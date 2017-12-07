Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 10-4
1st Edition
Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic
Preface
Other Forms of Esophagitis: It Is Not Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, So Now What Do I Do?
Diagnosis and Management of Barrett-Related Neoplasia in the Modern Era
Patterns of Gastric Injury: Beyond Helicobacter pylori
Practical Approach to the Flattened Duodenal Biopsy
Chronic Colitis in Biopsy Samples: Is It Inflammatory Bowel Disease or
Something Else?
The Differential Diagnosis of Acute Colitis: Clues to a Specific Diagnosis
The Many Faces of Medication-Related Injury in the Gastrointestinal Tract
Mucosal Biopsy After Bone Marrow Transplantation
Emerging Concepts in Gastric Neoplasia: Heritable Gastric Cancers and Polyposis
Disorders
Problematic Colorectal Polyps: Is It Cancer and What Do I Need to Do About It?
Persistent Problems in Colorectal Cancer Reporting
Immunohistochemical Pitfalls: Common Mistakes in the Evaluation of Lynch
Syndrome
Molecular Testing of Colorectal Cancer in the Modern Era: What Are We Doing and Why?
Lymphoproliferative Diseases of the Gut: A Survival Guide for the General
Pathologist
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Rhonda K. Yantiss, will focus on Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Other forms of esophagitis; Diagnosis and management of Barrett-related neoplasia in the modern era; Patterns of gastric injury; Practical approach to the flat duodenal biopsy specimen; Chronic colitis in biopsy samples; Mucosal biopsy following bone marrow transplantation; The many faces of medication-related injury in the GI tract; The differential diagnosis of acute colitis: Clues to a specific diagnosis; Problematic colorectal polyps; Persistent problems in colorectal cancer reporting; Emerging concepts in gastric neoplasia; Immunohistochemistry pitfalls; Molecular testing in the modern era, and Lymphoproliferative diseases of the gut.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 7th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553032
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323553025
Rhonda Yantiss Author
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Chief, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York