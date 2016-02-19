Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the advances in gas phase ion chemistry. The book discusses the stabilities of positive ions from equilibrium gas-phase basicity measurements; the experimental methods used to determine molecular electron affinities, specifically photoelectron spectroscopy, photodetachment spectroscopy, charge transfer, and collisional ionization; and the gas-phase acidity scale. The text also describes the basis of the technique of chemical ionization mass spectrometry; the energetics and mechanisms of unimolecular reactions of positive ions; and the photodissociation of gas-phase ions. The applications of molecular beam techniques to the study of ion-molecule collisions; as well as the variational treatment of charge transfer reactions are also encompassed. Chemists and biochemists will find the book invaluable.