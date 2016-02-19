Gaseous Dielectrics II focuses on the discussion of the progress and issues related with gaseous dielectrics, their efficient use by the electric power industry, and how they affect the environment. This book features contributors who have pursued extensive research on gaseous dielectrics. The discussion starts with a presentation of the fundamental physics covering the subject. In this regard, numerical analyses are presented to show the nature of gaseous dielectrics. This book then proceeds by presenting the fundamental mechanisms involving corona discharge and breakdown in air as well as discharge processes in SF6. Supporting the discussion are numerical calculations that show how the processes progress. A discussion of “new gaseous dielectrics” is also presented. In this consideration, the breakdown behavior of new gases and gas mixtures as well as their strength are elaborated. This topic is followed by the evaluation of the effect of surface defects on the breakdown of gases and gas mixtures. Another part of the book discusses the effects of conducting particles to gases and gas mixtures in gas-insulated systems. A discussion of the decomposition of gases and gas mixtures is presented, including high-voltage testing of gases and gas mixtures. The bioenvironmental effects of dielectric gases are also discussed. This selection is a valuable source of information for readers who are interested in studying the industrial utilization of gaseous dielectrics.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Basic Physics of Gaseous Dielectrics

Ionic and Electronic Processes in Sulfur hexafluoride

Calculation of Electric Field-Induced Detachment Rate of Electrons from Mononegative Ions; Relevance to Gaseous Dielectrics

Electron Swarm Data Relevant to High-Voltage Insulation

A Critique of Methods for Calculating the Dielectric Strength of Gas Mixtures and a Proposed Test for η-Synergism

Chapter 2: Basic Mechanisms: Corona and Breakdown in Air

Zone of Influence of the Streamer at the Cathode of a Positive Point to Plane Corona Discharge in Air

Relative Importance of Active Synchronous Component in the Current of a Corona Discharge

Possible Interpretation of the Gas Discharge Structure in a Rod/Plane Gap

Breakdown and V-I Characteristics of Dry Air Below Paschen Minimum in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields

Chapter 3: Basic Mechanisms: Discharge Processes in SF6

Impulse Breakdown and Prebreakdown Corona Processes in SF6 and SF6/N2 Mixtures

The Relation between Luminous Phenomena and Discharge Mechanism in SF6

Electrical Breakdown in Compressed SF6 Between Highly Polished Electrodes

Effect of Polarity on the Breakdown Voltage of Gas Gaps

Chapter 4: New Gaseous Dielectrics

New Unitary and Multicomponent Gaseous Dielectrics

The Breakdown Behavior of Some New Gases and Gas Mixtures in Uniform and Nonuniform Fields

Electric Strength of Some Gases and Gas Mixtures

DC Breakdown Strengths of Some Multicomponent Gas Mixtures in Concentric Cylinder Geometries

Paschen Characteristics of Gases in Crossed Magnetic Field

Chapter 5: Impulse Breakdown

Electrical Breakdown Studies of SF6/CO2/Fluorocarbon Mixtures

Impulse Breakdown of Corrugated Coaxial Electrodes in Compressed SF6

Impulse Breakdown of c-C4F8/SF6 and c-C4F8/SF6/N2

Chapter 6: Surface Effects

Evaluation of the Effect of Surface Defects on Breakdown in Strongly Electronegative Gases or Gas Mixtures

Influence of Coating Polished and Rough Electrodes on the Impulse and AC Breakdown of SF6

Electrode-Area and Surface-Roughness Effects on Breakdown of S F6/N2 Mixtures

Flashover Studies in SF6-N2 Mixtures Using Direct Applied Voltages

The Effect of Surface Roughness on the A C Corona Onset Voltage for Cylindrical Conductors in Air

Chapter 7: Effects of Particles

Influence of Conductive Particles on the DC-Voltage Strength of Spacers in Compressed SF6

Influence of Conducting Particle Attached to an Epoxy Resin Spacer on the Breakdown Voltage of Compressed-Gas Insulation

Effects of Particle Contamination in SF6 CGIT Systems and Methods of Particle Control and Elimination

Particle Traps in Gas-Insulated Systems

Electrostatics of Particle Control in Gas-Insulated Apparatus

Chapter 8: Decomposition, Aging, and Simulation

Thermal Aging of Dielectric Gases

Prediction of Electrical Breakdown Carbonization of Gases and Gas Mixtures

Partial-Discharge Pulse Height Distributions and Frequencies for Positive and Negative DC Corona in SFc and SF6-N2 Mixtures

The Application of Charge Simulation Method to Three Dimensional Asymmetric Field with Two Dielectric Media

Chapter 9: Standards and Testing

Test Electrodes for Measuring the Intrinsic Insulating Strength of Gases

High Voltage Testing of Metal-Enclosed Gas-Insulated Substations On-site with Oscillating Switching Impulse Voltages

Implications in Long-Term Field Testing of Gas-Insulated Equipment

Transient High Voltages on the Grounded Enclosures of Gas-Insulated Transmission Equipment

Partial Discharge Location in Gas-Insulated Switchgear

The Measurement of DC Voltages up to 1 MV Using Sphere-Gaps and Rod-Gaps

Switching Surge Discharge Characteristics of Large Conductor-Tower Air Gaps

A Solution of Laplace's Equation for Hyperboloidal Electrodes with Applications to Dielectric Testing in Nonuniform Electric Fields

Chapter 10: Gas-Insulated Equipment

The Future Testing Needs of Gas-Insulated Substations

Experimental Study of the Breakdown Characteristics of Large Scale Gas-Insulated Systems

Partial Discharge Inception and Breakdown Studies on Model Sheet-Wound, Compressed SF6 Gas-Impregnated Polymer Film-Insulated Windings

Dynamics of Power Arcs in Co-axial Electrode Geometry

Chapter 11: Bioenvironmental Effects

Aspects of Environmental Effects of Dielectric Gases

Assessment of Potential Health Effects of Dielectric Gases

The Toxicology of Certain Gaseous Fluorocarbons

Testing and Evaluation of Chemical Hazards Under the Toxic Substances Control Act

Chapter 12: Forums

Forum I: Future Research Directions in Gaseous Dielectrics

Forum II: Future Directions in Gas-Insulated Apparatus

