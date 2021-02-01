Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Amir Soumekh and Dr. Philip O. Katz, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include: Esophageal and Gastric Motility Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Anticoagulation and Upper GI Bleeding, Managing Gallstone Disease in the Elderly, Fecal Incontinence, Constipation, Diarrhea, Functional Bowel Disease, Nutrition, Malnutrition and Obesity, Diverticulosis, Diverticulitis and Diverticular Bleeding, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Colon Cancer Screening, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323756341
About the Editors
Amir E. Soumekh
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health Weill Cornell Medical College 1315 York Avenue, Ground Level New York, NY 10021
Philip O Katz
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.