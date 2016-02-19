GC/LC, Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns
1st Edition
GC/LC Instruments, Derivatives in Identifying Pollutants and Unknowns outlines the methods of identifying various components in products, processes, or discharges to the environment. This book is composed of 14 chapters that demonstrate the utility of gas and liquid chromatographs in the analysis of unknown organic compounds.
The opening chapters deal with the isolation and the preparation of derivatives of various pollutants. Considerable chapters are devoted to the analysis and detection of various organic group compounds, including derivatives of acetals, acetates, acids, acid halides, ethers, amines, amino acids, anilides, barbiturates, benzamides, esters, and hydrocarbons. Other chapters cover other group compounds, such as derivatives of oxalates, oximes, peroxides, phenyl, semicarbazones, silicones, sulfur, toluidides, tri-halo acids, and alcohols. The closing chapters describe the identification techniques and instrumentation of pollutant detection. These chapters highlight the utilization of GC/LC data in physic-chemical measurements of various organic pollutants.
This book will prove useful to analytical and organic chemists, environmental scientists, and researchers.
Dedication
Chapter 1 - General Discussion - Isolation of Unknowns or Pollutants
Chapter 2 - Preparation of Derivatives of Unknowns and Pollutants
Chapter 3 - Derivatives of Acetals, Acids, Acid Halides, Alcohols & Aldehydes
Chapter 4 - Derivatives of alkyl B-naphthyl Ethers, Amides, Amino Acids, Anilides, Anilines, Aroyl Carboxylic Acids, Azo, and Azoxy Compounds
Chapter 5 - Derivatives of Barbiturates, Benzamides, Benzenesulfonamides, Benzoates, and Carbohydrates
Chapter 6 - Derivatives of Esters, Inner Esters (Lactones), Ethers, Halogen Compounds
Chapter 7 - Derivatives of Hydrazides, Hydrazones, Hydrocarbons, Hydroxylamines, Imides, Isocyanides, and Ketones
Chapter 8 - Derivatives of Lactones, Mercaptans, and Nitro Compounds
Chapter 9 - Derivatives of Oxalates, Oximes, Peroxides, Phenyl and the Quaternary Compounds
Chapter 10- Semicarbazones, Silicones, and Various Sulfur Derivatives
Chapter 11- Derivatives of Toluidides, Trihalo Acids and Alcohols, Trimethylsilyl, Trityl, Ureas, and Urethans
Chapter 12 - Auxiliary Identification Techniques and Equipment
Chapter 13 - Utilization of Gas and Liquid Chromatographic Data in Physicochemical Measurements
Chapter 14 - Recent Developments in Unknown and Pollutant Identifications
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150628