Gastric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-5
1st Edition
Authors: George Fuhrman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711550
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Description
A comprehensive review on gastric surgery! Topics include: gastric acid and digestive physiology, emergency ulcer surgery, anti reflux and hiatal hernia Surgery, GIST surgery and adjuvant surgery, achalasia surgery, gastric adenocarcinoma surgery and adjuvant therapy, gastric motility physiology and surgical intervention, postgastrectomy, minimally invasive gastric surgery, and more!
About the Authors
George Fuhrman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ochsner Health System, New Orleans, LA
