Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031281, 9780702045462

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in Practice

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Jean Canard Jean-Christophe Letard Laurent Palazzo Ian Penman Anne Marie Lennon
eBook ISBN: 9780702045462
eBook ISBN: 9780702062551
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031281
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th September 2011
Page Count: 492
Key Features

Practical approach taken throughout, with step by step guides to performing procedures

Clear algorithms included throughout to summarize the clinical decision making process.

Detailed coverage of two specific procedures: endosonography and ERCP that provides an ideal resource for trainee and established endoscopists.

Outstanding full color illustrations incorporated throughout. Provides an accurate visual guide to the endoscopic approaches and techniques under discussion

World class team of international expert contributing authors from Europe and North America. Therapeutic options and preferred methods of treatment are drawn from all over the world and not just the US.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to endoscopy

1.1 Anatomy of an endoscope

1.2 Electronic video endoscopy

1.3 Endoscopic accessories

1.4 Electrosurgical generators: procedures and precautions

1.5 Organizational structure of an endoscopy unit

1.6 Gastrointestinal endoscopy training

1.7 Endoscopy nurses

1.8 Patient information

1.9 Medicolegal aspects of endoscopy

1.10 Cleaning, disinfection, sterilization, and storage of endoscopy materials

1.11 Gastrointestinal biopsies and histology

2 Preparation for Endoscopy

2.1 Management of patients on antithrombotic therapy prior to gastrointestinal endoscopy

2.2 Antibiotic prophylaxis

2.3 Sedation

2.4 Chromoendoscopy and tattooing

2.5 Pre-endoscopy checklist

2.6 Endoscopy reports

3 Diagnostic Upper Endoscopy

4 Diagnostic Colonoscopy

5 Small Bowel Endoscopy: Indications and Technique

5.1 Video capsule endoscopy

5.2 Enteroscopy: indications and techniques

6 Advanced Imaging

6.1 Confocal endomicroscopy

6.2 New endoscopic imaging modalities

 

7 Interventional Endoscopy

7.1 Stricture dilation

7.2 Emergency endoscopy in benign gastrointestinal obstruction

7.3 Esophageal, duodenal and colorectal stenting

7.4 Argon plasma coagulation

7.5 Management of ingested foreign bodies

7.6 Endoscopy in obesity

7.7 Polypectomy

7.8 Endoscopic treatment of upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage in patients with

peptic ulcer

7.9 Endoscopic treatment of upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage secondary to

portal hypertension

7.10. Endoscopic treatment of non-variceal non-ulcer gastrointestinal hemorrhage

7.11 Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy

7.12. Endoscopic mucosal resection

7.13 Endoscopic pH monitoring and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease

7.14 Ablative therapies for esophageal neoplasia

8 Complications of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

9 Endosonography

 

10 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Indications for diagnostic ERCP

10.3 Drugs used in ERCP

10.4 Equipment

10.5 Checklist before starting an ERCP

10.6 Basic ERCP technique

10.7 Cytology, biopsies, and biochemical analysis

10.8 Pancreaticobiliary anatomy

10.9 ERCP imaging technique

10.10 Abnormal imaging: classification and etiology

10.11 Endoscopic sphincterotomy

10.12 Biliary and pancreatic stone extraction techniques

10.13 Biliary and pancreatic stents: insertion techniques

10.14 Biliary and pancreatic balloon dilation

10.15 Endoscopic ampullectomy

10.16 Photodynamic therapy

10.17 Cholangioscopy

10.18 Sphincter of Oddi manometry

10.19 Nasobiliary drain insertion

10.20 Complications of ERCP

About the Author

Jean Canard

MD

Affiliations and Expertise

Gastroenterologist, GI Endoscopist, Past President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED), Trocadéro Clinic, Paris, France

Jean-Christophe Letard

MD

Affiliations and Expertise

Gastroenterologist, GI endoscopist, Past Vice President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED), General Secretary of the French Association of Private Gastroenterology (CREGG), Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Polyclinique de Poitiers, Poitiers, France

Laurent Palazzo

MD

Affiliations and Expertise

Gastroenterologist, GI Endoscopist, Past President of the French Society of Gastroenterology (SNFGE), Past President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED) Medical Surgical Federation of Hepato-gastroenterology, Beaujon Hospital, University of Paris, Clichy, France; Trocadero Clinic, Paris, France

Ian Penman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Gastroenterologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK

Anne Marie Lennon

MD, MRCPI, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director of the Pancreatic Cyst Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

