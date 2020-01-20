Gastrulation: From Embryonic Pattern to Form, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Setting up for gastrulation: D. melanogaster
Angelike Stathopoulos and Susan Newcomb
2. Setting up for gastrulation in zebrafish
Florence L. Marlow
3. Signaling events regulating embryonic polarity and formation of the primitive streak in the chick embryo
Ana Raffaelli and Claudio D. Stern
4. Comparative analysis of human and mouse development: From zygote to pre-gastrulation
Matteo A. Molè, Antonia Weberling and Magdalena M. Zernicka-Goetz
5. The cellular and molecular mechanisms that establish the mechanics of Drosophila gastrulation
Clint S. Ko and Adam C. Martin
6. Cellular, molecular, and biomechanical control of epithelial intercalation in Drosophila
Adam C. Pare and Jennifer A. Zallen
7. Gastrulation in the sea urchin
David R. McClay, Jacob Warner, Megan Martik, Esther Miranda and Leslie Slota
8. Tunicate gastrulation
Konner M. Winkley, Matthew J. Kourakis, Anthony W. DeTomaso, Michael T. Veeman and William C. Smith
9. Mesoderm and endoderm internalization in the Xenopus gastrula
Rudolf Winklbauer
10. Convergent extension in the amphibian, Xenopus laevis
Ray Keller and Ann Sutherland
11. Mechanisms of zebrafish epiboly: A current view
Ashley E. E. Bruce and Carl Philipp Heisenberg
12. Zebrafish gastrulation: Putting fate in motion
Diana Pinheiro and Carl-Philipp Heisenberg
13. Cellular and molecular mechanisms of convergence and extension in zebrafish
Margot L.K. Williams and Lilianna Solnica-Krezel
14. Movements of chick gastrulation
Octavian Voiculescu
15. Guts and gastrulation: Emergence and convergence of endoderm in the mouse embryo
Sonja Nowotschin and Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis
Description
Gastrulation: From Embryonic Pattern to Form Volume 136 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on D. melanogaster, Zebrafish, Chick, Mouse and Human, C. elegans, D. melanogaster Internalization, Sea urchin, Ascidians, Xenopus Internalization, Xenopus Convergent Extension, Zebrafish Epiboly, Zebrafish Internalization, Zebrafish Convergence and Extension, Chick Primitive streak formation and mesendoderm internalization, Octavian Voiculescu, Mouse Primitive streak formation and internalization, Mouse Definitive endoderm morphogenesis, Conservation of movements, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on gastrulation from embryonic pattern to form
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 20th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128127988
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lilianna Solnica-Krezel Serial Volume Editor
Lila Solnica-Krezel, Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and Head, Washington University School of Medicine, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, USA