Gastrointestinal Neoplasia, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462570, 9780323462785

Gastrointestinal Neoplasia, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Limburg Dan Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780323462785
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462570
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2016
Description

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers account for nearly 150,000 deaths each year, in the United States alone.  Encouragingly, environmental risk factors, premalignant conditions, and high-risk familial kindreds are well described for many GI cancers.  In this comprehensive volume on GI Neoplasia, all luminal cancers will be discussed, along with pancreas cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), carcinoid tumors, and neuroendocrine tumors.  Hepatobiliary cancers are not addressed, as these tumors could form the basis of a separate volume.  Articles are organized to address several key topics for each cancer type, such as: public health burden, molecular pathways, risk and protective factors, early detection, clinical evaluation, management, and survivorship.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462785
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462570

About the Authors

Paul Limburg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic Rochester, Rochester, MN

Dan Dixon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

