Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
The Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook has been the standard for engineers involved in the design, selection, and operation of gas turbines. This revision includes new case histories, the latest techniques, and new designs to comply with recently passed legislation. By keeping the book up to date with new, emerging topics, Boyce ensures that this book will remain the standard and most widely used book in this field.
The new Third Edition of the Gas Turbine Engineering Hand Book updates the book to cover the new generation of Advanced gas Turbines. It examines the benefit and some of the major problems that have been encountered by these new turbines. The book keeps abreast of the environmental changes and the industries answer to these new regulations. A new chapter on case histories has been added to enable the engineer in the field to keep abreast of problems that are being encountered and the solutions that have resulted in solving them.
Key Features
- Comprehensive treatment of Gas Turbines from Design to Operation and Maintenance. In depth treatment of Compressors with emphasis on surge, rotating stall, and choke; Combustors with emphasis on Dry Low NOx Combustors; and Turbines with emphasis on Metallurgy and new cooling schemes. An excellent introductory book for the student and field engineers
- A special maintenance section dealing with the advanced gas turbines, and special diagnostic charts have been provided that will enable the reader to troubleshoot problems he encounters in the field
- The third edition consists of many Case Histories of Gas Turbine problems. This should enable the field engineer to avoid some of these same generic problems
Readership
Industrial Engineers, Maintenance Engineers, Field Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Design Engineers
Table of Contents
Part I: Design
Chapter 1: An Overview of Gas Turbines
Gas Turbine Cycle in the Combined Cycle or Cogeneration Mode
Gas Turbine Performance
Gas Turbine Design Considerations
Categories of Gas Turbines
Major Gas Turbine Components
Fuel Type
Environmental Effects
Turbine Expander Section
Materials
Coatings
Gas Turbine Heat Recovery
Supplementary Firing of Heat Recovery Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 2: Theoretical and Actual Cycle Analysis
The Brayton Cycle
Actual Cycle Analysis
The Brayton-Rankine Cycle
Summation of Cycle Analysis
A General Overview of Combined Cycle Plants
Compressed Air Energy Storage Cycle
Power Augmentaion
Summation of the Power Augmentation Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 3: Compressor and Turbine Performance Characteristics
Turbomachine Aerothermodynamics
The Aerothermal Equations
Efficiencies
Dimensional Analysis
Compressor Performance Characteristics
Turbine Performance Characteristics
Gas Turbine Performance Computation
Bibliography
Chapter 4: Performance and Mechanical Standards
Major Variables for a Gas Turbine Application
Performance Standards
Mechanical Parameters
Application of the Mechanical Standards to the Gas Turbine
Specifications
Bibliography
Chapter 5: Rotor Dynamics
Mathematical Analysis
Application to Rotating Machines
Critical Speed Calculations for Rotor Bearing Systems
Electromechanical Systems and Analogies
Campbell Diagram
Bibliography
Part II: Major Components
Chapter 6: Centrifugal Compressors
Centrifugal Compressor Components
Centrifugal Compressor Performance
Compressor Surge
Process Centrifugal Compressors
Bibliography
Chapter 7: Axial-Flow Compressors
Introduction
Blade and Cascade Nomenclature
Elementary Airfoil Theory
Laminar-Flow Airfoils
Energy Increase
Velocity Triangles
Degree of Reaction
Radial Equilibrium
Diffusion Factor
The Incidence Rule
The Deviation Rule
Compressor Operation Characteristics
Compressor Choke
Compressor Performance Parameters
Performance Losses in an Axial-Flow Compressor
New Developments in Axial-Flow Compressors
Axial-Flow Compressor Research
Compressor Blade Material
Acknowledgments
Bibliography
Chapter 8: Radial-Inflow Turbines
Description
Theory
Design Considerations
Losses in a Radial-Inflow Turbine
Performance of a Radial-Inflow Turbine
Bibliography
Chapter 9: Axial-Flow Turbines
Turbine Geometry
Impulse Turbine
The Reaction Turbine
Turbine Blade Cooling Concepts
Turbine Blade Cooling Design
Cooled-Turbine Aerodynamics
Turbine Losses
Bibliography
Chapter 10: Combustors
Combustion Terms
Combustion
Combustion Chamber Design
Fuel Atomization and Ignition
Typical Combustor Arrangements
Air Pollution Problems
Catalytic Combustion
Bibliography
Part III: Materials, Fuel Technology, and Fuel Systems
Chapter 11: Materials
General Metallurgical Behaviors in Gas Turbines
Creep and Rupture
Ductility and Fracture
Cyclic Fatigue
Thermal Fatigue
Corrosion
Reactions—Ni-Base Alloys
Gas Turbine Materials
Turbine Wheel Alloys
Compressor Blades
Forgings and Nondestructive Testing
Ceramics
Coatings
Shroud Coatings
Future Coatings
Bibliography
Chapter 12: Fuels
Fuels
Fuel Specifications
Fuel Properties
Heavy Fuels
Fuel Gas Handling and Treatment
Equipment for Removal of Particulates and Liquids from Fuel Gas Systems
Fuel Heating
Cleaning of Turbine Components
Fuel Economics
Operating Experience
Heat Tracing of Piping Systems
Types of Heat-Tracing Systems
Storage of Liquids
Bibliography
Part IV: Auxiliary Components and Accessories
Chapter 13: Bearings and Seals
Bearings
Bearing Design Principles
