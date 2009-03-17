Gastrointestinal Motility and Neurogastroenterology, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704785

Gastrointestinal Motility and Neurogastroenterology, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Richard McCallum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704785
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue aims to bring the busy gastroenterologist/endoscopist up to date with advances and future directions in gastrointestinal motility and functional bowel disorders. Articles include coverage of the esophagus and small bowel and attention is given to Smartpill technology. Gastric emptying and constipation are also covered in detail, with attention to role of surgery and particularly sacral nerve stimulation for fecal incontinence. The Guest Editor believes that the state-of-the-art information in this issue will allow clinicians to be on the cutting edge for the foreseeable future.

About the Authors

Richard McCallum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Division of Gastroenterology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA

