Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology E-Book

Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue and Elizabeth Montgomery examine the full scope of neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the gastrointestinal tract--, including disorders of the tubular gastrointestinal tract, pancreatobiliary tree, and liver—from clinical features and ancillary studies to differential diagnoses and prognostic and therapeutic considerations. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, boxes, and tables make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced pathologists.