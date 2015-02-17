Gastroparesis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356565, 9780323356794

Gastroparesis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Parkman
eBook ISBN: 9780323356794
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356565
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th February 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue will be an informative treatise on gastroparesis, a symptomatic chronic disorder of the stomach characterized by delayed gastric emptying in the absence of mechanical obstruction.  Gastroparesis is an increasingly recognized and diagnosed disorder.  Treatment can be challenging due to several mechanisms which play a role in causing the symptoms.  Symptoms of gastroparesis are variable and include early satiety, nausea, vomiting, bloating, and upper abdominal discomfort.  These symptoms can range from mild to severe leading to such complications as malnutrition, functional disability, and multiple hospitalizations.  The three most common etiologies are diabetes, post-surgical, and idiopathic (unknown).  Treatment consists of dietary manipulation, medical, and surgical therapy.  The articles will provide a comprehensive review and in-depth information on gastroparesis.  Each chapter will be written by an expert in the area.  This issue will give the reader a better appreciation for the breadth of gastroparesis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323356794
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323356565

About the Authors

Henry Parkman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.