Gastroenterology and Hepatology
1st Edition
A Clinical Handbook
Description
The book will aim to provide a simple, practical management approaches rather than detailed disease information. It will have a problem-based focus concentrating on providing management solutions in emergency situations where clinicians have limited time. There will also be detailed chapters on preparing patients for procedures, such as endoscopy and biopsy.
Key Features
- Accessible practical pocketbook format
- Problem based approach to clinical management
Table of Contents
Luminal Gastroenterology
Chapter 1 Sore Mouth
Chapter 2 Dysphagia and Odynophagia
Chapter 3 Heartburn, Acid Regurgitation, and Barrett’s Esophagus
Chapter 4 Dyspepsia and Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia
Chapter 5 Nausea and Vomiting
Chapter 6 Acute Abdominal Pain
Chapter 7 Chronic Abdominal Pain
Chapter 8 Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Functional Bowel Disease
Chapter 9 Bloating and Abdominal Distention
Chapter 10 Hematemesis, Melena and Hematochezia
Chapter 11 Occult Blood in Stools, Asymptomatic Iron Deficiency Anemia
Chapter 12 Acute Diarrhea
Chapter 13 Chronic Diarrhea
Chapter 14 Acute and Chronic Constipation
Chapter 15 Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 16 Screening for Colon Cancer
Chapter 17 Fecal Incontinence
Chapter 18 Weight Loss and Anorexia
Chapter 19 Anal Pain
Chapter 20 Eating Disorders
Chapter 21 Practical Issues in Nutrition and Supplementation in Gastrointestinal Disease
Chapter 22 HIV Positive and Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Next Steps Eating Disorders
Chapter 23 Obesity Surgery for the Gastroenterologist
Chapter 24 How to Prepare Patients for Endoscopic Procedures
Chapter 25 Anesthesia for Endoscopy
Hepatology
Chapter 26 Abnormal Liver Function Tests
Chapter 27 Acute Viral Hepatitis
Chapter 28 Hepatitis C Positive Patient
Chapter 29 Hepatitis B Positive Patient
Chapter 30 Suspected Iron Overload or High Serum Ferritin
Chapter 31 Chronic Non-Viral Hepatitis
Chapter 32 Cholestasis and Jaundice
Chapter 33 Obesity and Abnormal Liver Function Tests
Chapter 34 Abnormal Liver Function Tests and the Heavy Alcohol Drinker
Chapter 35 Drugs and Liver Disease
Chapter 36 Family History of Liver Disease
Chapter 37 Granulomatous Hepatitis
Chapter 38 Mass in the Liver
Chapter 39 Nutrition in the Patient with Chronic Liver Disease
Chapter 40 Endstage Liver Disease
Chapter 41 Acute Liver Failure
Chapter 42 Liver Transplantation
Chapter 43 Pregnancy and Liver Disease
Chapter 44 How To Prepare Patients for Liver Biopsy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
- Published:
- 28th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577755
About the Editor
Nicholas Talley
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean (Health and Medicine), and Professor, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW, Australia; Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Australia; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina, USA; Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institute, Sweden; President-Elect, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
Martin Weltman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine University of Sydney; Senior Staff Specialist Gastroenterologist and Head of Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nepean Hospital, NSW, Australia; Clinical Director Drug and Alcohol Services, Sydney West Area Health Service
Isidor Segal
Prince of Wales Hospital, Gastrointestinal and Liver Unit, Emeritus Professor University of Witwatersrand
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor (University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg), Gastroenterology Unit, Prince of Wales Hospital , Sydney