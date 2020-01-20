Gastrulation: From Embryonic Pattern to Form - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127988

Gastrulation: From Embryonic Pattern to Form, Volume 136

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Lilianna Solnica-Krezel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128127988
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 2020
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
293.59
220.19
220.19
220.19
234.87
220.19
220.19
234.87
145.00
108.75
108.75
108.75
116.00
108.75
108.75
116.00
150.00
112.50
112.50
112.50
120.00
112.50
112.50
120.00
210.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
168.00
157.50
157.50
168.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Setting up for gastrulation: D. melanogaster

Angelike Stathopoulos and Susan Newcomb

2. Setting up for gastrulation in zebrafish

Florence L. Marlow

3. Signaling events regulating embryonic polarity and formation of the primitive streak in the chick embryo

Ana Raffaelli and Claudio D. Stern

4. Comparative analysis of human and mouse development: From zygote to pre-gastrulation

Matteo A. Molè, Antonia Weberling and Magdalena M. Zernicka-Goetz

5. The cellular and molecular mechanisms that establish the mechanics of Drosophila gastrulation

Clint S. Ko and Adam C. Martin

6. Cellular, molecular, and biomechanical control of epithelial intercalation in Drosophila

Adam C. Pare and Jennifer A. Zallen

7. Gastrulation in the sea urchin

David R. McClay, Jacob Warner, Megan Martik, Esther Miranda and Leslie Slota

8. Tunicate gastrulation

Konner M. Winkley, Matthew J. Kourakis, Anthony W. DeTomaso, Michael T. Veeman and William C. Smith

9. Mesoderm and endoderm internalization in the Xenopus gastrula

Rudolf Winklbauer

10. Convergent extension in the amphibian, Xenopus laevis

Ray Keller and Ann Sutherland

11. Mechanisms of zebrafish epiboly: A current view

Ashley E. E. Bruce and Carl Philipp Heisenberg

12. Zebrafish gastrulation: Putting fate in motion

Diana Pinheiro and Carl-Philipp Heisenberg

13. Cellular and molecular mechanisms of convergence and extension in zebrafish

Margot L.K. Williams and Lilianna Solnica-Krezel

14. Movements of chick gastrulation

Octavian Voiculescu

15. Guts and gastrulation: Emergence and convergence of endoderm in the mouse embryo

Sonja Nowotschin and Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis

Description

Gastrulation: From Embryonic Pattern to Form Volume 136 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on D. melanogaster, Zebrafish, Chick, Mouse and Human, C. elegans, D. melanogaster Internalization, Sea urchin, Ascidians, Xenopus Internalization, Xenopus Convergent Extension, Zebrafish Epiboly, Zebrafish Internalization, Zebrafish Convergence and Extension, Chick Primitive streak formation and mesendoderm internalization, Octavian Voiculescu, Mouse Primitive streak formation and internalization, Mouse Definitive endoderm morphogenesis, Conservation of movements, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
  • Includes the latest information on gastrulation from embryonic pattern to form

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
20th January 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128127988

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lilianna Solnica-Krezel Serial Volume Editor

Lila Solnica-Krezel, Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and Head, Washington University School of Medicine, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.