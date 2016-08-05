Gene-Environment Interactions in Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128016572, 9780128017838

Gene-Environment Interactions in Psychiatry

1st Edition

Nature, Nurture, Neuroscience

Authors: Bart Ellenbroek Ji Un Youn
eBook ISBN: 9780128017838
Paperback ISBN: 9780128016572
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 2016
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
73.95
89.95
76.46
125.00
106.25
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
75.99
64.59
125.00
106.25
89.95
76.46
175.41
149.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Gene-Environment Interactions in Psychiatry: Nature, Nurture, Neuroscience begins with the basic aspects of gene–environment studies, such as basic genetics, principles of animals modeling, and the basic processes of how environmental factors affect brain and behavior, with part two describing the most important psychiatric disorders in detail.

Each chapter has a similar structure that includes a general description of the disorder that is followed by an analysis of the role of genes and how they are affected by environmental factors. Each chapter ends with a description of the most relevant animal models, again focusing on gene–environment interactions.

The book concludes with a critical evaluation of the current research and an outlook for the (possible) future, offering a vignette into the fascinating world of nature, nurture, and neuroscience.

Key Features

  • Written to provide in-depth basic knowledge on gene–environment interactions for graduate students, postgraduate students, clinicians, and scientists
  • Includes descriptions of the major psychiatric disorders
  • Provides detailed descriptions of animal models and basic genetic information
  • Presents well-illustrated color figures to explain complex features in a simple manner

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, and graduate students and post-doctoral fellows in neuroscience, psychology, and the biomedical sciences

Table of Contents

A General Introduction
1. Introduction
2. The genetic basis of behaviour
3. The non-genetic basis of behaviour
4. Gene environmental interactions
5. Animal modelling of psychiatric disorders

Gene Environmental Interactions in Psychiatric Disorders 
6. Addiction
7. Affective disorders (anxiety, depression, PTSD)
8. Childhood disorders (autism, ADHD)
9. Schizophrenia
10. Conclusions and the road ahead

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128017838
Paperback ISBN:
9780128016572

About the Author

Bart Ellenbroek

Dr. Ellenbroek has over 30 years of experience in the field of behavioural neurosciences especially in relation to animal models for schizophrenia and addiction. He has published over 135 papers in peer-reviewed international journals, including many reviews, also on the topic on gene * environment interactions. He has been an invited speaker at over 30 conferences in the last 10 years has co-authored over 35 book chapters. In addition, he is currently co-Editor-in-Chief of “Current Topics in Behavioural Neurosciences” and Reviews Editor of “Behavioural Pharmacology”.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Psychology, Victoria University of Wellington

Ji Un Youn

Dr. Youn has over 8 years of experience in behavioural genetics, mainly focusing on animal models for anxiety disorders and cognitive dysfunction. She has published 4 papers in peer-reviewed international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Victoria University of Wellington

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.