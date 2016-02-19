Gas Phase Ion Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 2
Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the advances in gas phase ion chemistry. The book discusses the stabilities of positive ions from equilibrium gas-phase basicity measurements; the experimental methods used to determine molecular electron affinities, specifically photoelectron spectroscopy, photodetachment spectroscopy, charge transfer, and collisional ionization; and the gas-phase acidity scale. The text also describes the basis of the technique of chemical ionization mass spectrometry; the energetics and mechanisms of unimolecular reactions of positive ions; and the photodissociation of gas-phase ions. The applications of molecular beam techniques to the study of ion-molecule collisions; as well as the variational treatment of charge transfer reactions are also encompassed. Chemists and biochemists will find the book invaluable.
Chapter 9 Stabilities of Positive Ions from Equilibrium Gas-Phase Basicity Measurements
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Measurement of Proton Affinities
III. Structural Effects on Acid-Base Equilibria
IV. Base Exchange Reactions among Proton-Bound Dimer Ions. Molecule-Pair Gas-Phase Basicities
V. Conclusions
Chapter 10 Electron Affinities
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Experimental Methods
III. Trends in Molecular Electron Affinities
IV. Table of Experimentally Determined Molecular Electron Affinities
V. Conclusion
Chapter 11 The Gas-Phase Acidity Scale
I. Introduction
II. Calculations Using Bond Strengths and Electron Affinities
III. Measurement of Relative Acidities
IV. Estimation of Entropies
V. Construction of the Gas-Phase Acidity Scale
VI. Thermochemical Data Derived from Gas-Phase Acidities
VII. Structural Effects on Acidity
Chapter 12 Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Principles
III. Instrumental Aspects of CIMS
IV. Reagent Gases Used in Positive Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry
V. Gases Giving Charge Transfer Reagent Ions
VI. Gases Giving Brønsted Acid Reagent Ions
VII. Gases Giving Other Positive Reagent Ions
VIII. Negative Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry
IX. Selected Topics in Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry
X. Conclusion
Chapter 13 Energetics and Mechanisms of Unimolecular Reactions of Positive Ions: Mass Spectrometric Methods
I. Introduction and Experimental Method
II. Energetics and Mechanism
III. Specific Examples
Chapter 14 Ion Photodissociation
I. Introduction
II. A Small History
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Ion Spectroscopy
V. Ion Structures
VI. Unimolecular Decomposition Chemistry
VII. Photofragmentation Dynamics
VIII. Two-Photon Dissociation
IX. Ion Thermochemistry
X. Catalysis
Chapter 15 Molecular Beam Techniques: Applications to the Study of Ion - Molecule Collisions
I. Introduction
II. Recent Advances
III. Future Prospects
Chapter 16 Variational Treatment of Charge Transfer Reactions
I. Review of Charge Exchange Theory
II. Introduction and Definition
III. Discussion of Optimization Theory
IV. Summary and Overview
No. of pages: 362
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th August 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216492