Gastric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711550

Gastric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-5

1st Edition

Authors: George Fuhrman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711550
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive review on gastric surgery! Topics include: gastric acid and digestive physiology, emergency ulcer surgery, anti reflux and hiatal hernia Surgery, GIST surgery and adjuvant surgery, achalasia surgery, gastric adenocarcinoma surgery and adjuvant therapy, gastric motility physiology and surgical intervention, postgastrectomy, minimally invasive gastric surgery, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711550

About the Authors

George Fuhrman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ochsner Health System, New Orleans, LA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.