Gaseous Dielectrics III
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Symposium on Gaseous Dielectrics, Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A., March 7-11, 1982
Gaseous Dielectrics III is a collection of papers presented at the Third International Symposium on Gaseous Dielectrics, held in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7-11, 1982.
This book is divided into 12 chapters, and begins with the elastic scattering of electrons in gases, particularly the measurements of differential cross sections at low energies for electrons in electron-attaching gases. The next chapters deal with the basic mechanism of gaseous dielectrics, particularly the spark formation, corona attenuation and distortion, and examples of gaseous dielectric systems. These topics are followed by discussions on the practical problems of impulse breakdown, as well as the influence of gas pressure, gap distance, field distribution, and overvoltage on the formative time lag for approximately uniform field distribution. Other chapters examine the concept of surface flashover and the decomposition, aging, and bioenvironmental effects of gaseous dielectrics. The final chapters look into their analysis, gas-insulated equipment, and the properties of hexafluorosulfide. This book will prove useful to basic scientists, engineers, and users of gaseous dielectrics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basic Physics of Gaseous Dielectrics
Elastic Scattering Data for Electrons in Attaching Gases
Discussion
Pressure-Dependent Electron Attachment Rates in Perfluoroalkanes and Perfluoropropylene (1-C3F6) and Their Effect on the Breakdown Strength of These Gases
Discussion
Mobility and Recombination of Ions and the Effective Ionization Coefficient in Hexafluoropropene (C3F6)
Discussion
The Control of Breakdown and Recovery in Gases by Pulsed Electron Beams
Discussion
Electron Attachment in Freon in the Absence of Ionization Using Mixtures of Freon and Inert Gases
An Analytic Formulation of Electron Distribution Function from Transport Coefficients of Electron Swarm
Chapter 2: Basic Mechanisms: Prebreakdown
Streamer-to-Spark Transition in Short Point-to-Plane Gaps
Discussion
About the Validity of Streamer Mechanism in Compressed Gases
Discussion
Corona Stabilization in SF6/N2 Mixtures Under Impulse Conditions
Discussion
Corona and Breakdown in Coaxial-Electrode Geometry in SF6 and SF6/N2 Mixtures
Discussion
A Study of Prebreakdown Processes Influencing the Volt-Time Characteristics of Gaseous Insulation
Discussion
Mass Spectrometry of Low Energy Ions Extracted from Medium Pressure Air Coronas
DC and Pulse Components of Positive Corona Current from Two Interacting Needles in Air
Chapter 3: Basic Mechanisms: Breakdown
Non-uniform Field Breakdown: Engineering Models
Discussion
Dielectric Strength of Electronegative Gases in Non-Uniform Field: Role of the Vibrational Excitation
Discussion
Pressure Dependence of DC Breakdown Voltage and Current for SF6 in the Inhomogeneous Field
Discussion
Dielectric Strength of SF6 in Divergent Field Configuration
Sparking Potentials Calculated from the Electron-Molecule Collision Properties of Gases
Spectroscopic Study of Low Pressure Fluorine-Containing Gas Discharges
Chapter 4: New Gaseous Dielectrics
Ternary Gas Dielectrics
Discussion
High Dielectric Strength Gas Mixtures Comprising Sulphur Hexafluoride, Carbon Monoxide and Octafluorocyclobutane
Discussion
Homogeneous Field Breakdown Strength Characteristics of Some Dielectric Gases
Impulse Breakdown in SF6, SF6/N2, and SF6/N2/Perfluorocarbon Mixtures
A Unified Approach for Calculation of Breakdown Voltages of Mixtures of Electron-Attaching Gases
Chapter 5: Impulse Breakdown
Practical Problems of Impulse Breakdown Requiring a Physical Approach
Discussion
Critical Avalanche Size for Impulse Breakdown in Quasi-Uniform Field SF6 Gaps
Discussion
Time Lags in SF6 Under Impulse Conditions
Discussion
Parameters Influencing the Switching Surge Strength of Transmission Line Air Insulation
Discussion
Air Insulation Behaviour Under Oscillating Impulses
Positive Switching Impulse Breakdown of Sphere-Plane Gaps in Dry and Moist Air
Comments on the Carrara-Thione Breakdown Model of Long Air Gap During Positive Switching Surges
Chapter 6: Time Lags and V-t Characteristics
Formative Time Lag in SF6 and N2
Voltage-Time Characteristics of Breakdown in SF6
Discussion
The Statistical Time-Lag to Spark Breakdown in High Pressure SF6
Discussion
Statistical Voltage-Time Curves of an SF6-Insulated Coaxial-Cylinder Gap
Discussion
Voltage-Time Characteristics of Particle-Initiated Breakdown in SF6 Gas
Discussion
Chapter 7: Effects of Particles and Materials
The Influence of Particulate Matter on the Breakdown of Large Sphere-Gaps
Ultrasonic Detection of Particle Movement and Partial Discharges in Gas Insulated Apparatus
Discussion
Feasibility Studies for Improving Gas Insulation by Coating Contaminating Particles
Discussion
Impulse Breakdown of SF6/N2 Insulation. Influence of Electrode Covering. Polarity Effects
Discussion
Deterioration of Epoxy Mold Insulations Due to Voltage Endurance
Influence of the Nature of Electrode Material on the Production of Corrosive Species in a Corona Discharge
The Negative Polarity D.C. Breakdown of Rod/Plane Gaps up to 1 MV, as Affected by Protrusions from the Plane
Chapter 8: Surface Flashover
Surface Flashover of Gas/Solid Interfaces
Discussion
Predischarge Current Measurements and Optical Surface Field Measurements Associated with Insulator Surface Flashover
Discussion
Development of Surface Charges on Epoxy Resin Spacers Stressed with Direct Applied Voltages
Discussion
Charge Accumulation on Spacer Surface at DC Stress in Compressed SF6 Gas
Discussion
Electrostatic Field Evaluation by the Electrolytic Tank Method
Surface Discharge in SF6
Chapter 9: Decomposition, Aging, and Bioenvironmental Effects
Studies of Spark Decomposition Products of SF6 and SF6/Perfluorocarbon Mixtures
Discussion
Corona-Induced Decomposition of SF6
Discussion
Thermal Decomposition of SF6 and SF6-Air Mixtures in Substation Environments
Discussion
In Vitro Toxicity Screening of Dielectric Gases Using Mammalian Cells
Discussion
On the Application of Short Term Biotests to Health Risk Analysis of Fluorinated Compounds
Study on Metal Fluoride Products Formation Caused by the Electric Arc in SF6
Chapter 10: Standards and Testing
A Wideband Digital Correlator for Partial Discharge Location in GIS
Discussion
Remotely Controlled Switching of HV Spark Gaps with Application to Impulse-Superimposed AC Testing
Fast Transient Overvoltages in GIS Caused by the Operation of Isolators
Discussion
Selection of H. V. Tests of SF6 Insulated Systems from a Physical and Technical Viewpoint
Discussion
Chapter 11: Gas-Insulated Equipment
Experiences in Maintaining the Quality of Gas Insulated Equipment in the Field and Their Feedback to the Design and the Manufacturing Processes
Discussion
Effect of Restriking Spark on Dielectric Strength to Ground in a Model Gas Insulated Disconnecting Switch
Discussion
77 kV New Type All-in-One SF6 Gas-Insulated Switchgear
Discussion
Transient Breakdown in SF6 Gas-Impregnated Polymer Film Structures
Discussion
Dew Points of SF6/N2 Gas Mixtures
Discussion
Partial Discharge and Breakdown Studies in Model Gas Transformer Windings
Effect of Grounded Enclosure on the Field Distribution of Rod-Plane Gaps
Experimental Study of SF6 Gas-Pressurized Lapped-Polypropylene Cable for EHV Transmission Line
SF6 Thermophysical Properties: Engineering Approach
Chapter 12: Forums
Forum I: Gas-Insulated Equipment
Forum II: Requirements for Insulating Gases
Appendix: Summaries of Small Group Discussion Meetings
List of Participants
Photographs of Participants
Author Index
