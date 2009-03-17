Gastrointestinal Motility and Neurogastroenterology, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-1
1st Edition
Authors: Richard McCallum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704785
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue aims to bring the busy gastroenterologist/endoscopist up to date with advances and future directions in gastrointestinal motility and functional bowel disorders. Articles include coverage of the esophagus and small bowel and attention is given to Smartpill technology. Gastric emptying and constipation are also covered in detail, with attention to role of surgery and particularly sacral nerve stimulation for fecal incontinence. The Guest Editor believes that the state-of-the-art information in this issue will allow clinicians to be on the cutting edge for the foreseeable future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 17th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437704785
About the Authors
Richard McCallum Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Gastroenterology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
