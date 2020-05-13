Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine , An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-2

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Katherine Forkin, Lauren Dunn, and Edward Nemergut, is focused on Gender, Racial, and Socioeconomic Issues in Perioperative Medicine. Topics include: Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities amongst Physicians and the Impact on the Community they Serve; Addressing Racial and Gender Disparities in Critical Care; Care and Outcomes of Religious Minority Patients in the ICU; Genetics and Gender in Acute Pain and Perioperative Analgesia; Women and Underrepresented Minorities in Academic Anesthesiology; Special Considerations Related to Race, Sex, Gender, and Socioeconomic Status in the Preoperative Evaluation; Racial Differences in Cesarean Section and Labor Analgesia; Gender Differences in Postoperative Outcomes after Cardiac Surgery; Perioperative Considerations Regarding Sex in Solid Organ Transplantation; Considerations for Transgender Patients Perioperatively; Health Disparities in Pediatric Anesthesia; Role of Gender and Race in Patient Reported Outcomes and Satisfaction; and Effects of Gender and Race/Ethnicity in Perioperative Team Performance.