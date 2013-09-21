Gastrointestinal Physiology
1st Edition
Mosby Physiology Monograph Series (With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access)
Table of Contents
- Regulation: Peptides of the Gastrointestinal Tract
2. Regulation: Nerves and Smooth Muscle
3. Swallowing
4. Gastric Emptying
5. Motility of the Small Intestine
6. Motility of the Large Intestine
7. Salivary Secretion
8. Gastric Secretion
9. Pancreatic Secretion
10. Bile Production, Secretion, and Storage
11. Digestion and Absorption
12. Fluid and Electrolyte Absorption
13. The Splanchnic Circulation
Appendix: Review Examination
- English
- © Elsevier India 2014
- 21st September 2013
- Elsevier India
- 9788131243107
Leonard Johnson
Leonard R. Johnson received a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Michigan and then trained with Dr. Morton I. Grossman at UCLA. He spent 17 years as a Professor of Physiology at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston before moving to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as the Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiology. He is the author or coauthor of over 250 papers on gastrointestinal physiology and holds an NIH MERIT Award. Currently he is the Vice Chancellor for Research at Tennessee.
Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman, Department of Physiology, The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN; Vice Chancellor for Research and Thomas A. Gerwin Professor of Physiology, University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN, USA