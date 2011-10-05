Gastroenterology, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711888

Gastroenterology, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-3

1st Edition

Authors: James Winger Aaron Michelfelder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711888
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue covers topics critical to a primary care physician such as: Gastroesophageal Reflux, Peptic Ulcer Disease, Selected Disorders of Absorption, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Screening for Cancerous and Pre-cancerous Conditions of the Colon, Approach to the Jaundiced Patient, Primary Care of Chronic Liver Disease, Primary Care of the Hepatic Transplant Patient, Gastrointestinal Aspects of Obesity Management, Chronic Pancreatitis and Chronic Exocrine Insufficiency, and Acute Infectious Diarrhea.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711888

About the Authors

James Winger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Loyola University, Chicago IL

Aaron Michelfelder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Loyola University, Chicago IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.