Tilting-Pad Journal Bearings
Bearing Materials
Bearing and Shaft Instabilities
Thrust Bearings
Factors Affecting Thrust-Bearing Design
Thrust-Bearing Power Loss
Seals
Noncontacting Seals
Mechanical (Face) Seals
Mechanical Seal Selection and Application
Seal Systems
Associated Oil System
Dry Gas Seals
Bibliography
Chapter 14: Gears
GearTypes
Factors Affecting Gear Design
Manufacturing Processes
Installation and Initial Operation
Bibliography
Part V: Installation, Operation, and Maintenance
Chapter 15: Lubrication
Basic Oil System
Lubricant Selection
Oil Sampling and Testing
Oil Contamination
Filter Selection
Cleaning and Flushing
Coupling Lubrication
Lubrication Management Program
Bibliography
Chapter 16: Spectrum Analysis
Vibration Measurement
Taping Data
Interpretation of Vibration Spectra
Subsynchronous Vibration Analysis Using RTA
Synchronous and Harmonic Spectra
Bibliography
Chapter 17: Balancing
Rotor Imbalance
Balancing Procedures
Application of Balancing Techniques
User’s Guide for Multiplane Balancing
Data Sheet 1
Data Sheet 2
Bibliography
Chapter 18: Couplings and Alignment
Gear Couplings
Continuously Lubricated Couplings
Gear Coupling Failure Modes
Metal Diaphragm Couplings
Metal Disc Couplings
Turbomachinery Uprates
Bibliography
Chapter 19: Control Systems and Instrumentation
Control Systems
Condition Monitoring Systems
Monitoring Software
Implementation of a Condition Monitoring System
Life Cycle Costs
Temperature Measurement
Pressure Measurement
Vibration Measurement
Auxiliary System Monitoring
The Gas Turbine
Failure Diagnostics
Turbine Efficiency
Mechanical Problem Diagnostics
Combination of Units of Yield Efficient Power Load Distribution for Different Demand Loads
Summary
Bibliography
Chapter 20: Gas Turbine Performance Test
Introduction
Performance Codes
Flow Straighteners
Pressure Measurement
Temperature Measurement
Flow Measurement
Gas Turbine Test
Gas Turbine
Air Inlet Filter Module
Compressor Module
Combustor Module
Expander Module
Life Cycle Consideration of Various Critical Hot Section Components
Performance Curves
Performance Computations
General Governing Equations
Gas Turbine Performance Calculation
Gas Turbine Performance Calculations
Correction Factors for Gas Turbines
Vibration Measurement
Rotor Dynamics
Vibration Measurements
Emission Measurements
Emissions
Plant Losses
Bibliography
Chapter 21: Maintenance Techniques
Philosophy of Maintenance
Defect:
Maximization of Equipment Efficiency and Effectiveness
Organization Structures for a Performance-Based Total Productive Maintenance Program
Implementation of a Performance-Based Total Productive Maintenance
Maintenance Department Requirements
Training of Personnel
I. Type of Personnel
II. Types of Training
Tools and Shop Equipment
Spare Parts Inventory
Condition and Life Assessment
Availability and Reliability
Redesign for Higher Machinery Reliability
Gas Turbine Start-up
Redesign for Higher Machinery Reliability
Advanced Gas Turbines
Axial-Flow Compressor
Axial-Flow Turbine
Maintenance Scheduling
Maintenance Communications
Inspection
Long-Term Service Agreements
Borescope Inspection
Maintenance of Gas Turbine Components
Compressors
Compressor Cleaning
Compressor Water Wash
Different Wash Systems
On-Line Wash Cleaning System
Off-Line Crank Wash Cleaning System
On-Line and Off-Line Water Wash Fluids
Off-Line Crank Wash Procedure
Combustors
Turbines
Rejuvenation of Used Turbine Blades
Rotor Dynamic System Characteristics
Bearing Maintenance
Clearance Checks
Thrust-Bearing Failure
Coupling Maintenance
Repair and Rehabilitation of Turbomachinery Foundations
Installation Defects
Increasing Mass and Rigidity
Bibliography
Chapter 22: Case Histories
Axial-Flow Compressors
Combustion Systems
Axial-Flow Turbines
Appendix: Equivalent Units
Index
Short Bio-Data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 962
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 28th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678469
About the Author
Meherwan Boyce
Dr. Boyce has 40 years of experience in the field of Turbomachinery in both industry and academia. His industrial experience includes 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Boyce Engineering International, and five years as a designer of compressors and turbines for various gas turbine manufacturers. His academic experience includes 15 years as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and Founder of the Turbomachinery Laboratories and The Turbomachinery Symposium, which is now in its thirtieth year. Dr. Boyce is the author of several books and has authored more than 100 technical papers and reports on Gas Turbines, Compressors Pumps, Fluid Mechanics, and Turbomachinery and has taught over 100 short courses around the world, attended by over 3,000 students representing over 400 companies. He is a much-requested speaker at universities and conferences throughout the world.Dr. Boyce received a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the State University of New York, respectively, and a Ph.D. (Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Oklahoma.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and managing partner of The Boyce Consultancy Group, Texas, USA
Reviews
Review of first edition:
"The handbook should find its place in all the reference libraries of those engineers and technicians who have even a small responsibility for design and operation of gas turbines." --Clifford M. Simmang, Texas A&M University