Gastroenterology, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-3
1st Edition
Authors: James Winger Aaron Michelfelder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711888
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue covers topics critical to a primary care physician such as: Gastroesophageal Reflux, Peptic Ulcer Disease, Selected Disorders of Absorption, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Screening for Cancerous and Pre-cancerous Conditions of the Colon, Approach to the Jaundiced Patient, Primary Care of Chronic Liver Disease, Primary Care of the Hepatic Transplant Patient, Gastrointestinal Aspects of Obesity Management, Chronic Pancreatitis and Chronic Exocrine Insufficiency, and Acute Infectious Diarrhea.
About the Authors
James Winger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Loyola University, Chicago IL
Aaron Michelfelder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Loyola University, Chicago IL
