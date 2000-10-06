Gels Handbook, Four-Volume Set
1st Edition
This major reference work, covering the important materials science area of gels, is a translation of a Japanese handbook. The three-volume set is organized to cover the following: fundamentals, functions, and environmental issues. Gels Handbook also contains an appendix, complete references, and data on gel compounds. Recently, polymer gels have attracted many scientific researchers, medical doctors, and pharmaceutical, chemical, and agricultural engineers to the rapidly growing field. Gels are considered to be one of the most promising materials in the 21st Century. They are unique in that they are soft, gentle, and can sense and accommodate environmental changes. Because of these unique characteristics gels have a huge potential in technological and medical applications. They are irreplaceable in the separation of molecules, the release of drugs, artificial skins and organs, sensors, actuators, chemical memories, and many other applications. The 21st century is also said to be the century of biotechnology, where two kinds of biopolymers play crucial roles: DNA as a bearer of genetic information and proteins as molecular machines. In spite of the dramatic progress in molecular biology and the Human Genome project, the basic principles behind the function and design of such polymeric machines are in the black box. Science and technologies that will emerge from those of polymer gels will shed light on such principles. Some researchers have already developed prototypes of artificial glands (pancreas), artificial muscles and actuators, and chemical sensors and molecular recovery systems using polymer gels. The Gels Handbook is an invaluable source of information on this rapidly growing field. It covers the entire area from the scientific basics to the applications of the materials. The authors are among the leading researchers, doctors, engineers, and patent officers in Japan. This book can be used as a textbook or an encyclopedia and is a must for those involved in gel research or applications.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive coverage of a popular topic in materials science
- Is the first english-language gels handbook
- Includes numerous figures, tables, and photos
Professionals and academics working in materials science, particularly with plastics and polymers. Medical researchers and doctors, pharmaceutical engineers, chemical engineers,
Part One: Definitions and Classifications of Gels Chapter 1: Definition and Classification of Gels Chapter 2: Theory of Gelation and Processing of Gels Chapter 3: Structure and Material Property of Gels
Part Two: The Functions Chapter 1: Outline Chapter 2: Functions
Part 3: The Applications Chapter 1: Sanitary Products Chapter 2: Daily Necessities Chapter 3: Food, Wrappings Chapter 4: Medicine, Medical Care Chapter 5: Agriculture, Gardening Chapter 6: Civil Engineering, Construction Chapter 7: Chemical Engineering Chapter 8: Electronic and Electrical Engineering Chapter 9: Sports, Leisure Industry
Part 4: The Environment: Earth's Environment and Gels Chapter 1: Maintaining the Environment Chapter 2: Greenery Technology Chapter 3: Sanitary Products and Environmental Problems
- 1509
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 6th October 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080532349
Kanji Kajiwara
Massachusetts Instutute of Technology, U.S.A.
Yoshihito Osada
Massachusetts Instutute of Technology, U.S.A.
@qu:"The articles are abundantly illustrated with diagrams and charts, and have ample references. Many of the authors are experienced in commercial activities, and bring the benefit of this experience to the subjects they treat. Each of these four volumes is separately indexed. The final volume's Data Summary includes concise descriptions giving the names, classifications, manufacturing method, solvent, characteristics, gel preparation method, uses, raw material manufacturers, product manufacturers, references to related literature, and chemical formula for about 120 gels. Despite some problems of expression (which may have been due to the translator, copy editors, or proof readers, or some combination thereof) this is a most interesting collection of articles on gel science and technology. It should be of considerable value to those engaged in industries that apply gels, as well as to polymer scientists and other researchers; it will also be of interest to students to find the enormous breadth of applications for gels." @source:--ROBERT MICHAELSON, Science and Engineering Librarian, Northwestern University, E-Streams.com, Vol. 4, No. 5, May 2001