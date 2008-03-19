Liquid loading can reduce production and shorten the lifecycle of a well costing a company millions in revenue. A handy guide on the latest techniques, equipment, and chemicals used in de-watering gas wells, Gas Well Deliquification, 2nd Edition continues to be the engineer’s choice for recognizing and minimizing the effects of liquid loading. The 2nd Edition serves as a guide discussing the most frequently used methods and tools used to diagnose liquid loading problems and reduce the detrimental effects of liquid loading on gas production.

With new extensive chapters on Coal Bed Methane and Production this is the essential reference for operating engineers, reservoir engineers, consulting engineers and service companies who supply gas well equipment. It provides managers with a comprehensive look into the methods of successful Production Automation as well as tools for the profitable use, production and supervision of coal bed gases.