Gastrointestinal Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131243107

Gastrointestinal Physiology

1st Edition

Mosby Physiology Monograph Series (With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access)

Authors: Leonard Johnson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243107
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 21st September 2013
Table of Contents

  1. Regulation: Peptides of the Gastrointestinal Tract

    2. Regulation: Nerves and Smooth Muscle

    3. Swallowing

    4. Gastric Emptying

    5. Motility of the Small Intestine

    6. Motility of the Large Intestine

    7. Salivary Secretion

    8. Gastric Secretion

    9. Pancreatic Secretion

    10. Bile Production, Secretion, and Storage

    11. Digestion and Absorption

    12. Fluid and Electrolyte Absorption

    13. The Splanchnic Circulation

    Appendix: Review Examination

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131243107

About the Author

Leonard Johnson

Leonard R. Johnson received a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Michigan and then trained with Dr. Morton I. Grossman at UCLA. He spent 17 years as a Professor of Physiology at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston before moving to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as the Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiology. He is the author or coauthor of over 250 papers on gastrointestinal physiology and holds an NIH MERIT Award. Currently he is the Vice Chancellor for Research at Tennessee.

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman, Department of Physiology, The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN; Vice Chancellor for Research and Thomas A. Gerwin Professor of Physiology, University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN, USA

