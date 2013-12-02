Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 30-1

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Seymour Katz, MD, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this outstanding issue include Constipation: Understanding Mechanisms and Management; Vaccination status/Prophylaxis with GI Diseases; Reflux and Acid Peptic Diseases in Elderly; Anorectal Physiology/Pathophysiology in Elderly; Endoscopic Challenges; Colorectal Cancer of Elderly; Pancreatic Disease; GI Drug Interactions; Microscopic/Collagenous Colitis; Hepatitis B and C; IBD of the Elderly; Imaging Techniques in GI Diseases of Elderly; Dysphagia/Swallowing disorders of Elderly; and Clostridium difficile infection in the elderly.