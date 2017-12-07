Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323553025, 9780323553032

Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 10-4

1st Edition

Authors: Rhonda Yantiss
eBook ISBN: 9780323553032
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323553025
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Pathology Clinics

Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic

Preface

Other Forms of Esophagitis: It Is Not Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, So Now What Do I Do?

Diagnosis and Management of Barrett-Related Neoplasia in the Modern Era

Patterns of Gastric Injury: Beyond Helicobacter pylori

Practical Approach to the Flattened Duodenal Biopsy

Chronic Colitis in Biopsy Samples: Is It Inflammatory Bowel Disease or

Something Else?

The Differential Diagnosis of Acute Colitis: Clues to a Specific Diagnosis

The Many Faces of Medication-Related Injury in the Gastrointestinal Tract

Mucosal Biopsy After Bone Marrow Transplantation

Emerging Concepts in Gastric Neoplasia: Heritable Gastric Cancers and Polyposis

Disorders

Problematic Colorectal Polyps: Is It Cancer and What Do I Need to Do About It?

Persistent Problems in Colorectal Cancer Reporting

Immunohistochemical Pitfalls: Common Mistakes in the Evaluation of Lynch

Syndrome

Molecular Testing of Colorectal Cancer in the Modern Era: What Are We Doing and Why?

Lymphoproliferative Diseases of the Gut: A Survival Guide for the General

Pathologist

Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Rhonda K. Yantiss, will focus on Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Other forms of esophagitis; Diagnosis and management of Barrett-related neoplasia in the modern era; Patterns of gastric injury; Practical approach to the flat duodenal biopsy specimen; Chronic colitis in biopsy samples; Mucosal biopsy following bone marrow transplantation; The many faces of medication-related injury in the GI tract; The differential diagnosis of acute colitis: Clues to a specific diagnosis; Problematic colorectal polyps; Persistent problems in colorectal cancer reporting; Emerging concepts in gastric neoplasia; Immunohistochemistry pitfalls; Molecular testing in the modern era, and Lymphoproliferative diseases of the gut.

About the Authors

Rhonda Yantiss Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Chief, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York

