Gas Turbine Aero-Thermodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267180, 9781483293219

Gas Turbine Aero-Thermodynamics

1st Edition

With Special Reference to Aircraft Propulsion

Authors: F. Whittle
eBook ISBN: 9781483293219
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th February 2016
Description

For the first time simplified methods of dealing with gas turbine thermal cycles, and further theoretical innovations, have been embodied into a concise textbook. All the major aspects of the subject are covered in a comprehensive and lucid manner. Examples are included for greater clarity

Readership

Undergraduate students of aeronautical engineering

Table of Contents

Fundamentals

Flux density in isentropic compressible flow

Radial equilibrium in whirling isentropic compressible flow

A method of dealing with shock waves in air

Isentropic flow through nozzles

Representation of thermal cycles for perfect gases

Gas turbine cycle calculations using approximate methods

Turbo-gas generators

Mass flow rate in gas turbines

More on part load performance of gas generators

Gas turbines with recuperators

Turbo compressors and turbines

Aircraft propulsion general

Combustion

'Two spool' engines

Turbo fans

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293219

About the Author

F. Whittle

Affiliations and Expertise

US Naval Academy

