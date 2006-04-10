Gastrointestinal Imaging
3rd Edition
The Requisites
Table of Contents
- Esophagus and Gastroesophageal Junction
2. Stomach and Duodenum
3. Small Bowel
4. Pancreas
5. Liver and Spleen
6. Biliary System and Gallbladder
7. Colon and Rectum
8. Miscellaneous Conditions
Index
Description
This concise, practical resource covers all of today's need-to-know information in gastrointestinal imaging...in an exceptionally user-friendly format. Because it's so compact, clinically oriented, and easy to read, this new volume in the Requisites series is an ideal study tool as well as a convenient reference for practice.
Key Features
- Presents core knowledge and expertise in gastrointestinal imaging.
- Delivers more than 750 outstanding illustrations that demonstrate a full range of gastrointestinal imaging approaches and findings.
- Offers numerous outlines, tables, "pearls," and boxed material for easy reading and reference.
- Organized in a user-friendly way: by organ system and then by radiologic finding within the chapter.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 10th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323032216
About the Author
Robert Halpert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
