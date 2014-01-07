Gasification of Unconventional Feedstocks
1st Edition
Description
World gasification capacity is expected to grow by more than 70% by 2015. While gasification is not a new process, the higher price in crude has lead operators and refineries to look at all possible coal-based technologies for energy conversion, and with the flow of heavy oil, tar sands and other unconventional feedstocks making their way to the refineries for processing, refinery managers and engineers alike must be made aware of how to process these uncommon energy sources. Gasification of Unconventional Feedstocks addresses these unfamiliar feeds and provides a quick and up-to-date reference on the background, process technology and downstream applications required to help refineries maximize profits turning low-value feedstock to beneficial syngas and other fuel products. Clear and comprehensive, Gasification of Unconventional Feedstocks provides engineers and refinery managers with the tools needed to quickly adapt to the more unconventional feedstocks and still maximize their refineries potential.
Key Features
- Get up to speed on how to adjust your refinery's processing to unconventional feedstocks
- Understand the technology necessary to safely and effectively manage unfamiliar feeds
- Turn low-value product to profit quickly with must-have tips and rules of thumb
Readership
Petroleum, Chemical, Environmental and Mechanical Engineers, Refinery Managers
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Feedstocks
1 Introduction
2 Feedstocks
References
Chapter 2. Chemistry of Gasification
1 Introduction
2 Chemical Concepts
3 Products
4 Catalytic Gasification
References
Chapter 3. Gasifier Types
1 Introduction
2 Gasifier Design
3 Energy Balance and Other Design Options
4 Chemical Aspects
5 Gasifier−Feedstock Compatibility
6 Products
References
Chapter 4. Applications
1 Introduction
2 Fuel Gases
3 Liquid Fuels
4 Power Generation
References
Chapter 5. The Fischer−Tropsch Process
1 Introduction
2 Production of Synthesis Gas
3 Production of Pure Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen
4 Fischer−Tropsch Chemistry
References
Chapter 6. The Future of Gasification
1 Introduction
2 Environmental Benefits
3 Now and the Future
4 Market Developments
5 Outlook
References
e-Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 7th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128000892
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127999111
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.