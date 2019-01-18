Gastrointestinal Diseases and Their Associated Infections
1st Edition
Description
Many bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi play key roles in the development of gastrointestinal diseases, and this practical reference brings you up to speed with this increasingly important area. Covering a broad range of GI diseases and cancers, this resource provides an expert overview of the field, ideal for all gastroenterologists and infectious disease physicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Infections associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Cancer
2. Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD) and Gastric Cancer
3. Gallbladder Disease and Cancer
4. Hepatocellular carcinoma
5. Acute pancreatitis
6. Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth
7. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
8. Appendicitis
9. Colorectal cancer
10. Pancreatic Cancer
11. Viral Gastroenteritis
12. Bacterial Gastroenteritis
13. Molecular pathogenesis of gastrointestinal infections
14. Whipple Disease
15. Celiac Disease
16. Parasitic Diarrhea
17. Hirschsprung-associated enterocolitis
18. Fecal Transplants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548434
About the Author
Guy Eslick
Dr. Eslick is a Professor of Surgery at the Whiteley-Martin Research Centre at The University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia. He has 310 publications (including 13 monographs, 40 book chapters).
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia