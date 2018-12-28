Gastroenterology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654692, 9780323654708

Gastroenterology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kerry Dunbar
eBook ISBN: 9780323654708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654692
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Table of Contents

  1. Proton Pump Inhibitors: What the Internist Needs to Know
    2. PPI Refractory Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
    3. Colonoscopy, Polypectomy, and the Risk of Bleeding
    4. Pancreatic Cysts: Sinister Findings or Incidentalomas?
    5. The Future of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment
    6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome: What Treatments Really Work
    7. The Revolution in Treatment of Hepatitis C
    8. Gastroenterology for the Internist: Diet and the Role of Food in Common Gastrointestinal Diseases
    9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis
    10. Colorectal Cancer Screening: Is Colonoscopy the Best Option?
    11. Who should be Gluten-Free? A Review for the General Practitioner
    12. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis
    13. Helping Patients with Gastroparesis

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kerry B. Dunbar, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include: Proton Pump Inhibitors: What the Internist Needs to Know; Management of Refractory GERD; Colonoscopy, Polypectomy, and the Risk of Bleeding; Pancreatic Cysts: Sinister Findings or ‘Incidentalomas’?; The Future of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment; Effective Treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome; The Revolution in Treatment of Hepatitis C; Diet and the Role of Food in GI Symptoms; Eosinophilic Esophagitis; Colorectal Cancer Screening: Is Colonoscopy the Best Option?; Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity; Management of Chronic Pancreatitis; and Helping Patients with Gastroparesis.

Details

About the Authors

Kerry Dunbar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Acting Chief, VA Gastroenterology Section, Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine, Dallas VA Medical Center – VA North Texas Healthcare System, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

