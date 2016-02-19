Gas-Liquid-Solid Fluidization Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409951790, 9781483289519

Gas-Liquid-Solid Fluidization Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Howard Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9781483289519
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th April 1989
Page Count: 784
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
141.77
120.50
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides a comprehensive mechanistic interpretation of the transport phenomena involved in various basic modes of gas-liquid-solid fluidization. These modes include, for example, those for three-phase fluidized beds, slurry columns, turbulent contact absorbers, and three-phase fluidized beds, slurry columns, turbulent contact absorbers, and three-phase transport. It summarizes the empirical correlations useful for predicting transport properties for each mode of of operation.

Gas-Liquid-Solid Fluidization Engineering provides a comprehensive account of the state-of-the-art applications of the three-phase fluidization systems that are important in both small-and large-scale operations. These applications include fermentation, biological wastewater treatment, flue gas desulfurization and particulates removal, and resid hydrotreating. This book highlights the industrial implications of these applications. In addition, it discusses information gaps and future directions for research in this field.

Readership

Graduate students, practicing engineers, and research scientists

Table of Contents

Classification and Significance; Hydrodynamics of Cocurrent Upward Fluidized Bed Systems; Mass Transfer, Mixing and Heat Transfer of Cocurrent Upward Fluidized Bed Systems; Slurry Bubble Column Systems; Countercurrent (and Liquid-Batch) Fluidized Bed Systems; Miscellaneous Systems; Fermentation; Aerobic Biological Wastewater Treatment; Flue Gas Desulfurization and Particulate Removal; Hydrotreating and Conversion of Residues; Miscellaneous Systems; Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483289519

About the Editor

Howard Brenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.