Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Volume 3: Gas Lasers describes the applications of atomic collision physics in the development of many types of gas lasers. Topics covered range from negative ion formation in gas lasers to high-pressure ion kinetics and relaxation of molecules exchanging vibrational energy. Ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas is also discussed, along with electron-ion recombination in gas lasers and collision processes in chemical lasers.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this volume begins with a historical summary of gas laser developments and an overview of the basic operating principles of major gas laser types. The discussion then turns to the mechanism of formation of negative ions in gas lasers; ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas; electron-ion recombination in gas lasers; and collision processes in chemical lasers. Subsequent chapters focus on high-energy carbon dioxide laser amplifiers; spectroscopy and excited state chemistry of excimer lasers; rare-gas halide lasers; transient optical absorption in the ultraviolet; and pre-ionized self-sustained laser discharges. The final chapter considers the stability of excimer laser discharges.

This book will be of interest to physicists and chemists.