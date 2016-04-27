Gastroenterology and Nutrition
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Gastroenterology & Nutrition is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
About the Medicine journal e-books
About the journal
Table of Contents
Section 1: Diabetes
Diabetes and the gastrointestinal tract
Section 2: Diverticular disease
Diverticular disease
Section 3: Endoscopy
GI endoscopy quiz
Section 4: Gastroenterology in the elderly
Gastroenterology in the elderly
Section 5: Gastrointestinal emergencies
Acute lower gastrointestinal bleeding
Acute pancreatitis
Acute upper gastrointestinal haemorrhage
Oesophageal emergencies
Small bowel ischaemia
Toxic dilatation of the colon
Section 6: Infection
Infectious diarrhoea
Immunodeficiency and the gut
Section 7: Inflammatory bowel disease
Crohn’s disease
Microscopic colitis
Ulcerative colitis
Section 8: Malabsorption
Coeliac disease
Intestinal failure and short bowel syndromes
Section 9: Motility and functional bowel disease
Irritable bowel syndrome
Oesophageal and gastric motility
Small intestine and colon motility
Section 10: Mouth and oesophagus
Disorders of the mouth
Eosinophilic oesophagitis and food allergy
Hiatus hernia and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease
Section 11: New advances
Advances in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy
Novel gastrointestinal procedures
Section 12: Pancreas
Chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic insufficiency
Section 13: Pouches, stomas and anal disease
Anal and perianal disorders
Pouches and stomas
Section 14: Stomach
Drug-induced gastrointestinal disorders
Helicobacter pylori infection and peptic ulcers
Section 15: Symptoms and signs
Anaemia in gastroenterology
Symptoms and signs of lower gastrointestinal disease
Symptoms and signs of upper gastrointestinal disease
Section 16: Transplantation
Small bowel transplantation: the latest developments
Section 17: Principles of human nutrition
Principles of human nutrition
Micronutrient deficiencies, vitamin pills and nutritional supplements
Section 18: Obesity and metabolic complications
Childhood obesity
Cost-effectiveness of obesity treatment
Management of obesity and overweight
Medical consequences of obesity
Metabolic syndrome
Pathophysiology and aetiology of obesity
Prevalence and costs of obesity
Surgery for obesity
What’s new in … obesity. Neuroendocrinology of obesity & potential for new treatments
Section 19: Paediatric nutrition
Feeding the normal infant, child and adolescent
Section 20: Public health and food
Nutritional surveillance and policy
Food and catering modifications for public health: chronic disease and obesity prevention
Section 21: Undernutrition and clinical nutrition
Artificial nutrition and nutritional support and refeeding syndrome
The ethics of artificial nutrition
Malnutrition and undernutrition
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071072
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071256
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK