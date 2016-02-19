GC/LC Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns outlines the methods of identifying various components in products, processes, or discharges to the environment. This book is composed of 14 chapters that demonstrate the utility of gas and liquid chromatographs in the analysis of unknown organic compounds.

The opening chapters deal with the isolation and the preparation of derivatives of various pollutants. Considerable chapters are devoted to the analysis and detection of various organic group compounds, including derivatives of acetals, acetates, acids, acid halides, ethers, amines, amino acids, anilides, barbiturates, benzamides, esters, and hydrocarbons. Other chapters cover other group compounds, such as derivatives of oxalates, oximes, peroxides, phenyl, semicarbazones, silicones, sulfur, toluidides, tri-halo acids, and alcohols. The closing chapters describe the identification techniques and instrumentation of pollutant detection. These chapters highlight the utilization of GC/LC data in physic-chemical measurements of various organic pollutants.

This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists, environmental scientists, and researchers.