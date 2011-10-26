Gas Sweetening and Processing Field Manual
1st Edition
Description
Although the processing of natural gas is in many respects less complicated than the processing and refining of crude oil, it is equally as necessary before its use by end users. The actual process used to separate oil from natural gas, as well as the equipment that is used, can vary widely. Gas Sweetening and Processing Field Manual provides engineers with the ability to understand and select the most efficient and cost effective method to fit their individual needs. Designed for engineers, technologists, and operations personnel involved in the design and operation of gas processing facilities, the book starts with an explanation of the terms and theories used throughout the industry. This is followed by clear and rigorous exposition of sweetness processes such as Solid Bed Adsorption, Chemical Solvents, Physical Solvents, Distillation, and Gas Permeation. Exercises appear at the conclusion of each chapter with hints in addition to full solutions.
Other topics include Design Procedure, Design Examples, Problems and Practical Solutions, Value of NGL Components, Liquid Recovery Process, Absorption/Lean Oil Process, Joule-Thomson, Refrigeration and Cryogenic (Expansion Turbine) Plants. Chapters involving applications cover Direct Conversion of H2S to Sulfur, Removal of H2S to Meet Pipeline Qualities, Removal of CO2 to Meet Pipeline Qualities and Selection Charts.
Engineers and process designers will find this text a valuable guide to gas sweetening process and equipment, both in terms of its application to efficient and cost effective operations. It will prove particularly useful to readers who want a "quick reference" guide to field operations and procedures as well as those readers who wish to increase their knowledge of best practices.
Key Features
- Rigorous exposition of all natural gas sweetness processes
- Equipment and process trouble-shooting techniques
- Tips for diagnosing and solving equipment and process problems
- Exercises appear at the conclusion of each chapter
Readership
Production Engineers, Reservoir Engineer ,Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas
Table of Contents
Part 1. Gas Sweetening,
Nomenclature
Part 2. Gas Processing
Appendix A. Membrane/Amine Hybrid Grissik Gas Plant,1,2,3 Sumatra, Indonesia: Case Study
Appendix B. Judge Digby Gas Plant Hikes Production with Quick Solvent Change-Out: Case Study
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 26th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179836
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856179829
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company
Ken Arnold
Ken Arnold is a Senior Technical Advisor for WorleyParsons in Houston, TX. Spanning over 50 years of experience, he spent 16 years' in facilities engineering, project engineering and engineering management with Shell before forming Paragon Engineering Services in 1980. Arnold retired from Paragon in 2007 and formed K Arnold Consulting, Inc. In 2010, he joined WorleyParsons as part-time advisor while still managing the consulting firm. He participated in the initial development of several API safety related Recommended Practices including RP 75 and RP 14J and most recently was Chair of the National Academies Committee on Evaluating the Effectiveness of Offshore Safety and Environmental Management Systems. He has served on the Board of SPE as its first Director of Projects, Facilities and Construction and then later as VP Finance. He is currently Treasurer of The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas. Arnold has a BSCE degree from Cornell and MS degree from Tulane and has taught facilities engineering in the University of Houston Petroleum Engineering program and for several oil companies. He is a registered professional engineer and serves on the advisory board of the engineering schools of Tulane University, Cornell University and the Petroleum Engineering Advisory Board of the University of Houston. Recently, Ken received the 2013 Distinguished Achievement Award, considered one of the highest recognitions anyone can achieve in the offshore industry, at this year's Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX for his outstanding leadership and extensive contributions to the E&P industry. His many achievements include playing an integral role in the offshore industry's focus on safety through the development of Recommended Practices for offshore design and safety management, and he developed approaches to both equipment sizing and facility project management that are still in use today. He has also been instrumental in the effort to establish oilfield facilities engineering as a recognized technical engineering specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ken Arnold Consulting Inc.