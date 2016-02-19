Gasdynamics of Explosions and Reactive Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 6th Colloquium Held in Stockholm, Sweden, 22-26 August 1977
Description
Gas Dynamics of Explosions and Reactive Systems documents the proceedings of the 6th Colloquium held at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, 22-26 August 1977. The meeting was held under the auspices of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the International Academy of Astronautics. The scientific program included over one hundred papers. The contributions in this volume are organized into four parts. Part I contains papers on gaseous detonations. It covers topics such as theoretical model of a detonation cell; spherical detonations in hydrocarbon-air mixtures; and shock wave propagation in tubes filled with water foams. Part II presents studies on explosions, such as the detonation of hydrogen azide and propagation of a laser-supported detonation wave. Part III examines condensed phase detonations. It includes papers on the mechanism of the divergent and convergent dark waves originating at the charge boundary in detonating liquid homogeneous explosives with unstable detonation front; and initiation studies in sensitized nitromethane. Part IV presents discussions on turbulent detonations, covering topics such as the computational aspects of turbulent combustion and problems and techniques in turbulent reactive systems.
Table of Contents
Acta Astronautica, Volume 5, Nos. 11/12
Preface
List of Papers Presented at the Sixth International Colloquium on Gasdynamics of Explosions and Reactive Systems, 22-26 August 1977
Photochemical Initiation of Gaseous Detonations
Closed Theoretical Model of a Detonation Cell
Initiation of Spherical Detonation in Hydrocarbon/Air Mixtures
Explosion dans Fair de charges sphériques non confinées de mélanges réactifs gazeux
Shock Waves in Water Foams
Shock Sensitivity of Nitromethane with Well Defined Hot Spots Distribution
Theoretical Studies of Shock-Initiated Detonations
Cylindrical Heterogeneous Detonation Waves
The Turbulent Combustion of a Propane-Air Mixture
Combustion of Solid Materials in a Turbulent Gas Stream (In French)
An Experimental Study of Flame Turbulence
Blasting Methods to Improve Rock Fragmentation
The Role of Viscosity of Solids in Microparticle Cratering
Shock Tube Study of Boundary Layer Instability
A Study of Detonation in Methane/Air Clouds
Numerical Modeling of Unsteady Flame Propagation
Propagation of a Flame Through a Stratified Charge Combustion Chamber
Gasification Effects in the Heterogeneous Ignition of a Condensed Fuel by a Hot Gas
Mass Transfer Interaction of Moving Particles in a Reactive Dispersive System
The Influence of Pressure on Combustion Intensity
Comment
Summary of discussion on explosive clouds
Acta Astronautica, Volume 6, Nos. 3/4
A Study of Hydrogen Azide Detonation with Heat Transfer at the Wall
The Ground Impulse Generated by a Plane Fuel-Air Explosion with Side Relief
Propagation of a Laser-Supported Detonation Wave
A Model for Spray Detonations
Calculations of Detonation Waves in Gas-Droplet Systems
Investigations of Chemical Reactions in a Turbulent Media
Joint Probability Density Function in Turbulent Combustion
Rock Breakage by Explosives
Cavities and Gas Penetrations from Blasts in Stressed Rock with Flooded Joints
On the Role of Stress Waves and Quasi-static Gas Pressure in Rock Fragmentation by Blasting
Study of Condensed System Combustion Front by Mass-Spectrometry
CO2 Vibrational Temperature Measurements in CO + N2O Gas-Dynamic Laser
Change in the Shape of the Diffracting Shock Wave at a Convex Corner
Unsteady Rectilinear Flows of a non-Homentropic Gas
The Transition from Slow Burning to Detonation
On the Modeling of Turbulent Reacting Flows in Furnaces and Combustion Chambers
A Study of Flat Methane-Air Flames at Various Equivalence Ratios
The Thermal Diffusion Factors of an Argon-Helium Mixture in the High Temperature Range (2000-4000K)
Partial Equilibrium and Relaxation in a Plasma
Acta Astronautica, Volume 6, Nos. 7/8
On Detonation Waves Supported by Diffusion Flames-II
Dark Waves in Liquid Homogeneous Explosives with Unstable Detonation Front
Initiation and Detonation Studies in Sensitized Nitromethane
Relation of Chemical and Physical Processes in Two-Phase Detonations
Flame Turbulence Studies
On the Turbulence in Premixed Flames
Shock Tube Ignition and Detonation Studies by Resonance (10.6µ) Absorption in Propane
Evolution of Induction Time in Detonation Cells
Nonstationary Wave Structure of Intermittent Supersonic Jet
An Experimental Study on Shock-Induced Combustion of Hydrogen
Application of the Finite Element Method to Wave Propagation Problems
On Simple Theoretical Models of Two-Phase Flows Associated with Combustion
Diffusion Flames in a Chamber
Temperature Dependence of Rates of Bimolecular Elementary Reactions
Chemical Kinetics at Equilibrium of an Ionized Mixture
Discussions on Turbulent Combustion
Preface
Discussion Contribution
Comments on the Computational Aspects of Turbulent Combustion
Weak Turbulent Premixed Flame
A Few Problems and Techniques in Turbulent Reactive Systems
On the Generation of Turbulence in Highly Transient Combustion Driven Flows
Comments on Structure of Turbulent Jet Diffusion Flame
Calculation of Turbulent, Combusting Flows
