Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750678469, 9780080456898

Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Meherwan Boyce
eBook ISBN: 9780080456898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678469
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 28th April 2006
Page Count: 962
eBook format help

Description

The Gas Turbine Engineering Handbook has been the standard for engineers involved in the design, selection, and operation of gas turbines. This revision includes new case histories, the latest techniques, and new designs to comply with recently passed legislation. By keeping the book up to date with new, emerging topics, Boyce ensures that this book will remain the standard and most widely used book in this field.

The new Third Edition of the Gas Turbine Engineering Hand Book updates the book to cover the new generation of Advanced gas Turbines. It examines the benefit and some of the major problems that have been encountered by these new turbines. The book keeps abreast of the environmental changes and the industries answer to these new regulations. A new chapter on case histories has been added to enable the engineer in the field to keep abreast of problems that are being encountered and the solutions that have resulted in solving them.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive treatment of Gas Turbines from Design to Operation and Maintenance. In depth treatment of Compressors with emphasis on surge, rotating stall, and choke; Combustors with emphasis on Dry Low NOx Combustors; and Turbines with emphasis on Metallurgy and new cooling schemes. An excellent introductory book for the student and field engineers
  • A special maintenance section dealing with the advanced gas turbines, and special diagnostic charts have been provided that will enable the reader to troubleshoot problems he encounters in the field
  • The third edition consists of many Case Histories of Gas Turbine problems. This should enable the field engineer to avoid some of these same generic problems

Readership

Industrial Engineers, Maintenance Engineers, Field Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Design Engineers

Table of Contents

Part I: Design

Chapter 1: An Overview of Gas Turbines

Gas Turbine Cycle in the Combined Cycle or Cogeneration Mode

Gas Turbine Performance

Gas Turbine Design Considerations

Categories of Gas Turbines

Major Gas Turbine Components

Fuel Type

Environmental Effects

Turbine Expander Section

Materials

Coatings

Gas Turbine Heat Recovery

Supplementary Firing of Heat Recovery Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 2: Theoretical and Actual Cycle Analysis

The Brayton Cycle

Actual Cycle Analysis

The Brayton-Rankine Cycle

Summation of Cycle Analysis

A General Overview of Combined Cycle Plants

Compressed Air Energy Storage Cycle

Power Augmentaion

Summation of the Power Augmentation Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 3: Compressor and Turbine Performance Characteristics

