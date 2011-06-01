Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology E-Book
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Description
Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue and Elizabeth Montgomery examine the full scope of neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the gastrointestinal tract--, including disorders of the tubular gastrointestinal tract, pancreatobiliary tree, and liver—from clinical features and ancillary studies to differential diagnoses and prognostic and therapeutic considerations. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, boxes, and tables make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced pathologists.
Key Features
- Get the full range of coverage on neoplastic and non-neoplastic gastrointestinal/liver conditions in a consistent, user-friendly format.
- Catch all the nuances of how pathological entities present through over 850 full-color illustrations.
- Reference key information quickly and easily thanks to at-a-glance boxes and tables throughout the text.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711932
About the Authors
Christine Iacobuzio-Donahue Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Oncology and Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions Department of Pathology, Division of Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology, Baltimore, Maryland