Gastrointestinal Imaging - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323032216, 9780323076753

Gastrointestinal Imaging

3rd Edition

The Requisites

Author: Robert Halpert
eBook ISBN: 9780323076753
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323032216
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th April 2006
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

  1. Esophagus and Gastroesophageal Junction

    2. Stomach and Duodenum

    3. Small Bowel

    4. Pancreas

    5. Liver and Spleen

    6. Biliary System and Gallbladder

    7. Colon and Rectum

    8. Miscellaneous Conditions

    Index

Description

This concise, practical resource covers all of today's need-to-know information in gastrointestinal imaging...in an exceptionally user-friendly format. Because it's so compact, clinically oriented, and easy to read, this new volume in the Requisites series is an ideal study tool as well as a convenient reference for practice.

Key Features

  • Presents core knowledge and expertise in gastrointestinal imaging.
  • Delivers more than 750 outstanding illustrations that demonstrate a full range of gastrointestinal imaging approaches and findings.
  • Offers numerous outlines, tables, "pearls," and boxed material for easy reading and reference.
  • Organized in a user-friendly way: by organ system and then by radiologic finding within the chapter.

About the Author

Robert Halpert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

