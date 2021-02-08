Gattuso's Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology
4th Edition
Widely used by residents, fellows, and practicing pathologists around the world, Gattusso’s Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria to consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. This comprehensive guide helps you make informed decisions for even your most complex and challenging cases, presenting a comprehensive differential diagnosis list and comparisons for every entity discussed. The 4th Edition brings you fully up to date with updated diagnostic techniques, new classifications, and new content throughout—perfect for quick reference at every microscope in the sign-out room.
- No. of pages:
- 1148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 8th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323661652
About the Authors
Vijaya Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
Odile David
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center
Daniel Spitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Examiner, Macomb and St Clair Counties, Michigan; Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan
Meryl Haber
Affiliations and Expertise
Borland Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Emeritus, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
