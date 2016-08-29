Gastrointestinal Neoplasia, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 45-3

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers account for nearly 150,000 deaths each year, in the United States alone. Encouragingly, environmental risk factors, premalignant conditions, and high-risk familial kindreds are well described for many GI cancers. In this comprehensive volume on GI Neoplasia, all luminal cancers will be discussed, along with pancreas cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), carcinoid tumors, and neuroendocrine tumors. Hepatobiliary cancers are not addressed, as these tumors could form the basis of a separate volume. Articles are organized to address several key topics for each cancer type, such as: public health burden, molecular pathways, risk and protective factors, early detection, clinical evaluation, management, and survivorship.