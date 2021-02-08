Gattuso's Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323661652

Gattuso's Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology

4th Edition

Authors: Vijaya Reddy Odile David Daniel Spitz Meryl Haber
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661652
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th February 2021
Page Count: 1148
Description

Widely used by residents, fellows, and practicing pathologists around the world, Gattusso’s Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria to consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. This comprehensive guide helps you make informed decisions for even your most complex and challenging cases, presenting a comprehensive differential diagnosis list and comparisons for every entity discussed. The 4th Edition brings you fully up to date with updated diagnostic techniques, new classifications, and new content throughout—perfect for quick reference at every microscope in the sign-out room. 

About the Authors

Vijaya Reddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

Odile David

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center

Daniel Spitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Examiner, Macomb and St Clair Counties, Michigan; Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan

Meryl Haber

Affiliations and Expertise

Borland Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Emeritus, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

