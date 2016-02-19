Gas-Liquid-Solid Fluidization Engineering
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a comprehensive mechanistic interpretation of the transport phenomena involved in various basic modes of gas-liquid-solid fluidization. These modes include, for example, those for three-phase fluidized beds, slurry columns, turbulent contact absorbers, and three-phase fluidized beds, slurry columns, turbulent contact absorbers, and three-phase transport. It summarizes the empirical correlations useful for predicting transport properties for each mode of of operation.
Gas-Liquid-Solid Fluidization Engineering provides a comprehensive account of the state-of-the-art applications of the three-phase fluidization systems that are important in both small-and large-scale operations. These applications include fermentation, biological wastewater treatment, flue gas desulfurization and particulates removal, and resid hydrotreating. This book highlights the industrial implications of these applications. In addition, it discusses information gaps and future directions for research in this field.
Readership
Graduate students, practicing engineers, and research scientists
Table of Contents
Classification and Significance; Hydrodynamics of Cocurrent Upward Fluidized Bed Systems; Mass Transfer, Mixing and Heat Transfer of Cocurrent Upward Fluidized Bed Systems; Slurry Bubble Column Systems; Countercurrent (and Liquid-Batch) Fluidized Bed Systems; Miscellaneous Systems; Fermentation; Aerobic Biological Wastewater Treatment; Flue Gas Desulfurization and Particulate Removal; Hydrotreating and Conversion of Residues; Miscellaneous Systems; Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 26th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289519
About the Editor
Howard Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology