Gas Phase Ion Chemistry - 1st Edition

Gas Phase Ion Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Michael T. Bowers
eBook ISBN: 9781483216492
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1979
Page Count: 362
Description

Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the advances in gas phase ion chemistry. The book discusses the stabilities of positive ions from equilibrium gas-phase basicity measurements; the experimental methods used to determine molecular electron affinities, specifically photoelectron spectroscopy, photodetachment spectroscopy, charge transfer, and collisional ionization; and the gas-phase acidity scale. The text also describes the basis of the technique of chemical ionization mass spectrometry; the energetics and mechanisms of unimolecular reactions of positive ions; and the photodissociation of gas-phase ions. The applications of molecular beam techniques to the study of ion-molecule collisions; as well as the variational treatment of charge transfer reactions are also encompassed. Chemists and biochemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume

Chapter 9 Stabilities of Positive Ions from Equilibrium Gas-Phase Basicity Measurements

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Measurement of Proton Affinities

III. Structural Effects on Acid-Base Equilibria

IV. Base Exchange Reactions among Proton-Bound Dimer Ions. Molecule-Pair Gas-Phase Basicities

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Electron Affinities

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Experimental Methods

III. Trends in Molecular Electron Affinities

IV. Table of Experimentally Determined Molecular Electron Affinities

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 The Gas-Phase Acidity Scale

I. Introduction

II. Calculations Using Bond Strengths and Electron Affinities

III. Measurement of Relative Acidities

IV. Estimation of Entropies

V. Construction of the Gas-Phase Acidity Scale

VI. Thermochemical Data Derived from Gas-Phase Acidities

VII. Structural Effects on Acidity

References

Chapter 12 Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Principles

III. Instrumental Aspects of CIMS

IV. Reagent Gases Used in Positive Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

V. Gases Giving Charge Transfer Reagent Ions

VI. Gases Giving Brønsted Acid Reagent Ions

VII. Gases Giving Other Positive Reagent Ions

VIII. Negative Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

IX. Selected Topics in Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

X. Conclusion

References

Chapter 13 Energetics and Mechanisms of Unimolecular Reactions of Positive Ions: Mass Spectrometric Methods

I. Introduction and Experimental Method

II. Energetics and Mechanism

III. Specific Examples

References

Chapter 14 Ion Photodissociation

I. Introduction

II. A Small History

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Ion Spectroscopy

V. Ion Structures

VI. Unimolecular Decomposition Chemistry

VII. Photofragmentation Dynamics

VIII. Two-Photon Dissociation

IX. Ion Thermochemistry

X. Catalysis

References

Chapter 15 Molecular Beam Techniques: Applications to the Study of Ion - Molecule Collisions

I. Introduction

II. Recent Advances

III. Future Prospects

References

Chapter 16 Variational Treatment of Charge Transfer Reactions

I. Review of Charge Exchange Theory

II. Introduction and Definition

III. Discussion of Optimization Theory

IV. Summary and Overview

References

Index


