Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine , An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Katherine Forkin, Lauren Dunn, and Edward Nemergut, is focused on Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine. Topics include: Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities amongst Physicians and the Impact on the Community they Serve; Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities in Critical Care; Care and Outcomes of Religious Minority Patients in the ICU; Genetics and Gender in Acute Pain and Perioperative Analgesia; Women and Underrepresented Minorities in Academic Anesthesiology; Special Considerations Related to Race, Sex, Gender, and Socioeconomic Status in the Preoperative Evaluation; Racial Differences in Cesarean Section and Labor Analgesia; Gender Differences in Postoperative Outcomes after Cardiac Surgery; Perioperative Considerations Regarding Sex in Solid Organ Transplantation; Considerations for Transgender Patients Perioperatively; Health Disparities in Pediatric Anesthesia; Role of Gender and Race in Patient Reported Outcomes and Satisfaction; and Effects of Gender and Race/Ethnicity in Perioperative Team Performance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 13th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712873
About the Editors
Katherine Forkin
Lauren Dunn
Edward Nemergut
