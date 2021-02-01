Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323756341

Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Editors: Amir E. Soumekh Philip O Katz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323756341
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description


This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Amir Soumekh and Dr. Philip O. Katz, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include: Esophageal and Gastric Motility Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Anticoagulation and Upper GI Bleeding, Managing Gallstone Disease in the Elderly, Fecal Incontinence, Constipation, Diarrhea, Functional Bowel Disease, Nutrition, Malnutrition and Obesity, Diverticulosis, Diverticulitis and Diverticular Bleeding, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Colon Cancer Screening, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more.

About the Editors

Amir E. Soumekh

Weill Cornell Medical College Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health Weill Cornell Medical College 1315 York Avenue, Ground Level New York, NY 10021

Philip O Katz

