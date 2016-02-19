Gas Lasers
1st Edition
Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Vol. 3
Description
Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Volume 3: Gas Lasers describes the applications of atomic collision physics in the development of many types of gas lasers. Topics covered range from negative ion formation in gas lasers to high-pressure ion kinetics and relaxation of molecules exchanging vibrational energy. Ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas is also discussed, along with electron-ion recombination in gas lasers and collision processes in chemical lasers.
Comprised of 14 chapters, this volume begins with a historical summary of gas laser developments and an overview of the basic operating principles of major gas laser types. The discussion then turns to the mechanism of formation of negative ions in gas lasers; ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas; electron-ion recombination in gas lasers; and collision processes in chemical lasers. Subsequent chapters focus on high-energy carbon dioxide laser amplifiers; spectroscopy and excited state chemistry of excimer lasers; rare-gas halide lasers; transient optical absorption in the ultraviolet; and pre-ionized self-sustained laser discharges. The final chapter considers the stability of excimer laser discharges.
This book will be of interest to physicists and chemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Treatise Preface
Preface
1 Introduction and Overview
I. Introduction to Gas Lasers
II. Historical Summary
III. Principles of Laser Systems
IV. Future Directions
References
2 Negative Ion Formation in Gas Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Role of Negative Ions in Gas Lasers
III. Mechanism of Formation
IV. Measurement Techniques
V. Critical Review of Data
References
3 High Pressure Ion Kinetics
I. Introduction
II. Ion-Molecule Reaction Rates
III. Energy Considerations in Ion Reactions
IV. Termolecular Ion Kinetics in Glow Discharges
V. Sources of High Pressure Ion Kinetic Data
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Relaxation of Molecules Exchanging Vibrational Energy
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic Equation Description
III. Experimental Applications
References
5 Ion-Ion Recombination in High Pressure Plasmas
I. Recent Theoretical Advances
II. Recombination as a Function of Gas Density
III. Basic Microscopic Theory of Recombination
IV. Recombination Rates for Various Rare-Gas Halide Systems
V. Conclusion
References
6 Electron-Ion Recombination in Gas Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Basic Processes and Definitions
III. Magnitudes and Energy Dependences of the Recombination Coefficients
IV. Regions of Importance for the Various Recombination Processes
V. Product States of Recombination
VI. Laser Applications
References
7 Collision Processes in Chemical Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Vibration-to-Rotation Energy Transfer
III. Rotational Population Transfer
IV. Collisional Rates from Pressure Broadened Linewidths
V. Concluding Remarks
References
8 High Energy CO2 Laser Amplifiers
I. Introduction
II. CO2 Laser Inversion Physics
III. Efficiency of CO2 Laser Amplifiers
References
9 Spectroscopy and Excited State Chemistry of Excimer Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Spectroscopy of Excimer Systems
III. Excited State Chemistry
References
10 Rare-Gas Halide Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Formation Kinetics of the Upper Laser Level
III. Quenching Kinetics of the Rare-Gas Halides
IV. Pumping Considerations
V. Power Extraction
References
11 Properties of Electron-Beam Controlled XeCl (B→X) and HgBr (B→X) Laser Discharges
I. Introduction
II. Electron-Beam Controlled Discharges
III. Rare-Gas Halide and Mercury Halide Lasers
IV. Excited State and Ionic Kinetics
V. Summary
References
12 Transient Optical Absorption in the Ultraviolet
I. Introduction
II. Absorption in Pure Rare Gases
III. Binary Mixtures
IV. An Example
V. Uniformly Distributed Loss
References
13 Preionized Self-Sustained Laser Discharges
I. Introduction
II. Preionized Self-Sustained Laser Discharge Experiments
III. Ultraviolet Preionization Physics
IV. Self-Sustained Glow Discharge Physics
V. Discussion
References
14 Stability of Excimer Laser Discharges
I. Introduction
II. Ionization Instability—General Theoretical Results
III. Ionization Instability in KrF* Laser Discharges
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A. Ionization Instability Theory
Appendix B. Total Ionization Rate Constants
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218687