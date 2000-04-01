Gathering and Transportation, Volume 18B
2nd Edition
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080880099
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Table of Contents
- Gathering and Separation of Oil and Gas. Line pipes. Valves; pressure regulators. Internal maintenance of pipelines. Separation of oil and gas. On-lease oil storage. Fluid volume measurement. Oil and gas gathering and separation systems. 7. Pipeline Transportation of Oil. Pressure waves, waterhammer. Slug transportation. Leaks and ruptures in pipelines. Isothermal oil transport. Isothermal oil transport system. Non-isothermal oil transport. Methods of improving flow characteristics. 8. Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas. Physical and physico-chemical properties of natural gas. Temperature of flowing gases. Steady-state flow in pipeline systems. Transient flow in pipeline systems. Numerical simulation of the flow in pipeline system by computer. Pipeline transportation of natural gas; economy. References. Subject Index.
