Gazelles and Their Relatives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815509288, 9780815517313

Gazelles and Their Relatives

1st Edition

A Study in Territorial Behavior

Authors: Fritz R. Walther Elizabeth C. Mungall Gerald A. Grau
eBook ISBN: 9780815517313
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815509288
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1983
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction On Classification of Antilopinae Present Status of Research in Antilopinae Behavior Definition of Territory General Methods Sex and Age Classes Individual Identification Animal Populations and Habitats: Study Areas Indian Blackbuck Mountain Gazelle Thomson's and Grant's Gazelle The Place of Territoriality within the Social System Gregariousness and Isolation Tendency The Social Groups The Territorial Males Territoriality vs. Gregariousness and Migratory Behavior Shape, Size and Density of Territories: Territorial Periods General Aspects Environmental Requirements for Territoriality in Single Species Structure of Territory Resting Sites and Other Specific Activity Sites Center and Boundary Marking System Male Behavior at Peak of Territoriality Marking Behavior Aggressive Behavior Herding Behavior Sexual Behavior Behavioral Peculiarities of Territorial Males as Compared to Other Classes Special Relations among Territorial Neighbors The Day of a Territorial Buck Variations in Territorial Behavior Rise and Decline of Territoriality in Antilopinae Becoming Territorial Decline of Territoriality Abandoning the Territory Functions of Territoriality in Antilopinae Functions in Reproduction Functions in Social Organization and Spatial Distribution Comparative Aspects of Antilopinae Territoriality Management Implications

Description

Gazelles and their relatives are important game animals in Africa and Asia; they have been successfully introduced into the US and they are also kept in zoos throughout the world. The occurrence of territorial behavior and its importance for the reproduction of gazelles has been recognized for some time; thus specific information on their territorial behavior is desirable both for scientific and for practical reasons.

This book provides the first concrete information on territory size and shape, duration of territorial periods, reoccupation of territories, phases of territoriality, the process of becoming territorial and of abandoning the territory, favorable and unfavorable environmental factors for territorial establishment, and territoriality as antagonist of migratory behavior. Also included are many previously unknown details of traditional territorial behavior, such as differences in the aggression of owners of territories toward (male) conspecifics of different age and social class, the structure of a marking system within a territory, etc.

Readership

Animal scientists, veterinarians, agricultural and zoological managers and handlers, animal behaviorists.

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1983
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517313
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815509288

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Fritz R. Walther Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University, USA (retired)

Elizabeth C. Mungall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Woman's University; Exotic Wildlife Association, USA

Gerald A. Grau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Wetlands Research Center, Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.