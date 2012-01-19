Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement of Materials in Energy Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095367, 9780857095374

Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement of Materials in Energy Technologies

1st Edition

Mechanisms, Modelling and Future Developments

Editors: Richard Gangloff Brian Somerday
eBook ISBN: 9780857095374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095367
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016411
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th January 2012
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
270.00
229.50
290.00
246.50
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Mechanisms of hydrogen interactions with metals

Chapter 1: Hydrogen adsorption on the surface of metals

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Adsorption effect

1.3 Elementary processes in adsorption

1.4 The structure of the H–Me adsorption complex

1.5 Kinetic equations and equilibrium

1.6 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Analysing hydrogen in metals: bulk thermal desorption spectroscopy (TDS) methods

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Principle of thermal desorption spectroscopy (TDS) measurements

2.3 Experimental aspects of thermal desorption spectroscopy (TDS)

2.4 Complementary techniques

2.5 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Analyzing hydrogen in metals: surface techniques

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Available techniques for analyzing hydrogen

3.3 Methods for analyzing hydrogen in metals: basic principles

3.4 Applications of hydrogen analysis methods

3.5 Ion beam-based methods

3.6 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Hydrogen diffusion and trapping in metals

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction: hydrogen uptake

4.2 Solubility of hydrogen in metals

4.3 Principles of hydrogen diffusion and trapping

4.4 Modelling of hydrogen diffusion and trapping

4.5 Measurement of hydrogen diffusion

4.6 Hydrogen diffusion data

4.7 Conclusions

4.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 5: Control of hydrogen embrittlement of metals by chemical inhibitors and coatings

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemical barriers to hydrogen environment embrittlement (HEE): gaseous inhibitors

5.3 Physical barriers to hydrogen environment embrittlement (HEE)

5.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 6: The role of grain boundaries in hydrogen induced cracking (HIC) of steels

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction: modes of cracking

6.2 Impurity effects

6.3 Temper embrittlement and hydrogen

6.4 Tempered-martensite embrittlement and hydrogen

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Influence of hydrogen on the behavior of dislocations

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dislocation motion

7.3 Evidence for hydrogen dislocation interactions

7.4 Discussion

7.5 Conclusions

7.6 Acknowledgements

Part II: Modelling hydrogen embrittlement

Chapter 8: Modeling hydrogen induced damage mechanisms in metals

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pros and cons of proposed mechanisms

8.3 Evolution of decohesion models

8.4 Evolution of shear localization models

8.5 Summary

8.6 Conclusions

8.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Hydrogen effects on the plasticity of face centred cubic (fcc) crystals

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction and scope

9.2 Study of dynamic interactions and elastic binding by static strain ageing (SSA)

9.3 Modelling in the framework of the elastic theory of discrete dislocations

9.4 Experiments on face centred cubic (fcc) single crystals oriented for single glide

9.5 Review of main conclusions

9.6 Future trends

Chapter 10: Continuum mechanics modeling of hydrogen embrittlement

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Basic concepts

10.3 Crack tip fields: asymptotic elastic and plastic solutions

10.4 Crack tip fields: finite deformation blunting predictions

10.5 Application of crack tip fields and additional considerations

10.6 Stresses around dislocations and inclusions

10.7 Conclusions

10.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 11: Degradation models for hydrogen embrittlement

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Subcritical intergranular cracking under gaseous hydrogen uptake

11.3 Subcritical ductile cracking: gaseous hydrogen exposure at pressures less than 45 MPa or internal hydrogen

11.4 Discussion

11.5 Conclusions

11.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 12: Effect of inelastic strain on hydrogen-assisted fracture of metals

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hydrogen embrittlement (HE) processes and assumptions

12.3 Hydrogen damage models and assumptions

12.4 Diffusion with dynamic trapping

12.5 Discussion

12.6 Conclusions

12.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 13: Development of service life prognosis systems for hydrogen energy devices

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Current techniques for control of cracking in safety critical structures

13.3 Future developments in crack control using prognostic systems

13.4 Prognostic systems for crack control in hydrogen energy technologies

13.5 Potential future research areas

13.6 Conclusions

Part III: The future

Chapter 14: Gaseous hydrogen embrittlement of high performance metals in energy systems: future trends

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Theory and modeling

14.3 Nanoscale processes

14.4 Dynamic crack tip processes

14.5 Interfacial effects of hydrogen

14.6 Measurement of localized hydrogen concentration

14.7 Loading mode effects

14.8 Hydrogen permeation barrier coatings

14.9 Advances in codes and standards

14.10 Conclusions

Index

Description

Many modern energy systems are reliant on the production, transportation, storage, and use of gaseous hydrogen. The safety, durability, performance and economic operation of these systems is challenged by operating-cycle dependent degradation by hydrogen of otherwise high performance materials. This important two-volume work provides a comprehensive and authoritative overview of the latest research into managing hydrogen embrittlement in energy technologies.

Volume 2 is divided into three parts, part one looks at the mechanisms of hydrogen interactions with metals including chapters on the adsorption and trap-sensitive diffusion of hydrogen and its impact on deformation and fracture processes. Part two investigates modern methods of modelling hydrogen damage so as to predict material-cracking properties. The book ends with suggested future directions in science and engineering to manage the hydrogen embrittlement of high-performance metals in energy systems.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Volume 2 of Gaseous hydrogen embrittlement of materials in energy technologies is an invaluable reference tool for engineers, designers, materials scientists, and solid mechanicians working with safety-critical components fabricated from high performance materials required to operate in severe environments based on hydrogen. Impacted technologies include aerospace, petrochemical refining, gas transmission, power generation and transportation.

Key Features

  • Summarises the wealth of recent research on understanding and dealing with the safety, durability, performance and economic operation of using gaseous hydrogen at high pressure
  • Chapters review mechanisms of hydrogen embrittlement including absorption, diffusion and trapping of hydrogen in metals
  • Analyses ways of modelling hydrogen-induced damage and assessing service life

Readership

Engineers working in the energy sector and academics interested in this important topic.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095374
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857095367
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016411

Reviews

"This book is a worthwhile purchase for anybody with a serious interest in the area of hydrogen embrittlement. It is a valuable reference for scientists and engineers alike, whether they are university students or experienced professionals." --Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Richard Gangloff Editor

Brian Somerday Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

1

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.