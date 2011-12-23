Gass' Atlas of Macular Diseases
5th Edition
2-Volume Set - Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
The Fifth Edition of Gass' Atlas of Macular Diseases, by Dr. Anita Agarwal, provides expert diagnostic guidance on macular disorders and quickly brings you up to date on this evolving specialty. Using a case-based approach, it richly depicts a full range of retina and macular diseases, including new infectious, degenerative, and dystrophic conditions. Take advantage of the latest imaging technologies to identify common and rare disorders, and confirm difficult diagnoses with the aid of more than 5,500 high-quality images. Printed in full color for the first time, this edition is accessible online at www.expertconsult.com.
"... appropriate for highly ambitious residents, retina fellows and specialists, and general ophthalmologists who are looking for an excellent reference book with a proud lineage and impeccable reputation." Reviewed by ESCRS EuroTimes (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery), Apr 2015
Key Features
- Rely on the same unique, richly illustrated case-descriptive format–encompassing history, clinical examination, and follow-up–that popularized the original book by the late Dr. Donald Gass, the famed ophthalmologist whose clinical expertise set new standards in macular diagnosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437715804
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245043
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733453
About the Author
Anita Agarwal
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Vanderbilt Eye Institute, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
Reviews
"Through her tireless efforts, Dr Agarwal, has updated this great book while maintaining the voice of Dr Gass in its pages. The fifth edition of the Gass Atlas is sure to continue its tradition of a trusted source to aid in the diagnosis and care of patients."
British Journal of Ophthalmology, June 2012
This updated comprehensive atlas is justly considered to be the bible of macular diseases affecting the retinal periphery, in addition to optic nerve head diseases that mimic macular diseases...The text is accompanied by superb clinical, schematic, and histologic as well as imaging photographs...It is hoped tha the project of updating and expanding this book will be continued for the benefit of th entire ophthalmic community and its patients worldwide."
Graefes Archive Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, March 2013