Gastrointestinal Imaging: Case Review Series - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323087216, 9781455738199

Gastrointestinal Imaging: Case Review Series

3rd Edition

Authors: Vincent Low
eBook ISBN: 9781455738199
Paperback ISBN: 9780323087216
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th May 2012
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Opening Round

Fair Game

Challenge

Index of Cases

Index of Terms

Description

Gastrointestinal Imaging: Case Review, by Vincent Low, MD, FRANZCR, tests your ability to interpret a wide range of images seen in practice. The completely revised edition of this medical reference book in the popular Case Review Series features 200 cases organized by difficulty, making it ideal for quick reference and easy board review!

Key Features

  • Study effectively with content that mimics the new format of board exams as well as the everyday clinical experience - offering highly effective preparation for certification, recertification, and practice.

  • Spend less time searching and more time learning with easy-to-navigate chapters focused on visual identification and diagnosis, and reorganized by degree of case difficulty and then by body part within each category.

  • Stay current with the most recent findings and advancements in gastrointestinal radiology.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455738199
Paperback ISBN:
9780323087216

About the Authors

Vincent Low Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Pharmacology, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia; Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Insight Clinical Imaging, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.