Turbomachine Aerothermodynamics

The Aerothermal Equations

Efficiencies

Dimensional Analysis

Compressor Performance Characteristics

Turbine Performance Characteristics

Gas Turbine Performance Computation

Bibliography

Chapter 4: Performance and Mechanical Standards

Major Variables for a Gas Turbine Application

Performance Standards

Mechanical Parameters

Application of the Mechanical Standards to the Gas Turbine

Specifications

Bibliography

Chapter 5: Rotor Dynamics

Mathematical Analysis

Application to Rotating Machines

Critical Speed Calculations for Rotor Bearing Systems

Electromechanical Systems and Analogies

Campbell Diagram

Bibliography

Part II: Major Components

Chapter 6: Centrifugal Compressors

Centrifugal Compressor Components

Centrifugal Compressor Performance

Compressor Surge

Process Centrifugal Compressors

Bibliography

Chapter 7: Axial-Flow Compressors

Introduction

Blade and Cascade Nomenclature

Elementary Airfoil Theory

Laminar-Flow Airfoils

Energy Increase

Velocity Triangles

Degree of Reaction

Radial Equilibrium

Diffusion Factor

The Incidence Rule

The Deviation Rule

Compressor Operation Characteristics

Compressor Choke

Compressor Performance Parameters

Performance Losses in an Axial-Flow Compressor

New Developments in Axial-Flow Compressors

Axial-Flow Compressor Research

Compressor Blade Material

Acknowledgments

Bibliography

Chapter 8: Radial-Inflow Turbines

Description

Theory

Design Considerations

Losses in a Radial-Inflow Turbine

Performance of a Radial-Inflow Turbine

Bibliography

Chapter 9: Axial-Flow Turbines

Turbine Geometry

Impulse Turbine

The Reaction Turbine

Turbine Blade Cooling Concepts

Turbine Blade Cooling Design

Cooled-Turbine Aerodynamics

Turbine Losses

Bibliography

Chapter 10: Combustors

Combustion Terms

Combustion

Combustion Chamber Design

Fuel Atomization and Ignition

Typical Combustor Arrangements

Air Pollution Problems

Catalytic Combustion

Bibliography

Part III: Materials, Fuel Technology, and Fuel Systems

Chapter 11: Materials

General Metallurgical Behaviors in Gas Turbines

Creep and Rupture

Ductility and Fracture

Cyclic Fatigue

Thermal Fatigue

Corrosion

Reactions—Ni-Base Alloys

Gas Turbine Materials

Turbine Wheel Alloys

Compressor Blades

Forgings and Nondestructive Testing

Ceramics

Coatings

Shroud Coatings

Future Coatings

Bibliography

Chapter 12: Fuels

Fuels

Fuel Specifications

Fuel Properties

Heavy Fuels

Fuel Gas Handling and Treatment

Equipment for Removal of Particulates and Liquids from Fuel Gas Systems

Fuel Heating

Cleaning of Turbine Components

Fuel Economics

Operating Experience

Heat Tracing of Piping Systems

Types of Heat-Tracing Systems

Storage of Liquids

Bibliography

Part IV: Auxiliary Components and Accessories

Chapter 13: Bearings and Seals

Bearings

Bearing Design Principles

Tilting-Pad Journal Bearings

Bearing Materials

Bearing and Shaft Instabilities

Thrust Bearings

Factors Affecting Thrust-Bearing Design

Thrust-Bearing Power Loss

Seals

Noncontacting Seals

Mechanical (Face) Seals

Mechanical Seal Selection and Application

Seal Systems

Associated Oil System

Dry Gas Seals

Bibliography

Chapter 14: Gears

GearTypes

Factors Affecting Gear Design

Manufacturing Processes

Installation and Initial Operation

Bibliography

Part V: Installation, Operation, and Maintenance

Chapter 15: Lubrication

Basic Oil System

Lubricant Selection

Oil Sampling and Testing

Oil Contamination

Filter Selection

Cleaning and Flushing

Coupling Lubrication

Lubrication Management Program

Bibliography

Chapter 16: Spectrum Analysis

Vibration Measurement

Taping Data

Interpretation of Vibration Spectra

Subsynchronous Vibration Analysis Using RTA

Synchronous and Harmonic Spectra

Bibliography

Chapter 17: Balancing

Rotor Imbalance

Balancing Procedures

Application of Balancing Techniques

User’s Guide for Multiplane Balancing

Data Sheet 1

Data Sheet 2

Bibliography

Chapter 18: Couplings and Alignment

Gear Couplings

Continuously Lubricated Couplings

Gear Coupling Failure Modes

Metal Diaphragm Couplings

Metal Disc Couplings

Turbomachinery Uprates

Bibliography

Chapter 19: Control Systems and Instrumentation

Control Systems

Condition Monitoring Systems

Monitoring Software

Implementation of a Condition Monitoring System

Life Cycle Costs

Temperature Measurement

Pressure Measurement

Vibration Measurement

Auxiliary System Monitoring

The Gas Turbine

Failure Diagnostics

Turbine Efficiency

Mechanical Problem Diagnostics

Combination of Units of Yield Efficient Power Load Distribution for Different Demand Loads

Summary

Bibliography

Chapter 20: Gas Turbine Performance Test

Introduction

Performance Codes

Flow Straighteners

Pressure Measurement

Temperature Measurement

Flow Measurement

Gas Turbine Test

Gas Turbine

Air Inlet Filter Module

Compressor Module

Combustor Module

Expander Module

Life Cycle Consideration of Various Critical Hot Section Components

Performance Curves

Performance Computations

General Governing Equations

Gas Turbine Performance Calculation

Gas Turbine Performance Calculations

Correction Factors for Gas Turbines

Vibration Measurement

Rotor Dynamics

Vibration Measurements

Emission Measurements

Emissions

Plant Losses

Bibliography

Chapter 21: Maintenance Techniques

Philosophy of Maintenance

Defect:

Maximization of Equipment Efficiency and Effectiveness

Organization Structures for a Performance-Based Total Productive Maintenance Program

Implementation of a Performance-Based Total Productive Maintenance

Maintenance Department Requirements

Training of Personnel

I. Type of Personnel

II. Types of Training

Tools and Shop Equipment

Spare Parts Inventory

Condition and Life Assessment

Availability and Reliability

Redesign for Higher Machinery Reliability

Gas Turbine Start-up

Redesign for Higher Machinery Reliability

Advanced Gas Turbines

Axial-Flow Compressor

Axial-Flow Turbine

Maintenance Scheduling

Maintenance Communications

Inspection

Long-Term Service Agreements

Borescope Inspection

Maintenance of Gas Turbine Components

Compressors

Compressor Cleaning

Compressor Water Wash

Different Wash Systems

On-Line Wash Cleaning System

Off-Line Crank Wash Cleaning System

On-Line and Off-Line Water Wash Fluids

Off-Line Crank Wash Procedure

Combustors

Turbines

Rejuvenation of Used Turbine Blades

Rotor Dynamic System Characteristics

Bearing Maintenance

Clearance Checks

Thrust-Bearing Failure

Coupling Maintenance

Repair and Rehabilitation of Turbomachinery Foundations

Installation Defects

Increasing Mass and Rigidity

Bibliography

Chapter 22: Case Histories

Axial-Flow Compressors

Combustion Systems

Axial-Flow Turbines

Appendix: Equivalent Units

Index

Short Bio-Data

Details

No. of pages:
962
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080456898
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750678469

About the Author

Meherwan Boyce

Dr. Boyce has 40 years of experience in the field of Turbomachinery in both industry and academia. His industrial experience includes 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Boyce Engineering International, and five years as a designer of compressors and turbines for various gas turbine manufacturers. His academic experience includes 15 years as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and Founder of the Turbomachinery Laboratories and The Turbomachinery Symposium, which is now in its thirtieth year. Dr. Boyce is the author of several books and has authored more than 100 technical papers and reports on Gas Turbines, Compressors Pumps, Fluid Mechanics, and Turbomachinery and has taught over 100 short courses around the world, attended by over 3,000 students representing over 400 companies. He is a much-requested speaker at universities and conferences throughout the world.Dr. Boyce received a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the State University of New York, respectively, and a Ph.D. (Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Oklahoma.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and managing partner of The Boyce Consultancy Group, Texas, USA

Reviews

Review of first edition:
"The handbook should find its place in all the reference libraries of those engineers and technicians who have even a small responsibility for design and operation of gas turbines." --Clifford M. Simmang, Texas A&M University

Ratings and Reviews

