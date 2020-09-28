Gastrointestinal Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323758802

Gastrointestinal Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-3

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323758802
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 240
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Raul Gonzalez, will cover key topics in Gastrointestinal Pathology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Jason L. Hornick. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Grossing of Gastrointestinal Specimens: Best Practices and Current Controversies, Subspecialty Signout and Interobserver Variability in Gastrointestinal Pathology, Diagnosis and Management of Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Neoplasms, Daily Dilemmas in Pediatric Gastrointestinal Pathology, Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Manifestations of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastric Polyps, Approaches to Biopsy and Resection Specimens of the Ampulla, Updates in Appendix Pathology, HER2 in Colorectal Carcinoma, Histology of Colorectal Carcinoma: Proven and Purported Prognostic Factors, Diagnoses and Difficulties in Mesenteric Pathology, Advances and Annoyances in Anus Pathology, among others.

