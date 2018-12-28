Gastroenterology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Proton Pump Inhibitors: What the Internist Needs to Know
2. PPI Refractory Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
3. Colonoscopy, Polypectomy, and the Risk of Bleeding
4. Pancreatic Cysts: Sinister Findings or Incidentalomas?
5. The Future of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment
6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome: What Treatments Really Work
7. The Revolution in Treatment of Hepatitis C
8. Gastroenterology for the Internist: Diet and the Role of Food in Common Gastrointestinal Diseases
9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis
10. Colorectal Cancer Screening: Is Colonoscopy the Best Option?
11. Who should be Gluten-Free? A Review for the General Practitioner
12. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis
13. Helping Patients with Gastroparesis
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kerry B. Dunbar, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include: Proton Pump Inhibitors: What the Internist Needs to Know; Management of Refractory GERD; Colonoscopy, Polypectomy, and the Risk of Bleeding; Pancreatic Cysts: Sinister Findings or ‘Incidentalomas’?; The Future of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment; Effective Treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome; The Revolution in Treatment of Hepatitis C; Diet and the Role of Food in GI Symptoms; Eosinophilic Esophagitis; Colorectal Cancer Screening: Is Colonoscopy the Best Option?; Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity; Management of Chronic Pancreatitis; and Helping Patients with Gastroparesis.
About the Authors
Kerry Dunbar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Acting Chief, VA Gastroenterology Section, Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine, Dallas VA Medical Center – VA North Texas Healthcare System, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX