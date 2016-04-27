Gastroenterology and Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071072

Gastroenterology and Nutrition

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071072
eBook ISBN: 9780702071256
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th April 2016
Description

Gastroenterology & Nutrition is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Diabetes

Diabetes and the gastrointestinal tract

Section 2: Diverticular disease

Diverticular disease

Section 3: Endoscopy

GI endoscopy quiz

Section 4: Gastroenterology in the elderly

Gastroenterology in the elderly

Section 5: Gastrointestinal emergencies

Acute lower gastrointestinal bleeding

Acute pancreatitis

Acute upper gastrointestinal haemorrhage

Oesophageal emergencies

Small bowel ischaemia

Toxic dilatation of the colon

Section 6: Infection

Infectious diarrhoea

Immunodeficiency and the gut

Section 7: Inflammatory bowel disease

Crohn’s disease

Microscopic colitis

Ulcerative colitis

Section 8: Malabsorption

Coeliac disease

Intestinal failure and short bowel syndromes

Section 9: Motility and functional bowel disease

Irritable bowel syndrome

Oesophageal and gastric motility

Small intestine and colon motility

Section 10: Mouth and oesophagus

Disorders of the mouth

Eosinophilic oesophagitis and food allergy

Hiatus hernia and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease

Section 11: New advances

Advances in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy

Novel gastrointestinal procedures

Section 12: Pancreas

Chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic insufficiency

Section 13: Pouches, stomas and anal disease

Anal and perianal disorders

Pouches and stomas

Section 14: Stomach

Drug-induced gastrointestinal disorders

Helicobacter pylori infection and peptic ulcers

Section 15: Symptoms and signs

Anaemia in gastroenterology

Symptoms and signs of lower gastrointestinal disease

Symptoms and signs of upper gastrointestinal disease

Section 16: Transplantation

Small bowel transplantation: the latest developments

Section 17: Principles of human nutrition

Principles of human nutrition

Micronutrient deficiencies, vitamin pills and nutritional supplements

Section 18: Obesity and metabolic complications

Childhood obesity

Cost-effectiveness of obesity treatment

Management of obesity and overweight

Medical consequences of obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Pathophysiology and aetiology of obesity

Prevalence and costs of obesity

Surgery for obesity

What’s new in … obesity. Neuroendocrinology of obesity & potential for new treatments

Section 19: Paediatric nutrition

Feeding the normal infant, child and adolescent

Section 20: Public health and food

Nutritional surveillance and policy

Food and catering modifications for public health: chronic disease and obesity prevention

Section 21: Undernutrition and clinical nutrition

Artificial nutrition and nutritional support and refeeding syndrome

The ethics of artificial nutrition

Malnutrition and undernutrition

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071072
eBook ISBN:
9780702071256

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

