Gas Turbine Aero-Thermodynamics
1st Edition
With Special Reference to Aircraft Propulsion
Description
For the first time simplified methods of dealing with gas turbine thermal cycles, and further theoretical innovations, have been embodied into a concise textbook. All the major aspects of the subject are covered in a comprehensive and lucid manner. Examples are included for greater clarity
Readership
Undergraduate students of aeronautical engineering
Table of Contents
Fundamentals
Flux density in isentropic compressible flow
Radial equilibrium in whirling isentropic compressible flow
A method of dealing with shock waves in air
Isentropic flow through nozzles
Representation of thermal cycles for perfect gases
Gas turbine cycle calculations using approximate methods
Turbo-gas generators
Mass flow rate in gas turbines
More on part load performance of gas generators
Gas turbines with recuperators
Turbo compressors and turbines
Aircraft propulsion general
Combustion
'Two spool' engines
Turbo fans
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 17th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293219
About the Author
F. Whittle
Affiliations and Expertise
US Naval Academy