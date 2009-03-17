Gastrointestinal Motility and Neurogastroenterology, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-1

This issue aims to bring the busy gastroenterologist/endoscopist up to date with advances and future directions in gastrointestinal motility and functional bowel disorders. Articles include coverage of the esophagus and small bowel and attention is given to Smartpill technology. Gastric emptying and constipation are also covered in detail, with attention to role of surgery and particularly sacral nerve stimulation for fecal incontinence. The Guest Editor believes that the state-of-the-art information in this issue will allow clinicians to be on the cutting edge for the foreseeable future.