Gas-Turbine Power Generation
1st Edition
Description
Gas-Turbine Power Generation is a concise, up-to-date, and readable guide providing an introduction to gas turbine power generation technology. It includes detailed descriptions of gas fired generation systems, demystifies the functions of gas fired technology, and explores the economic and environmental risk factors
Engineers, managers, policymakers and those involved in planning and delivering energy resources will find this reference a valuable guide that will help them establish a reliable power supply as they also account for both social and economic objectives.
Key Features
- Provides a concise, up-to-date, and readable guide on gas turbine power generation technology
- Focuses on the evolution of gas-fired power generation using gas turbines
- Evaluates the economic and environmental viability of the system with concise diagrams and accessible explanations
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Gas-Fired Power Generation
- Abstract
- 1.1 The History of Natural Gas as an Energy Source and for Power Generation
- 1.2 Global Electricity Production from Natural Gas
- Chapter 2. The Natural Gas Resource
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Composition of Natural Gas
- 2.2 Natural Gas Reserves
- 2.3 Natural Gas Trade
- Chapter 3. Gas-Fired Power Generation Technology
- Abstract
- 3.1 Natural Gas-Fired Steam Turbine Power Plants
- 3.2 Piston Engine-Based Natural Gas Power Units
- 3.3 Fuel Cells
- Chapter 4. Gas Turbines
- Abstract
- 4.1 The History of the Gas Turbine
- 4.2 The Gas Turbine Principle
- 4.3 A Note About Pressure
- 4.4 Compressors
- 4.5 Combustion Chambers
- 4.6 Turbines
- Chapter 5. Advanced Gas Turbine Design
- Abstract
- 5.1 Gas Turbine Materials
- 5.2 Compressor
- 5.3 Combustor
- 5.4 Turbine Components
- 5.5 Component Coatings
- 5.6 Thermal Barrier Coatings
- 5.7 Turbine Blade Cooling
- 5.8 Advanced Materials
- Chapter 6. Advanced Gas Turbine Cycles
- Abstract
- 6.1 Recuperation
- 6.2 Reheating
- 6.3 Intercooling
- 6.4 Mass Injection
- 6.5 Cogeneration
- Chapter 7. Combined Cycle Power Plants
- Abstract
- 7.1 Evolution of the Combined Cycle Concept
- 7.2 The High Efficiency Combined Cycle Power Plant
- 7.3 Heat Recovery Steam Generators
- 7.4 Flexible Combined Cycle Power Plants
- 7.5 Integrated Solar Combined Cycle Power Plant
- Chapter 8. Microturbines
- Abstract
- 8.1 Microturbine Technology
- 8.2 Microturbine Enhancements
- 8.3 Applications for Microturbines
- 8.4 Ultra-Micro Gas Turbines
- Chapter 9. Gas-Fired Power Plants and the Environment
- Abstract
- 9.1 Nitrogen Oxide Emissions
- 9.2 NOx Production Pathways
- 9.3 Low NOx Burners
- 9.4 Selective Catalytic Reduction
- 9.5 Carbon Monoxide
- 9.6 Carbon Dioxide
- Chapter 10. The Cost of Electricity Generation from Natural Gas-Fired Power Plants
- Abstract
- 10.1 Levelized Cost of Energy Model
- 10.2 Capital Cost
- 10.3 Fuel Costs
- 10.4 The LCOE from a Natural Gas-Fired Power Station
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040553
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040058
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK