. Simpson, W.J. Kohr, A. Singh, V. Chisholm, R. Hamilton, and C.N. Chang, Use of Heterologous and Homologous Signal. Sequences for Secretion of Heterologous Proteins from Yeast.
C.E. Ballou, Isolation, Characterization, and Properties of Saccharomyces cerevisiae mnn Mutants with Nonconditional Protein Glycosylation Defects.
V. Chisholm, C.Y. Chen, N.J. Simpson, and R.A. Hitzeman, Molecular and Genetic Approach to Enhancing Protein Secretion.
Expression in Mammalian Cells:
A.D. Levinson, Expression of Heterologous Genes in Mammalian Cells.
Vectors:
R.J. Kaufman, Vectors Used for Expression in Mammalian Cells.
M. Kriegler, Assembly of Enhancers, Promoters, and Splice Signals to Control Expression of Transferred Genes.
Transfection Methods:
W.A. Keown, C.R. Campbell, and R.S. Kucherlapati, Methods for Introducing DNA into Mammalian Cells.
Markers for Selection and Amplification:
R.J. Kaufman, Selection and Coamplification of Heterologous Genes in Mammalian Cells.
Growth of Cell Lines:
J.P. Mather, Optimizing Cell and Culture Environment for Production of Recombinant Proteins.
Posttranslation Processing, Modification, and Secretion:
A.J. Dorner and R.J. Kaufman, Analysis of Synthesis, Processing, and Secretion of Proteins Expressed in Mammalian Cells.
Mutagenesis:
B.H. Horwitz and D. DiMaio, Saturation Mutagenesis Using Mixed Oligonucleotides and M13 Templates Containing Uracil. Author Index. Subject Index.
Reviews
@qu:"The purpose of this volume is to give recombinant DNA researchers the most up-to-date knowledge about heterologous gene expression in four commonly employed organisms: Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis, yeast, and mammalian cells....This synthesis of theory and practice has, in general, been skillfully done, making this volume most worthwhile for students and researchers in this area. Expert coverage in each of the four organisms ensures that the knowledge and advice given in each area is first rate....This volume should prove invaluable to investigators with a molecular biology background who need to express a given gene, but are not particularly experienced in this area. Many of the contributors have been able to effectively communicate years worth of experience and unpublished observations in what often was a black magic science. This volume clearly shows that things have changed and that the methodology is now in the hands of the skilled non-expert." @source:--AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSIOLOGY @qu:"The volume is very successful...I strongly recommend this book both to novices who are embarking on a gene expression project for the first time and to frustrated veterans who are seeking the latest 'tips' about how to improve the expression of their favourite proteins." @source:--TRENDS IN GENETICS @qu:"This volume presents an extremely valuable collection of methods for expression of cloned genes...This volume fills an important void in the scientific literature. It is designed to be an integrated treatment of expression systems rather than a collection of relevant papers. In most respects it accomplishes that goal admirably and it provides an invaluable resource that should be present in any laboratory interested in manipulating gene expression." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"This work is essential for the experienced worker or novice who having cloned his gene wishes to express it." @source:--BIOTECHNOLOGY & APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
