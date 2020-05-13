COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine , An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712873

Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine , An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Editors: Katherine Forkin Lauren Dunn Edward Nemergut
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712873
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Katherine Forkin, Lauren Dunn, and Edward Nemergut, is focused on Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine. Topics include: Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities amongst Physicians and the Impact on the Community they Serve; Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities in Critical Care; Care and Outcomes of Religious Minority Patients in the ICU; Genetics and Gender in Acute Pain and Perioperative Analgesia; Women and Underrepresented Minorities in Academic Anesthesiology; Special Considerations Related to Race, Sex, Gender, and Socioeconomic Status in the Preoperative Evaluation; Racial Differences in Cesarean Section and Labor Analgesia; Gender Differences in Postoperative Outcomes after Cardiac Surgery; Perioperative Considerations Regarding Sex in Solid Organ Transplantation; Considerations for Transgender Patients Perioperatively; Health Disparities in Pediatric Anesthesia; Role of Gender and Race in Patient Reported Outcomes and Satisfaction; and Effects of Gender and Race/Ethnicity in Perioperative Team Performance.

