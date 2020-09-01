Gastronomy and Food Science
1st Edition
Description
Gastronomy and Food Science fills the transfer knowledge gap between academia and industry by covering the interrelation of gastronomy, food and culinary science in one integral reference. Coverage of the holistic cuisine, culinary textures with food ingredients, the application of new technologies and gastronomy in shaping a healthy diet, and the recycling of culinary by-products using new is also offered in this important reference.
Written for food scientists and technologists, food chemists, and nutritionists, researchers, academics, and professionals working in culinary science, culinary professionals and other food industry personnel, Gastronomy and Food Science is sure to be a welcomed reference.
Key Features
- Discusses the role of gastronomy and new technologies in shaping healthy diets
- Describes a toolkit to capture diversity and drivers of food choice of a target population and identify entry points for nutrition interventions
- Presents the experiential value of the Mediterranean diet, elaio-gastronomy, and bioactive food ingredients in culinary science
- Explores gastronomic tourism and senior foodies market
Readership
Food scientists and technologists, food chemists, and nutritionists, researchers, academics, and professionals working in culinary science, culinary professionals and other food industry personnel
Table of Contents
1. The impact of molecular gastronomy within the food science community and results of its application
2. Role of gastronomy and new technologies in shaping a healthy diet
3. Cooking with Computers: The Vision of Digital Gastronomy
4. Gastronomic systems research
5. The Mediterranean diet between traditional foods and human health through culinary examples
6. Olive oil in gastronomy and food science
7. From folklore to the nutraceutical world: The Corema album potential
8. Food processing by-products and molecular gastronomy
9. Recipes for the valorization of Culinary By-products and Leftovers
10. The Senior Foodies Market: Opportunities and Challenges in Gastronomic Tourism
11. Holistic Cuisine and Gastronomic Tourism
12. Seven Dimensions of Taste - Taste in a Sociological and Educational Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2023
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200575
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Charis Galanakis is a multi-/inter-disciplinary scientist and a Highly Cited Researcher in Agricultural Sciences (Web of Science Group, 2019) with experience in the food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has defined the new term and discipline of "Food Waste Recovery", and established the biggest open innovation network worldwide in the particular field with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece), a Professor of King Saud University (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator/monitor for international and regional funded programs and proposals, while he is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, and Foods , whereas he has published hundreds research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
