Table of Contents

1: Introduction
2: Recognizing Symptoms of Liquid Loading in Gas Wells
3: Critical Velocity
4: Systems Nodal Analysis
5: Sizing Tubing
6: Compression
7: Plunger Lift
8: Use of Foam to Deliquefy Gas Wells
9: Hydraulic Pumping
10: Use of Beam Pumps to Deliquefy Gas Wells
11: Gas Lift
12: Electric Submersible Pumps
13: Progressing Cavity Pumps
14: Coal Bed Methane
15: Production Automation

Liquid loading can reduce production and shorten the lifecycle of a well costing a company millions in revenue. A handy guide on the latest techniques, equipment, and chemicals used in de-watering gas wells, Gas Well Deliquification, 2nd Edition continues to be the engineer’s choice for recognizing and minimizing the effects of liquid loading. The 2nd Edition serves as a guide discussing the most frequently used methods and tools used to diagnose liquid loading problems and reduce the detrimental effects of liquid loading on gas production.

With new extensive chapters on Coal Bed Methane and Production this is the essential reference for operating engineers, reservoir engineers, consulting engineers and service companies who supply gas well equipment. It provides managers with a comprehensive look into the methods of successful Production Automation as well as tools for the profitable use, production and supervision of coal bed gases.

  • Turnkey solutions for the problems of liquid loading interference
  • Based on decades of practical, easy to use methods of de-watering gas wells
  • Expands on the 1st edition’s useful reference with new methods for utilizing Production Automation and managing Coal Bed Methane

Operating engineers and reservoir engineers, consulting engineers, service companies that supply equipment for gas wells, academic market

James F. Lea, Jr. is currently an independent consultant for both academic and corporate facilities aiding in production projects and teaching seminars. He was previously the Chair of the petroleum engineering department of Texas Tech University, where he taught since 1999. Previous to his teaching experience, Dr. Lea worked in the industry for 20 years for Amoco as a special research associate and team leader of the optimization and production group. He taught at the University of Arkansas from 1975 to 1978, and before that he worked as a senior research engineer at the famed Sun Oil Company in Richardson, Texas. Dr. Lea holds 8 patents, has co-authored 2 books, and was awarded the SPE Lifetime Achievement Award as a "Legend of Artificial Lift". Dr. Lea earned a BSME and MSME from the University of Arkansas and a PhD from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engieers and ASME.

Independent Consultant, PLTech LLC, Texas, USA

BP, TX, USA

