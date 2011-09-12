Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in Practice
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Key Features
Practical approach taken throughout, with step by step guides to performing procedures
Clear algorithms included throughout to summarize the clinical decision making process.
Detailed coverage of two specific procedures: endosonography and ERCP that provides an ideal resource for trainee and established endoscopists.
Outstanding full color illustrations incorporated throughout. Provides an accurate visual guide to the endoscopic approaches and techniques under discussion
World class team of international expert contributing authors from Europe and North America. Therapeutic options and preferred methods of treatment are drawn from all over the world and not just the US.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to endoscopy
1.1 Anatomy of an endoscope
1.2 Electronic video endoscopy
1.3 Endoscopic accessories
1.4 Electrosurgical generators: procedures and precautions
1.5 Organizational structure of an endoscopy unit
1.6 Gastrointestinal endoscopy training
1.7 Endoscopy nurses
1.8 Patient information
1.9 Medicolegal aspects of endoscopy
1.10 Cleaning, disinfection, sterilization, and storage of endoscopy materials
1.11 Gastrointestinal biopsies and histology
2 Preparation for Endoscopy
2.1 Management of patients on antithrombotic therapy prior to gastrointestinal endoscopy
2.2 Antibiotic prophylaxis
2.3 Sedation
2.4 Chromoendoscopy and tattooing
2.5 Pre-endoscopy checklist
2.6 Endoscopy reports
3 Diagnostic Upper Endoscopy
4 Diagnostic Colonoscopy
5 Small Bowel Endoscopy: Indications and Technique
5.1 Video capsule endoscopy
5.2 Enteroscopy: indications and techniques
6 Advanced Imaging
6.1 Confocal endomicroscopy
6.2 New endoscopic imaging modalities
7 Interventional Endoscopy
7.1 Stricture dilation
7.2 Emergency endoscopy in benign gastrointestinal obstruction
7.3 Esophageal, duodenal and colorectal stenting
7.4 Argon plasma coagulation
7.5 Management of ingested foreign bodies
7.6 Endoscopy in obesity
7.7 Polypectomy
7.8 Endoscopic treatment of upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage in patients with
peptic ulcer
7.9 Endoscopic treatment of upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage secondary to
portal hypertension
7.10. Endoscopic treatment of non-variceal non-ulcer gastrointestinal hemorrhage
7.11 Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy
7.12. Endoscopic mucosal resection
7.13 Endoscopic pH monitoring and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease
7.14 Ablative therapies for esophageal neoplasia
8 Complications of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
9 Endosonography
10 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Indications for diagnostic ERCP
10.3 Drugs used in ERCP
10.4 Equipment
10.5 Checklist before starting an ERCP
10.6 Basic ERCP technique
10.7 Cytology, biopsies, and biochemical analysis
10.8 Pancreaticobiliary anatomy
10.9 ERCP imaging technique
10.10 Abnormal imaging: classification and etiology
10.11 Endoscopic sphincterotomy
10.12 Biliary and pancreatic stone extraction techniques
10.13 Biliary and pancreatic stents: insertion techniques
10.14 Biliary and pancreatic balloon dilation
10.15 Endoscopic ampullectomy
10.16 Photodynamic therapy
10.17 Cholangioscopy
10.18 Sphincter of Oddi manometry
10.19 Nasobiliary drain insertion
10.20 Complications of ERCP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 12th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045462
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031281
About the Author
Jean Canard
MD
Affiliations and Expertise
Gastroenterologist, GI Endoscopist, Past President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED), Trocadéro Clinic, Paris, France
Jean-Christophe Letard
MD
Affiliations and Expertise
Gastroenterologist, GI endoscopist, Past Vice President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED), General Secretary of the French Association of Private Gastroenterology (CREGG), Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Polyclinique de Poitiers, Poitiers, France
Laurent Palazzo
MD
Affiliations and Expertise
Gastroenterologist, GI Endoscopist, Past President of the French Society of Gastroenterology (SNFGE), Past President of the French Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (SFED) Medical Surgical Federation of Hepato-gastroenterology, Beaujon Hospital, University of Paris, Clichy, France; Trocadero Clinic, Paris, France
Ian Penman
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Gastroenterologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK
Anne Marie Lennon
MD, MRCPI, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director of the Pancreatic Cyst Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA