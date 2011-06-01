Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology E-Book - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455711932

Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology E-Book

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Christine Iacobuzio-Donahue
eBook ISBN: 9781455711932
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st June 2011
Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue and Elizabeth Montgomery examine the full scope of neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the gastrointestinal tract--, including disorders of the tubular gastrointestinal tract, pancreatobiliary tree, and liver—from clinical features and ancillary studies to differential diagnoses and prognostic and therapeutic considerations. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, boxes, and tables make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced pathologists.

  • Get the full range of coverage on neoplastic and non-neoplastic gastrointestinal/liver conditions in a consistent, user-friendly format.

  • Catch all the nuances of how pathological entities present through over 850 full-color illustrations.

  • Reference key information quickly and easily thanks to at-a-glance boxes and tables throughout the text.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Oncology and Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions Department of Pathology, Division of Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology, Baltimore, Maryland

