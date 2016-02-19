Gastrointestinal Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126893304, 9780323146425

Gastrointestinal Endocrinology

1st Edition

Receptors and Post-Receptor Mechanisms

Editors: James Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323146425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1990
Page Count: 546
Description

Gastrointestinal Endocrinology: Receptors and Post-Receptor Mechanisms provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of receptors and post-receptor mechanisms. This book discusses a variety of topics, including normal and neoplastic growth, molecular biology and genetics, and actions of gut hormones and their clinical importance.

Organized into 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the initial step in the interaction of a gastrointestinal peptide with its target cell. This text then examines the concept that the receptor proteins are a major control mechanism by which a cell engineers the effects of a hormone. Other chapters consider the epidermal growth factor (EGF), which is a heat-stable polypeptide that exerts both short- and long-term regulatory effects on various cellular processes. This book discusses as well the developments in the ability to measure the concentration of ionized calcium in cells. The final chapter deals with the hormonal mechanisms in gallbladder motility.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations

1. Role of Receptors in Expression of Gastrointestinal Hormone Function

2. Gastrointestinal Hormone Receptors and Receptor-Regulation

3. Multifunctional Role of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor in the Regulation of Cell Growth

4. Regulation of Intracellular Calcium Release and Calcium Uptake by Inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate in Exocrine Glands

5. Cellular Calcium and Phospholipid Metabolism Mediate Pancreatic Enzyme Secretion

6. Heterogeneity of Receptors and Signal Transduction Pathways in Smooth Muscle Cells of the Gut

7. Biochemical Characterization of Receptors for the Cholecystokinin Family of Hormones

8. Cholecystokinin Receptor Antagonists: Ability to Distinguish Various Classes of Cholecystokinin Receptors

9. Cholecystokinin Gene Expression

10. Human and Mouse Amylase Genes in Transgenic Mice

11. Studies on Gastrin Posttranslational Processing

12. Cell-Specific Expression and Processing of Procholecystokinin and Progastrin

13. Pancreatic Polypeptide, Peptide YY, and Secretin Gene Expression

14. Modern Imaging at the Cellular Level

15. Gastrointestinal Peptides and Autocrine Growth Effects

16. Primary Cultures of Pancreatic Acinar Cells

17. Trophic Effects of Cholecystokinin on the Exocrine Pancreas

18. Involvement of Somatostatin in Pancreatic Growth

19. Pancreatic Adaptation Involves Regulation of Gene Expression by Cholecystokinin

20. Growth of Normal and Malignant Gastrointestinal Cells in Culture: Differential Responses to Peptides

21. Effect of Gastrointestinal Hormones on Neoplastic Growth

22. Gastrin is a Hormonal Stimulant of the Intestinal, Gastric and Cephalic Phases of Acid Secretion in Dogs

23. Pancreatic Enzymes in Feedback Regulation of Cholecystokinin Release

24. Bile Salts in Cholecystokinin Feedback

25. Neuronal Actions of Cholecystokinin

26. The Role of Pancreatic Polypeptide in Glucose Metabolism

27. Immunologie and Biologic Properties of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1)

28. Peptide YY Release and Actions

29. Receptor Mediated Biologic Actions of Cholecystokinin

30. The Cell Biology of Acute Pancreatitis

31. Somatostatin: Treatment of Gut Endocrinopathies and a Mechanism of Action

32. Cytoprotective Effects of Somatostatin on Experimental Diabetes

33. Actions of Parathyroid Hormone on the Gut

34. Inhibitory Mechanisms of the Exocrine Pancreas

35. Autocrine/Paracrine Growth Factors of Human Malignancies

36. Clinical Syndromes of Gut Hormones

37. Hormonal Mechanisms in Gallbladder Motility

Index

