Gas Turbines
1st Edition
A Handbook of Air, Land and Sea Applications
Description
This major reference book offers the professional engineer - and technician - a wealth of useful guidance on nearly every aspect of gas turbine design, installation, operation, maintenance and repair. The author is a noted industry expert, with experience in both civilian and military gas turbines, including close work as a technical consultant for GE and Rolls Royce.
Key Features
• Guidance on installation, control, instrumentation/calibration, and maintenance, including lubrication, air seals, bearings, and filters • Unique compendium of manufacturer’s specifications and performance criteria, including GE, and Rolls-Royce engines • Hard-to-find help on the economics and business-management aspect of turbine selection, life-cycle costs, and the future trends of gas turbine development and applications in aero, marine, power generation and beyond
Readership
Professional Engineers in Mechanical Engineering involved with energy systems, and transportation systems; Aerospace Engineers involved in propulsion systems; Manufacturers of Gas Turbines; Quality and Reliability Engineers in the industries and areas that make extensive use of gas turbine engines, Maintenance Engineers; Machinists, and others who are charge with the upkeep and repair of gas turbine engines
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Gas turbines: An Introduction and Applications. Chapter 2: History of gas turbines. Chapter 3: Basic heat cycles of gas turbine applications Chapter 4: Major components Chapter 5: Cooling and load bearing systems Chapter 6: Inlets, exhausts and noise suppression. Chapter 7: Fuels Chapter 8: Accessory systems Chapter 9: Controls, Instrumentation and Diagnostics Chapter10: Gas turbine performance, performance testing and performance optimization Chapter 11: Environmental technology Chapter 12: Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Chapter 13: Installation Chapter 14: Manufacturing, materials Chapter 15: The business of gas turbines Chapter 16: Microturbines, Fuel cells and hybrids Chapter 17: Education and training Chapter 18: Future trends Chapter 19: Basic design theory Chapter 20: References and Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 5th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750679695
About the Author
Claire Soares
Claire Soares is an ASME Fellow and industry consultant with more than 20 years’ experience at such leading manufacturers of gas turbines as GE and Rolls Royce. Claire is a recognized turbomachinery specialist with particular expertise in optimal design selection and specification, and ensuring long-term successful operation for a given application.
Affiliations and Expertise
Turbomachinery specialist, managing director of EMM Systems, Dallas, TX, USA