Gastrointestinal Endocrinology: Receptors and Post-Receptor Mechanisms provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of receptors and post-receptor mechanisms. This book discusses a variety of topics, including normal and neoplastic growth, molecular biology and genetics, and actions of gut hormones and their clinical importance.

Organized into 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the initial step in the interaction of a gastrointestinal peptide with its target cell. This text then examines the concept that the receptor proteins are a major control mechanism by which a cell engineers the effects of a hormone. Other chapters consider the epidermal growth factor (EGF), which is a heat-stable polypeptide that exerts both short- and long-term regulatory effects on various cellular processes. This book discusses as well the developments in the ability to measure the concentration of ionized calcium in cells. The final chapter deals with the hormonal mechanisms in gallbladder motility.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.