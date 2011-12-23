Gass' Atlas of Macular Diseases - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437715804, 9780323245043

Gass' Atlas of Macular Diseases

5th Edition

2-Volume Set - Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Anita Agarwal
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437715804
eBook ISBN: 9780323245043
eBook ISBN: 9781455733453
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd December 2011
Page Count: 1378
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Fifth Edition of Gass' Atlas of Macular Diseases, by Dr. Anita Agarwal, provides expert diagnostic guidance on macular disorders and quickly brings you up to date on this evolving specialty. Using a case-based approach, it richly depicts a full range of retina and macular diseases, including new infectious, degenerative, and dystrophic conditions. Take advantage of the latest imaging technologies to identify common and rare disorders, and confirm difficult diagnoses with the aid of more than 5,500 high-quality images. Printed in full color for the first time, this edition is accessible online at www.expertconsult.com.

"... appropriate for highly ambitious residents, retina fellows and specialists, and general ophthalmologists who are looking for an excellent reference book with a proud lineage and impeccable reputation." Reviewed by ESCRS EuroTimes (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery), Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Rely on the same unique, richly illustrated case-descriptive format–encompassing history, clinical examination, and follow-up–that popularized the original book by the late Dr. Donald Gass, the famed ophthalmologist whose clinical expertise set new standards in macular diagnosis.

Details

No. of pages:
1378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437715804
eBook ISBN:
9780323245043
eBook ISBN:
9781455733453

About the Author

Anita Agarwal

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Vanderbilt Eye Institute, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN

Reviews

"Through her tireless efforts, Dr Agarwal, has updated this great book while maintaining the voice of Dr Gass in its pages. The fifth edition of the Gass Atlas is sure to continue its tradition of a trusted source to aid in the diagnosis and care of patients."

British Journal of Ophthalmology, June 2012

This updated comprehensive atlas is justly considered to be the bible of macular diseases affecting the retinal periphery, in addition to optic nerve head diseases that mimic macular diseases...The text is accompanied by superb clinical, schematic, and histologic as well as imaging photographs...It is hoped tha the project of updating and expanding this book will be continued for the benefit of th entire ophthalmic community and its patients worldwide."

Graefes Archive Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, March 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.