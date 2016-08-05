Gene-Environment Interactions in Psychiatry
1st Edition
Nature, Nurture, Neuroscience
Description
Gene-Environment Interactions in Psychiatry: Nature, Nurture, Neuroscience begins with the basic aspects of gene–environment studies, such as basic genetics, principles of animals modeling, and the basic processes of how environmental factors affect brain and behavior, with part two describing the most important psychiatric disorders in detail.
Each chapter has a similar structure that includes a general description of the disorder that is followed by an analysis of the role of genes and how they are affected by environmental factors. Each chapter ends with a description of the most relevant animal models, again focusing on gene–environment interactions.
The book concludes with a critical evaluation of the current research and an outlook for the (possible) future, offering a vignette into the fascinating world of nature, nurture, and neuroscience.
Key Features
- Written to provide in-depth basic knowledge on gene–environment interactions for graduate students, postgraduate students, clinicians, and scientists
- Includes descriptions of the major psychiatric disorders
- Provides detailed descriptions of animal models and basic genetic information
- Presents well-illustrated color figures to explain complex features in a simple manner
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, and graduate students and post-doctoral fellows in neuroscience, psychology, and the biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
A General Introduction
1. Introduction
2. The genetic basis of behaviour
3. The non-genetic basis of behaviour
4. Gene environmental interactions
5. Animal modelling of psychiatric disorders
Gene Environmental Interactions in Psychiatric Disorders
6. Addiction
7. Affective disorders (anxiety, depression, PTSD)
8. Childhood disorders (autism, ADHD)
9. Schizophrenia
10. Conclusions and the road ahead
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 5th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017838
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128016572
About the Author
Bart Ellenbroek
Dr. Ellenbroek has over 30 years of experience in the field of behavioural neurosciences especially in relation to animal models for schizophrenia and addiction. He has published over 135 papers in peer-reviewed international journals, including many reviews, also on the topic on gene * environment interactions. He has been an invited speaker at over 30 conferences in the last 10 years has co-authored over 35 book chapters. In addition, he is currently co-Editor-in-Chief of “Current Topics in Behavioural Neurosciences” and Reviews Editor of “Behavioural Pharmacology”.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychology, Victoria University of Wellington
Ji Un Youn
Dr. Youn has over 8 years of experience in behavioural genetics, mainly focusing on animal models for anxiety disorders and cognitive dysfunction. She has published 4 papers in peer-reviewed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Victoria University of Wellington