Gastrointestinal Diseases and Their Associated Infections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548434, 9780323548441

Gastrointestinal Diseases and Their Associated Infections

1st Edition

Authors: Guy Eslick
eBook ISBN: 9780323548441
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548434
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th January 2019
Page Count: 284
Description

Many bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi play key roles in the development of gastrointestinal diseases, and this practical reference brings you up to speed with this increasingly important area. Covering a broad range of GI diseases and cancers, this resource provides an expert overview of the field, ideal for all gastroenterologists and infectious disease physicians.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Infections associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Cancer

2. Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD) and Gastric Cancer

3. Gallbladder Disease and Cancer

4. Hepatocellular carcinoma

5. Acute pancreatitis

6. Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth

7. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

8. Appendicitis

9. Colorectal cancer

10. Pancreatic Cancer

11. Viral Gastroenteritis

12. Bacterial Gastroenteritis

13. Molecular pathogenesis of gastrointestinal infections

14. Whipple Disease

15. Celiac Disease

16. Parasitic Diarrhea

17. Hirschsprung-associated enterocolitis

18. Fecal Transplants

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548441
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548434

About the Author

Guy Eslick

Dr. Eslick is a Professor of Surgery at the Whiteley-Martin Research Centre at The University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia. He has 310 publications (including 13 monographs, 40 book chapters).

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia

