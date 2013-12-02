Gastroenterology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Seymour Katz, MD, is devoted to Gastroenterology. Articles in this outstanding issue include Constipation: Understanding Mechanisms and Management; Vaccination status/Prophylaxis with GI Diseases; Reflux and Acid Peptic Diseases in Elderly; Anorectal Physiology/Pathophysiology in Elderly; Endoscopic Challenges; Colorectal Cancer of Elderly; Pancreatic Disease; GI Drug Interactions; Microscopic/Collagenous Colitis; Hepatitis B and C; IBD of the Elderly; Imaging Techniques in GI Diseases of Elderly; Dysphagia/Swallowing disorders of Elderly; and Clostridium difficile infection in the elderly.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323280839
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323280822
About the Authors
Seymour Katz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine