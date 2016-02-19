Gaseous Dielectrics II
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Gaseous Dielectrics, Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A., March 9-13, 1980
Description
Gaseous Dielectrics II focuses on the discussion of the progress and issues related with gaseous dielectrics, their efficient use by the electric power industry, and how they affect the environment. This book features contributors who have pursued extensive research on gaseous dielectrics. The discussion starts with a presentation of the fundamental physics covering the subject. In this regard, numerical analyses are presented to show the nature of gaseous dielectrics. This book then proceeds by presenting the fundamental mechanisms involving corona discharge and breakdown in air as well as discharge processes in SF6. Supporting the discussion are numerical calculations that show how the processes progress. A discussion of “new gaseous dielectrics” is also presented. In this consideration, the breakdown behavior of new gases and gas mixtures as well as their strength are elaborated. This topic is followed by the evaluation of the effect of surface defects on the breakdown of gases and gas mixtures. Another part of the book discusses the effects of conducting particles to gases and gas mixtures in gas-insulated systems. A discussion of the decomposition of gases and gas mixtures is presented, including high-voltage testing of gases and gas mixtures. The bioenvironmental effects of dielectric gases are also discussed. This selection is a valuable source of information for readers who are interested in studying the industrial utilization of gaseous dielectrics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basic Physics of Gaseous Dielectrics
Ionic and Electronic Processes in Sulfur hexafluoride
Discussion
Calculation of Electric Field-Induced Detachment Rate of Electrons from Mononegative Ions; Relevance to Gaseous Dielectrics
Discussion
Electron Swarm Data Relevant to High-Voltage Insulation
Discussion
A Critique of Methods for Calculating the Dielectric Strength of Gas Mixtures and a Proposed Test for η-Synergism
Discussion
Chapter 2: Basic Mechanisms: Corona and Breakdown in Air
Zone of Influence of the Streamer at the Cathode of a Positive Point to Plane Corona Discharge in Air
Discussion
Relative Importance of Active Synchronous Component in the Current of a Corona Discharge
Discussion
Possible Interpretation of the Gas Discharge Structure in a Rod/Plane Gap
Discussion
Breakdown and V-I Characteristics of Dry Air Below Paschen Minimum in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
Chapter 3: Basic Mechanisms: Discharge Processes in SF6
Impulse Breakdown and Prebreakdown Corona Processes in SF6 and SF6/N2 Mixtures
Discussion
The Relation between Luminous Phenomena and Discharge Mechanism in SF6
Discussion
Electrical Breakdown in Compressed SF6 Between Highly Polished Electrodes
Discussion
Effect of Polarity on the Breakdown Voltage of Gas Gaps
Discussion
Chapter 4: New Gaseous Dielectrics
New Unitary and Multicomponent Gaseous Dielectrics
Discussion
The Breakdown Behavior of Some New Gases and Gas Mixtures in Uniform and Nonuniform Fields
Discussion
Electric Strength of Some Gases and Gas Mixtures
Discussion
DC Breakdown Strengths of Some Multicomponent Gas Mixtures in Concentric Cylinder Geometries
Discussion
Paschen Characteristics of Gases in Crossed Magnetic Field
Chapter 5: Impulse Breakdown
Electrical Breakdown Studies of SF6/CO2/Fluorocarbon Mixtures
Discussion
Impulse Breakdown of Corrugated Coaxial Electrodes in Compressed SF6
Discussion
Impulse Breakdown of c-C4F8/SF6 and c-C4F8/SF6/N2
Discussion
Chapter 6: Surface Effects
Evaluation of the Effect of Surface Defects on Breakdown in Strongly Electronegative Gases or Gas Mixtures
Discussion
Influence of Coating Polished and Rough Electrodes on the Impulse and AC Breakdown of SF6
Electrode-Area and Surface-Roughness Effects on Breakdown of S F6/N2 Mixtures
Discussion
Flashover Studies in SF6-N2 Mixtures Using Direct Applied Voltages
Discussion
The Effect of Surface Roughness on the A C Corona Onset Voltage for Cylindrical Conductors in Air
Chapter 7: Effects of Particles
Influence of Conductive Particles on the DC-Voltage Strength of Spacers in Compressed SF6
Discussion
Influence of Conducting Particle Attached to an Epoxy Resin Spacer on the Breakdown Voltage of Compressed-Gas Insulation
Discussion
Effects of Particle Contamination in SF6 CGIT Systems and Methods of Particle Control and Elimination
Discussion
Particle Traps in Gas-Insulated Systems
Discussion
Electrostatics of Particle Control in Gas-Insulated Apparatus
Chapter 8: Decomposition, Aging, and Simulation
Thermal Aging of Dielectric Gases
Discussion
Prediction of Electrical Breakdown Carbonization of Gases and Gas Mixtures
Discussion
Partial-Discharge Pulse Height Distributions and Frequencies for Positive and Negative DC Corona in SFc and SF6-N2 Mixtures
Discussion
The Application of Charge Simulation Method to Three Dimensional Asymmetric Field with Two Dielectric Media
Discussion
Chapter 9: Standards and Testing
Test Electrodes for Measuring the Intrinsic Insulating Strength of Gases
Discussion
High Voltage Testing of Metal-Enclosed Gas-Insulated Substations On-site with Oscillating Switching Impulse Voltages
Implications in Long-Term Field Testing of Gas-Insulated Equipment
Discussion
Transient High Voltages on the Grounded Enclosures of Gas-Insulated Transmission Equipment
Discussion
Partial Discharge Location in Gas-Insulated Switchgear
Discussion
The Measurement of DC Voltages up to 1 MV Using Sphere-Gaps and Rod-Gaps
Switching Surge Discharge Characteristics of Large Conductor-Tower Air Gaps
A Solution of Laplace's Equation for Hyperboloidal Electrodes with Applications to Dielectric Testing in Nonuniform Electric Fields
Chapter 10: Gas-Insulated Equipment
The Future Testing Needs of Gas-Insulated Substations
Discussion
Experimental Study of the Breakdown Characteristics of Large Scale Gas-Insulated Systems
Discussion
Partial Discharge Inception and Breakdown Studies on Model Sheet-Wound, Compressed SF6 Gas-Impregnated Polymer Film-Insulated Windings
Discussion
Dynamics of Power Arcs in Co-axial Electrode Geometry
Discussion
Chapter 11: Bioenvironmental Effects
Aspects of Environmental Effects of Dielectric Gases
Discussion
Assessment of Potential Health Effects of Dielectric Gases
Discussion
The Toxicology of Certain Gaseous Fluorocarbons
Discussion
Testing and Evaluation of Chemical Hazards Under the Toxic Substances Control Act
Discussion
Chapter 12: Forums
Forum I: Future Research Directions in Gaseous Dielectrics
Forum II: Future Directions in Gas-Insulated Apparatus
List of Participants
Photographs of Participants
Author Index
