Gas Lasers

1st Edition

Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Vol. 3

Editors: E. W. McDaniel William L. Nighan
eBook ISBN: 9781483218687
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 486
Description

Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Volume 3: Gas Lasers describes the applications of atomic collision physics in the development of many types of gas lasers. Topics covered range from negative ion formation in gas lasers to high-pressure ion kinetics and relaxation of molecules exchanging vibrational energy. Ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas is also discussed, along with electron-ion recombination in gas lasers and collision processes in chemical lasers.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this volume begins with a historical summary of gas laser developments and an overview of the basic operating principles of major gas laser types. The discussion then turns to the mechanism of formation of negative ions in gas lasers; ion-ion recombination in high-pressure plasmas; electron-ion recombination in gas lasers; and collision processes in chemical lasers. Subsequent chapters focus on high-energy carbon dioxide laser amplifiers; spectroscopy and excited state chemistry of excimer lasers; rare-gas halide lasers; transient optical absorption in the ultraviolet; and pre-ionized self-sustained laser discharges. The final chapter considers the stability of excimer laser discharges.

This book will be of interest to physicists and chemists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Treatise Preface

Preface

1 Introduction and Overview

I. Introduction to Gas Lasers

II. Historical Summary

III. Principles of Laser Systems

IV. Future Directions

References

2 Negative Ion Formation in Gas Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Role of Negative Ions in Gas Lasers

III. Mechanism of Formation

IV. Measurement Techniques

V. Critical Review of Data

References

3 High Pressure Ion Kinetics

I. Introduction

II. Ion-Molecule Reaction Rates

III. Energy Considerations in Ion Reactions

IV. Termolecular Ion Kinetics in Glow Discharges

V. Sources of High Pressure Ion Kinetic Data

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Relaxation of Molecules Exchanging Vibrational Energy

I. Introduction

II. Kinetic Equation Description

III. Experimental Applications

References

5 Ion-Ion Recombination in High Pressure Plasmas

I. Recent Theoretical Advances

II. Recombination as a Function of Gas Density

III. Basic Microscopic Theory of Recombination

IV. Recombination Rates for Various Rare-Gas Halide Systems

V. Conclusion

References

6 Electron-Ion Recombination in Gas Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Basic Processes and Definitions

III. Magnitudes and Energy Dependences of the Recombination Coefficients

IV. Regions of Importance for the Various Recombination Processes

V. Product States of Recombination

VI. Laser Applications

References

7 Collision Processes in Chemical Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Vibration-to-Rotation Energy Transfer

III. Rotational Population Transfer

IV. Collisional Rates from Pressure Broadened Linewidths

V. Concluding Remarks

References

8 High Energy CO2 Laser Amplifiers

I. Introduction

II. CO2 Laser Inversion Physics

III. Efficiency of CO2 Laser Amplifiers

References

9 Spectroscopy and Excited State Chemistry of Excimer Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Spectroscopy of Excimer Systems

III. Excited State Chemistry

References

10 Rare-Gas Halide Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Formation Kinetics of the Upper Laser Level

III. Quenching Kinetics of the Rare-Gas Halides

IV. Pumping Considerations

V. Power Extraction

References

11 Properties of Electron-Beam Controlled XeCl (B→X) and HgBr (B→X) Laser Discharges

I. Introduction

II. Electron-Beam Controlled Discharges

III. Rare-Gas Halide and Mercury Halide Lasers

IV. Excited State and Ionic Kinetics

V. Summary

References

12 Transient Optical Absorption in the Ultraviolet

I. Introduction

II. Absorption in Pure Rare Gases

III. Binary Mixtures

IV. An Example

V. Uniformly Distributed Loss

References

13 Preionized Self-Sustained Laser Discharges

I. Introduction

II. Preionized Self-Sustained Laser Discharge Experiments

III. Ultraviolet Preionization Physics

IV. Self-Sustained Glow Discharge Physics

V. Discussion

References

14 Stability of Excimer Laser Discharges

I. Introduction

II. Ionization Instability—General Theoretical Results

III. Ionization Instability in KrF* Laser Discharges

IV. Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A. Ionization Instability Theory

Appendix B. Total Ionization Rate Constants

References

Index

