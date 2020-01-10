Gastrulation, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. D. melanogaster
Angelike Stathopoulos
2. Zebrafish
Florence Marlow
3. Chick
C D. Stern
4. Mouse and Human
Magdalena M. Zernicka-Goetz
5. C. elegans
Zhirong Bao
6. D. melanogaster Internalization
Adam Christopher Martin
7. Sea urchin
D R. McClay
8. Ascidians
William Smith
9. Xenopus Internalization
Rudolf Winklbauer
10. Xenopus Convergent Extension
Raymond Keller
11. Zebrafish Epiboly
Ashley Bruce
12. Zebrafish Internalization
Carl-Philipp Heisenberg
13. Zebrafish Convergence and Extension
Liliana Solnica-Krezel
14. Chick Primitive streak formation and mesendoderm internalization
Octavian Voiculescu
15. Mouse Primitive streak formation and internalization
Kathryn Anderson
16. Mouse Definitive endoderm morphogenesis
Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis
17. Conservation of movements
Mark Q. Martindale
18. Convergence and Extension
John Wallingford
Description
Gastrulation, Volume 136 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on D. melanogaster, Zebrafish, Chick, Mouse and Human, C. elegans, D. melanogaster Internalization, Sea urchin, Ascidians, Xenopus Internalization, Xenopus Convergent Extension, Zebrafish Epiboly, Zebrafish Internalization, Zebrafish Convergence and Extension, Chick Primitive streak formation and mesendoderm internalization, Octavian Voiculescu, Mouse Primitive streak formation and internalization, Mouse Definitive endoderm morphogenesis, Conservation of movements, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on gastrulation
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 10th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128127988
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Liliana Solnica-Krezel Serial Volume Editor
Lila Solnica-Krezel, Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and Head, Washington University School of Medicine, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, USA