Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323280822, 9780323280839

Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Seymour Katz
eBook ISBN: 9780323280839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323280822
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Seymour Katz, MD, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this outstanding issue include Constipation: Understanding Mechanisms and Management; Vaccination status/Prophylaxis with GI Diseases; Reflux and Acid Peptic Diseases in Elderly; Anorectal Physiology/Pathophysiology in Elderly; Endoscopic Challenges; Colorectal Cancer of Elderly; Pancreatic Disease; GI Drug Interactions; Microscopic/Collagenous Colitis; Hepatitis B and C; IBD of the Elderly; Imaging Techniques in GI Diseases of Elderly; Dysphagia/Swallowing disorders of Elderly; and Clostridium difficile infection in the elderly.

About the Authors

Seymour Katz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine

