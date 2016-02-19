Gaseous Dielectrics III is a collection of papers presented at the Third International Symposium on Gaseous Dielectrics, held in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7-11, 1982. This book is divided into 12 chapters, and begins with the elastic scattering of electrons in gases, particularly the measurements of differential cross sections at low energies for electrons in electron-attaching gases. The next chapters deal with the basic mechanism of gaseous dielectrics, particularly the spark formation, corona attenuation and distortion, and examples of gaseous dielectric systems. These topics are followed by discussions on the practical problems of impulse breakdown, as well as the influence of gas pressure, gap distance, field distribution, and overvoltage on the formative time lag for approximately uniform field distribution. Other chapters examine the concept of surface flashover and the decomposition, aging, and bioenvironmental effects of gaseous dielectrics. The final chapters look into their analysis, gas-insulated equipment, and the properties of hexafluorosulfide. This book will prove useful to basic scientists, engineers, and users of gaseous dielectrics.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Basic Physics of Gaseous Dielectrics

Elastic Scattering Data for Electrons in Attaching Gases

Discussion

Pressure-Dependent Electron Attachment Rates in Perfluoroalkanes and Perfluoropropylene (1-C3F6) and Their Effect on the Breakdown Strength of These Gases

Discussion

Mobility and Recombination of Ions and the Effective Ionization Coefficient in Hexafluoropropene (C3F6)

Discussion

The Control of Breakdown and Recovery in Gases by Pulsed Electron Beams

Discussion

Electron Attachment in Freon in the Absence of Ionization Using Mixtures of Freon and Inert Gases

An Analytic Formulation of Electron Distribution Function from Transport Coefficients of Electron Swarm

Chapter 2: Basic Mechanisms: Prebreakdown

Streamer-to-Spark Transition in Short Point-to-Plane Gaps

Discussion

About the Validity of Streamer Mechanism in Compressed Gases

Discussion

Corona Stabilization in SF6/N2 Mixtures Under Impulse Conditions

Discussion

Corona and Breakdown in Coaxial-Electrode Geometry in SF6 and SF6/N2 Mixtures

Discussion

A Study of Prebreakdown Processes Influencing the Volt-Time Characteristics of Gaseous Insulation

Discussion

Mass Spectrometry of Low Energy Ions Extracted from Medium Pressure Air Coronas

DC and Pulse Components of Positive Corona Current from Two Interacting Needles in Air

Chapter 3: Basic Mechanisms: Breakdown

Non-uniform Field Breakdown: Engineering Models

Discussion

Dielectric Strength of Electronegative Gases in Non-Uniform Field: Role of the Vibrational Excitation

Discussion

Pressure Dependence of DC Breakdown Voltage and Current for SF6 in the Inhomogeneous Field

Discussion

Dielectric Strength of SF6 in Divergent Field Configuration

Sparking Potentials Calculated from the Electron-Molecule Collision Properties of Gases

Spectroscopic Study of Low Pressure Fluorine-Containing Gas Discharges

Chapter 4: New Gaseous Dielectrics

Ternary Gas Dielectrics

Discussion

High Dielectric Strength Gas Mixtures Comprising Sulphur Hexafluoride, Carbon Monoxide and Octafluorocyclobutane

Discussion

Homogeneous Field Breakdown Strength Characteristics of Some Dielectric Gases

Impulse Breakdown in SF6, SF6/N2, and SF6/N2/Perfluorocarbon Mixtures

A Unified Approach for Calculation of Breakdown Voltages of Mixtures of Electron-Attaching Gases

Chapter 5: Impulse Breakdown

Practical Problems of Impulse Breakdown Requiring a Physical Approach

Discussion

Critical Avalanche Size for Impulse Breakdown in Quasi-Uniform Field SF6 Gaps

Discussion

Time Lags in SF6 Under Impulse Conditions

Discussion

Parameters Influencing the Switching Surge Strength of Transmission Line Air Insulation

Discussion

Air Insulation Behaviour Under Oscillating Impulses

Positive Switching Impulse Breakdown of Sphere-Plane Gaps in Dry and Moist Air

Comments on the Carrara-Thione Breakdown Model of Long Air Gap During Positive Switching Surges

Chapter 6: Time Lags and V-t Characteristics

Formative Time Lag in SF6 and N2

Voltage-Time Characteristics of Breakdown in SF6

Discussion

The Statistical Time-Lag to Spark Breakdown in High Pressure SF6

Discussion

Statistical Voltage-Time Curves of an SF6-Insulated Coaxial-Cylinder Gap

Discussion

Voltage-Time Characteristics of Particle-Initiated Breakdown in SF6 Gas

Discussion

Chapter 7: Effects of Particles and Materials

The Influence of Particulate Matter on the Breakdown of Large Sphere-Gaps

Ultrasonic Detection of Particle Movement and Partial Discharges in Gas Insulated Apparatus

Discussion

Feasibility Studies for Improving Gas Insulation by Coating Contaminating Particles

Discussion

Impulse Breakdown of SF6/N2 Insulation. Influence of Electrode Covering. Polarity Effects

Discussion

Deterioration of Epoxy Mold Insulations Due to Voltage Endurance

Influence of the Nature of Electrode Material on the Production of Corrosive Species in a Corona Discharge

The Negative Polarity D.C. Breakdown of Rod/Plane Gaps up to 1 MV, as Affected by Protrusions from the Plane

Chapter 8: Surface Flashover

Surface Flashover of Gas/Solid Interfaces

Discussion

Predischarge Current Measurements and Optical Surface Field Measurements Associated with Insulator Surface Flashover

Discussion

Development of Surface Charges on Epoxy Resin Spacers Stressed with Direct Applied Voltages

Discussion

Charge Accumulation on Spacer Surface at DC Stress in Compressed SF6 Gas

Discussion

Electrostatic Field Evaluation by the Electrolytic Tank Method

Surface Discharge in SF6

Chapter 9: Decomposition, Aging, and Bioenvironmental Effects

Studies of Spark Decomposition Products of SF6 and SF6/Perfluorocarbon Mixtures

Discussion

Corona-Induced Decomposition of SF6

Discussion

Thermal Decomposition of SF6 and SF6-Air Mixtures in Substation Environments

Discussion

In Vitro Toxicity Screening of Dielectric Gases Using Mammalian Cells

Discussion

On the Application of Short Term Biotests to Health Risk Analysis of Fluorinated Compounds

Study on Metal Fluoride Products Formation Caused by the Electric Arc in SF6

Chapter 10: Standards and Testing

A Wideband Digital Correlator for Partial Discharge Location in GIS

Discussion

Remotely Controlled Switching of HV Spark Gaps with Application to Impulse-Superimposed AC Testing

Fast Transient Overvoltages in GIS Caused by the Operation of Isolators

Discussion

Selection of H. V. Tests of SF6 Insulated Systems from a Physical and Technical Viewpoint

Discussion

Chapter 11: Gas-Insulated Equipment

Experiences in Maintaining the Quality of Gas Insulated Equipment in the Field and Their Feedback to the Design and the Manufacturing Processes

Discussion

Effect of Restriking Spark on Dielectric Strength to Ground in a Model Gas Insulated Disconnecting Switch

Discussion

77 kV New Type All-in-One SF6 Gas-Insulated Switchgear

Discussion

Transient Breakdown in SF6 Gas-Impregnated Polymer Film Structures

Discussion

Dew Points of SF6/N2 Gas Mixtures

Discussion

Partial Discharge and Breakdown Studies in Model Gas Transformer Windings

Effect of Grounded Enclosure on the Field Distribution of Rod-Plane Gaps

Experimental Study of SF6 Gas-Pressurized Lapped-Polypropylene Cable for EHV Transmission Line

SF6 Thermophysical Properties: Engineering Approach

Chapter 12: Forums

Forum I: Gas-Insulated Equipment

Forum II: Requirements for Insulating Gases

Appendix: Summaries of Small Group Discussion Meetings

List of Participants

Photographs of Participants

Author Index