Gastrointestinal Endocrinology
1st Edition
Receptors and Post-Receptor Mechanisms
Description
Gastrointestinal Endocrinology: Receptors and Post-Receptor Mechanisms provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of receptors and post-receptor mechanisms. This book discusses a variety of topics, including normal and neoplastic growth, molecular biology and genetics, and actions of gut hormones and their clinical importance.
Organized into 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the initial step in the interaction of a gastrointestinal peptide with its target cell. This text then examines the concept that the receptor proteins are a major control mechanism by which a cell engineers the effects of a hormone. Other chapters consider the epidermal growth factor (EGF), which is a heat-stable polypeptide that exerts both short- and long-term regulatory effects on various cellular processes. This book discusses as well the developments in the ability to measure the concentration of ionized calcium in cells. The final chapter deals with the hormonal mechanisms in gallbladder motility.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
1. Role of Receptors in Expression of Gastrointestinal Hormone Function
2. Gastrointestinal Hormone Receptors and Receptor-Regulation
3. Multifunctional Role of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor in the Regulation of Cell Growth
4. Regulation of Intracellular Calcium Release and Calcium Uptake by Inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate in Exocrine Glands
5. Cellular Calcium and Phospholipid Metabolism Mediate Pancreatic Enzyme Secretion
6. Heterogeneity of Receptors and Signal Transduction Pathways in Smooth Muscle Cells of the Gut
7. Biochemical Characterization of Receptors for the Cholecystokinin Family of Hormones
8. Cholecystokinin Receptor Antagonists: Ability to Distinguish Various Classes of Cholecystokinin Receptors
9. Cholecystokinin Gene Expression
10. Human and Mouse Amylase Genes in Transgenic Mice
11. Studies on Gastrin Posttranslational Processing
12. Cell-Specific Expression and Processing of Procholecystokinin and Progastrin
13. Pancreatic Polypeptide, Peptide YY, and Secretin Gene Expression
14. Modern Imaging at the Cellular Level
15. Gastrointestinal Peptides and Autocrine Growth Effects
16. Primary Cultures of Pancreatic Acinar Cells
17. Trophic Effects of Cholecystokinin on the Exocrine Pancreas
18. Involvement of Somatostatin in Pancreatic Growth
19. Pancreatic Adaptation Involves Regulation of Gene Expression by Cholecystokinin
20. Growth of Normal and Malignant Gastrointestinal Cells in Culture: Differential Responses to Peptides
21. Effect of Gastrointestinal Hormones on Neoplastic Growth
22. Gastrin is a Hormonal Stimulant of the Intestinal, Gastric and Cephalic Phases of Acid Secretion in Dogs
23. Pancreatic Enzymes in Feedback Regulation of Cholecystokinin Release
24. Bile Salts in Cholecystokinin Feedback
25. Neuronal Actions of Cholecystokinin
26. The Role of Pancreatic Polypeptide in Glucose Metabolism
27. Immunologie and Biologic Properties of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1)
28. Peptide YY Release and Actions
29. Receptor Mediated Biologic Actions of Cholecystokinin
30. The Cell Biology of Acute Pancreatitis
31. Somatostatin: Treatment of Gut Endocrinopathies and a Mechanism of Action
32. Cytoprotective Effects of Somatostatin on Experimental Diabetes
33. Actions of Parathyroid Hormone on the Gut
34. Inhibitory Mechanisms of the Exocrine Pancreas
35. Autocrine/Paracrine Growth Factors of Human Malignancies
36. Clinical Syndromes of Gut Hormones
37. Hormonal Mechanisms in Gallbladder Motility
Index
