Gastrointestinal Imaging: Case Review Series
3rd Edition
Authors: Vincent Low
eBook ISBN: 9781455738199
Paperback ISBN: 9780323087216
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th May 2012
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents
Opening Round
Fair Game
Challenge
Index of Cases
Index of Terms
Description
Gastrointestinal Imaging: Case Review, by Vincent Low, MD, FRANZCR, tests your ability to interpret a wide range of images seen in practice. The completely revised edition of this medical reference book in the popular Case Review Series features 200 cases organized by difficulty, making it ideal for quick reference and easy board review!
Key Features
- Study effectively with content that mimics the new format of board exams as well as the everyday clinical experience - offering highly effective preparation for certification, recertification, and practice.
- Spend less time searching and more time learning with easy-to-navigate chapters focused on visual identification and diagnosis, and reorganized by degree of case difficulty and then by body part within each category.
- Stay current with the most recent findings and advancements in gastrointestinal radiology.
Details
About the Authors
Vincent Low Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Pharmacology, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia; Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Insight Clinical Imaging, Perth, Western Australia, Australia
