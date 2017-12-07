Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic Dilemmas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 10-4

Surgical Pathology Clinics

Gastrointestinal Pathology: Common Questions and Diagnostic

Preface

Other Forms of Esophagitis: It Is Not Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, So Now What Do I Do?

Diagnosis and Management of Barrett-Related Neoplasia in the Modern Era

Patterns of Gastric Injury: Beyond Helicobacter pylori

Practical Approach to the Flattened Duodenal Biopsy

Chronic Colitis in Biopsy Samples: Is It Inflammatory Bowel Disease or

Something Else?

The Differential Diagnosis of Acute Colitis: Clues to a Specific Diagnosis

The Many Faces of Medication-Related Injury in the Gastrointestinal Tract

Mucosal Biopsy After Bone Marrow Transplantation

Emerging Concepts in Gastric Neoplasia: Heritable Gastric Cancers and Polyposis

Disorders

Problematic Colorectal Polyps: Is It Cancer and What Do I Need to Do About It?

Persistent Problems in Colorectal Cancer Reporting

Immunohistochemical Pitfalls: Common Mistakes in the Evaluation of Lynch

Syndrome

Molecular Testing of Colorectal Cancer in the Modern Era: What Are We Doing and Why?

Lymphoproliferative Diseases of the Gut: A Survival Guide for the General

Pathologist