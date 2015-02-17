Gastroparesis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 44-1

This issue will be an informative treatise on gastroparesis, a symptomatic chronic disorder of the stomach characterized by delayed gastric emptying in the absence of mechanical obstruction. Gastroparesis is an increasingly recognized and diagnosed disorder. Treatment can be challenging due to several mechanisms which play a role in causing the symptoms. Symptoms of gastroparesis are variable and include early satiety, nausea, vomiting, bloating, and upper abdominal discomfort. These symptoms can range from mild to severe leading to such complications as malnutrition, functional disability, and multiple hospitalizations. The three most common etiologies are diabetes, post-surgical, and idiopathic (unknown). Treatment consists of dietary manipulation, medical, and surgical therapy. The articles will provide a comprehensive review and in-depth information on gastroparesis. Each chapter will be written by an expert in the area. This issue will give the reader a better appreciation for the breadth of gastroparesis.