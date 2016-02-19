Gauge Field Theories
Gauge Field Theories: An Introduction covers the basic notions and principles of gauge theories. This book is composed of 10 chapters that focus on the Salam-Weinberg model of electro-weak interactions of neutrino-lepton scattering, as well as the Parton model. The first chapter is an introduction to solitons and instantons, as well as the topological quantum numbers, subjects that arose from the study of the non-linear field equations in gauge theories. The succeeding chapters deal with the concept of gravitational field, electrodynamical systems, the Yang-mills gauge fields, and the Higgs mechanism. The remaining chapters highlight the speculations on possible lepton and quark structured. These chapters present the SU(5) model of grand unification. This book will prove useful to physics university and advanced high school students.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Table I - Basic interactions
Table II - Observed fermions
Table III - Observed bosons
Table IV - Quark quantum numbers
Table V - Lepton quantum numbers
Table VI - Basic fermions
Table VII - Basic boson fields
Table VIII - Quark structure of hadrons
Table IX - Questions
Chapter I : Field equations, conserved tensors and topological quantum numbers
I.1 - Free field equations
I.2 - Non-linear field equations for a single scalar field
I.3 - Non-linear vector field equations
I.4 - Field equations and action principle
I.5 - Examples of lagrangeans
I.6 - Noether's conserved tensors
I.7 - Examples of Noether tensors
I.8 - Conserved Noether tensors for specific fields
I.9 - Soliton solutions of classical non-linear field equations and topological quantum numbers
Problems
Chapter II: The electromagnetic gauge field
II.1 - Field interactions
II.2 - The electromagnetic field as a gauge field
II.3 - Maxwell's equations and the photon propagator ; gauge fixing conditions
II.4 - The energy momentum tensor of fields in interaction with the electromagnetic field
II.5 - Non-integrable phase factor and the integral formulation of gauge field theories
Problems
Chapter III: Examples of electrodynamical systems
III.1 - Scalar electrodynamics
III.2 - Proca vector field electrodynamics
III.3 - Spinor field electrodynamics
III.4 - Scalar and Proca electrodynamics: alternative formulations
Problems
Chapter IV : The Yang-Mills gauge field
IV.1 - The isospin current
IV.2 - The Yang-Mills isospin gauge-field
IV.3 - The isospin gauge field as a mixture of an abelian gauge field and an isovector
IV.4 - Lagrangean of a Yang-Mills isospin gauge field in interaction with matter
IV.5 - Field equations and non-linearity of the interaction
IV.6 - Remarks on the covariant derivative
IV.7 - Energy momentum tensor for a Yang-Mills system
IV.8 - Examples of 7ang-MiHs isospin gauge systems of fields
IV.9 - The global SU(3) group
IV.10 - The colour gauge field
Problems
Chapter V.: The gravitational gauge field
V.1 - Introduction
V.2 - Groups of local transformations and covariant derivatives
V.3 - Covariant derivatives of tensors in general relativity: the gravitational gauge field
V.4 - The lagrangean of matter tensor fields in interaction with the gravitational field
V.5 - Einstein's equation of the gravitational field
V.6 - The energy momentum of the gravitational field
V.7 - Gravitational interaction with an electromagnetic field
V.8 - The tetrad formalism
V.9 - Dirac's equation and current in general relativity
V.10 - The Dirac Field energy-momentum tensor
V.11 - Gauge fixing conditions
Problems
Chapter VI.: Weak interactions and intermediate vector bosons
VI.1 - Introduction
VI.2 - Charged weak currents
VI.3 - The intermediate vector boson field
VI.4 - High-energy divergences in the Fermi and vector boson theories
Problems
Chapter VII: The Higgs mechanism
VII.1 - The notion of spontaneous symmetry break-down
VII.2 - Goldstone bosons
VII.3 - The Higgs mechanism
Problems
Chapter VIII: The Salam-Weinberg model
VIII. 1 - Unification of the electromagnetic and weak interaction theories: The Salam-Weinberg model
VIII.2 - The SU(2) U(l) gauge in variant lagrangean
VIII.3 - Generation of the electron mass
VIII.4 - The mass of the physical Higgs field
VIII.5 - The massive vector bosons
VIII.6 - The electromagnetic field and the Weinberg angle
VIII.7 - The effective Salam-Weinberg lagrangean for electrons and neutrinos
VIII.8 - Parameters and physical constants in the Salam-Weinberg lepton model
VIII.9 - The neutral lepton currents
VIII.10 - Extension of the model to the other leptons
VIII.11 - Neutrino-lepton scattering and the experimental tests of the Salam-Weinberg model
VIII.12 - The Salam-Weinberg model for hadrons ; the GIM mechanism ; the quark masses
VIII.13 - The Salam-Weinberg quark currents
VIII.14 - The suppression of the strangeness-changing neutral current
VIII.15 - Estimates of the quark masses
VIII.16 - The parton-quark model
VIII.17 - The value of the Weinberg angle for the neutrinonucleon scattering
Problems
Chapter IX: Gauge theory with lepton flavour non-conservation
IX.1 - SU(2) U(l) gauge theory with heavy leptons
IX.2 - Speculations on lepton structure 331
Problems
Chapter X: Attempts at a "grand" unification: the SU(5) model
X.1 - The SU(5) gauge fields and generators
X.2 - Hierarchy of spontaneous broken symmetries; Lepto-quark bosons
X.3 - Concluding remarks
Problems
Solutions of Problems
Reprinted Nobel lectures:
Conceptual foundations of the unified theory of weak and electromagnetic interactions. Les Prix Nobel 1979
Gauge unification of fundamental forces. Les Prix Nobel 1979
Towards a unified theory: threads in a tapestry. Les Prix Nobel 1979
References
Index
