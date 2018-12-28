Gastroenterology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-1

This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kerry B. Dunbar, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include: Proton Pump Inhibitors: What the Internist Needs to Know; Management of Refractory GERD; Colonoscopy, Polypectomy, and the Risk of Bleeding; Pancreatic Cysts: Sinister Findings or ‘Incidentalomas’?; The Future of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment; Effective Treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome; The Revolution in Treatment of Hepatitis C; Diet and the Role of Food in GI Symptoms; Eosinophilic Esophagitis; Colorectal Cancer Screening: Is Colonoscopy the Best Option?; Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity; Management of Chronic Pancreatitis; and Helping Patients with Gastroparesis.