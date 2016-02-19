GC/LC, Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271859, 9781483150628

GC/LC, Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns

1st Edition

Authors: Raymond C. Crippen
eBook ISBN: 9781483150628
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 452
Description

GC/LC Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns outlines the methods of identifying various components in products, processes, or discharges to the environment. This book is composed of 14 chapters that demonstrate the utility of gas and liquid chromatographs in the analysis of unknown organic compounds.

The opening chapters deal with the isolation and the preparation of derivatives of various pollutants. Considerable chapters are devoted to the analysis and detection of various organic group compounds, including derivatives of acetals, acetates, acids, acid halides, ethers, amines, amino acids, anilides, barbiturates, benzamides, esters, and hydrocarbons. Other chapters cover other group compounds, such as derivatives of oxalates, oximes, peroxides, phenyl, semicarbazones, silicones, sulfur, toluidides, tri-halo acids, and alcohols. The closing chapters describe the identification techniques and instrumentation of pollutant detection. These chapters highlight the utilization of GC/LC data in physic-chemical measurements of various organic pollutants.

This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists, environmental scientists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Dedication

Contents

List of Illustrations

Foreword

Acknowledgement

Chapter 1 - General Discussion - Isolation of Unknowns or Pollutants

Chapter 2 - Preparation of Derivatives of Unknowns and Pollutants

Chapter 3 - Derivatives of Acetals, Acids, Acid Halides, Alcohols & Aldehydes

Chapter 4 - Derivatives of alkyl B-naphthyl Ethers, Amides, Amino Acids, Anilides, Anilines, Aroyl Carboxylic Acids, Azo, and Azoxy Compounds

Chapter 5 - Derivatives of Barbiturates, Benzamides, Benzenesulfonamides, Benzoates, and Carbohydrates

Chapter 6 - Derivatives of Esters, Inner Esters (Lactones), Ethers, Halogen Compounds

Chapter 7 - Derivatives of Hydrazides, Hydrazones, Hydrocarbons, Hydroxylamines, Imides, Isocyanides, and Ketones

Chapter 8 - Derivatives of Lactones, Mercaptans, and Nitro Compounds

Chapter 9 - Derivatives of Oxalates, Oximes, Peroxides, Phenyl and the Quaternary Compounds

Chapter 10- Semicarbazones, Silicones, and Various Sulfur Derivatives

Chapter 11- Derivatives of Toluidides, Trihalo Acids and Alcohols, Trimethylsilyl, Trityl, Ureas, and Urethans

Chapter 12 - Auxiliary Identification Techniques and Equipment

Chapter 13 - Utilization of Gas and Liquid Chromatographic Data in Physicochemical Measurements

Chapter 14 - Recent Developments in Unknown and Pollutant Identifications

Chapter Notes

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Raymond C. Crippen

