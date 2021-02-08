Gattuso's Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology

Widely used by residents, fellows, and practicing pathologists around the world, Gattusso’s Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria to consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. This comprehensive guide helps you make informed decisions for even your most complex and challenging cases, presenting a comprehensive differential diagnosis list and comparisons for every entity discussed. The 4th Edition brings you fully up to date with updated diagnostic techniques, new classifications, and new content throughout—perfect for quick reference at every microscope in the sign-out room.