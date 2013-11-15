Gastrointestinal Oncosurgery
1st Edition
A Resident' Handbook
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Descriptive Epidemiology of Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract: A Global Focus
Chapter 2. Genetics and Screening in Gastrointestinal Cancers
Chapter 3. Locoregional Therapies for HCC – Role of Interventional Radiology
Chapter 4. Therapeutic Endoscopy in Gastrointestinal Malignancies
Chapter 5. Nutrition in Gastrointestinal Cancers: The Problem from Starting to End
Chapter 6. Solid Organ Transplantation for GI Tumours
Chapter 7. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oesophagus (Aetiopathogenesis, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis and Screening)
Chapter 8. Surgical Treatment of Oesophageal Cancer
Chapter 9. Multi-Modality Management of Oesophageal Cancer
Chapter 10. Gastroesophageal Junction Tumours
Chapter 11. Surgical Management of Gastric Cancer
Chapter 12. Chemotherapy and Chemoradiotherapy in Gastric Cancer
Chapter 13. Surgical Management of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan
Chapter 14. Management of Liver Metastases
Chapter 15. Surgical Management of Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 16. Chemoradiotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 17. Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma
Chapter 18. Management of Gallbladder Cancer
Chapter 19. Evidence-based Approach for Endotherapy in Pancreaticobiliary Malignancies
Chapter 20. Pre-operative Diagnosis and Staging of Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 21. Surgical Management of Colon Cancer
Chapter 22. Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance of Colon Cancer
Chapter 23. Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer
Chapter 24. Radiotherapy for Rectal Cancers
Chapter 25. Management of Anal Cancer
Chapter 26. Tumours of the Small Intestine
Chapter 27. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour
Chapter 28. Current Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours
Chapter 29. Management of Gastrointestinal Lymphoma
Chapter 30. Pain Management in Gastrointestinal Oncology
Chapter 31. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Gastrointestinal Malignancies
Chapter 32. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade
Chapter 33. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – US Perspective
Chapter 34. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – European Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 15th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234846
About the Author
Shailesh Shrikhande
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Surgeon Department of GI and HPB Surgical Oncology Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, India